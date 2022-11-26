ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Virginia women move to 8-0 with 72-50 win over East Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team put quite an exclamation point on the 2022 Cavalier Classic Tournament as it downed East Carolina 72-50. Another pivotal run sprung the Cavaliers to victory. This time a 17-3 spurt to open the second half opened the Cavs up to a 20 point lead. It’s the first 8-0 start for the program since 1992 as first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, also called Coach Mox, continues to shape and refine the culture of the program in Charlottesville.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jmusportsnews.com

JMU Football is the King of the Sun Belt East

JMU football entered the FBS, and there were doubts about the Dukes’ readiness. The doubts weren’t about JMU’s readiness for the jump up to the FBS, but rather JMU’s ability to maintain dominance against an increased level of competition. So much for those concerns. JMU defeated...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Preview: JMU hosts #23 Coastal Carolina for regular-season finale on Saturday

The James Madison football team will wrap up its regular season on Saturday when the Dukes host No. 23 Coastal Carolina at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU enters the game at 7-3 overall and on a two-game winning streak while the Chanticleers are 9-1 and have won three games in a row. This is a battle of the top two teams in the Group A division of the Sun Belt Conference, with Costal entering the contest with a perfect 3-0 road record.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WNCT

Pirates extinguish Flames, will face Virginia Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team beat the Liberty Flames 72-64 in the team’s first game of the Cavalier Classic on Saturday at Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena. The Pirates will be back in action Sunday as they take on the Virginia Cavaliers at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Is Trending During Liberty Blowout

If Hugh Freeze is actually about to become the next head coach of Auburn, he's not exactly going out with a bang at Liberty. Freeze's Flames are in the process of being blown out at home by a 4-6 New Mexico State team. Liberty (8-3) trails 28-7 at the half.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Heritage, E.C. Glass win Saturday region final games, advance to state playoffs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two thrilling games, two region titles staying in Lynchburg. Heritage and E.C. Glass both advanced to the state playoffs on Saturday night. The Pioneers defeated LCA 22-17 to claim the Region 3C title, in a highly anticipated rematch between the two Seminole District programs, while E.C. Glass held off Salem, 35-21, for the region 4D crown. It's the first appearance in the state rounds for E.C. Glass since coach Bo Henson led the Hilltoppers to the finals in 1995.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Western Branch wins 6A region crown over Manchester 21-14

MIDLOTHIAN (WAVY) – For the first time in 21 years, Western Branch can lay claim to a region championship in football. Saturday in Midlothian, the Bruins (11-2) held on to defeat Manchester on the Lancers home field, 21-14. Future North Carolina Tar Heel Paul Billups Jr. got the scoring started for Western Branch when he […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
High School Football PRO

Lynchburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Salem High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on November 26, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LYNCHBURG, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia

A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

City Council comments on the emergency response to the UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The decision for Charlottesville’s first emergency management coordinator has been delayed for quite some time, however a candidate, Jeremy Evans, has now been appointed and ratified. Council met to ratify the appointment and address the concerns of many citizens regarding the recent shooting at UVA.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy