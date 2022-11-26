Read full article on original website
WSLS
Virginia women move to 8-0 with 72-50 win over East Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team put quite an exclamation point on the 2022 Cavalier Classic Tournament as it downed East Carolina 72-50. Another pivotal run sprung the Cavaliers to victory. This time a 17-3 spurt to open the second half opened the Cavs up to a 20 point lead. It’s the first 8-0 start for the program since 1992 as first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, also called Coach Mox, continues to shape and refine the culture of the program in Charlottesville.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Multiple Power 5s Interested in JMU RB Commit Jarvis Green
It has been a senior season to remember for JMU RB commit Jarvis Green at Dutch Fork HS in Irmo, SC. Green has been a star leading his high school to a state championship while putting up absurd numbers. In 12 games this season, Green has an absurd 2,031 rushing...
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia defeats ECU, 72-50; 8-0 for the first time in 30 years
A 17-3 third quarter run broke open a close game, and Virginia went on to a solid 72-50 win over East Carolina on Sunday to close out the Cavalier Classic. The Cavaliers (8-0, 1-0 ACC) had four players finish in double figures, led by a 15-point performance from Sam Brunelle.
Virginia Stands Alone as Last Undefeated ACC Team
The Cavaliers are one of just 26 remaining unbeaten teams in all of college basketball
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Soccer: Top-seeded UCLA scores in OT, ends UVA’s season in NCAA Tournament
The Virginia women’s soccer team’s season came to an end in overtime on a chilly, late-November Saturday night in Southern California, as No. 1 seed UCLA scored in the 98th minute to defeat the No. 3 seed Cavaliers, 2-1, in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Tournament. UCLA...
jmusportsnews.com
JMU Football is the King of the Sun Belt East
JMU football entered the FBS, and there were doubts about the Dukes’ readiness. The doubts weren’t about JMU’s readiness for the jump up to the FBS, but rather JMU’s ability to maintain dominance against an increased level of competition. So much for those concerns. JMU defeated...
Virginia's NCAA Run Ends With Heartbreaking Overtime Loss at UCLA
The UVA women's soccer season came to an end with a painful overtime loss in the NCAA Quarterfinals
Augusta Free Press
Preview: JMU hosts #23 Coastal Carolina for regular-season finale on Saturday
The James Madison football team will wrap up its regular season on Saturday when the Dukes host No. 23 Coastal Carolina at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU enters the game at 7-3 overall and on a two-game winning streak while the Chanticleers are 9-1 and have won three games in a row. This is a battle of the top two teams in the Group A division of the Sun Belt Conference, with Costal entering the contest with a perfect 3-0 road record.
Augusta Free Press
JMU completes first season in FCS with 47-7 beatdown of #23 Coastal Carolina
The James Madison football team wrapped up its impressive first season in the FBS with a 47-7 pounding of No. 23 Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes, earning their second-ever win over a top 25 team, dominated from start to finish, scoring 44 unanswered points en route to the victory.
Entire Virginia team to attend three memorial services
The entire Virginia football team will attend all three memorials for their fallen teammates. Following a funeral service Saturday for
Pirates extinguish Flames, will face Virginia Sunday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team beat the Liberty Flames 72-64 in the team’s first game of the Cavalier Classic on Saturday at Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena. The Pirates will be back in action Sunday as they take on the Virginia Cavaliers at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on […]
Hugh Freeze Is Trending During Liberty Blowout
If Hugh Freeze is actually about to become the next head coach of Auburn, he's not exactly going out with a bang at Liberty. Freeze's Flames are in the process of being blown out at home by a 4-6 New Mexico State team. Liberty (8-3) trails 28-7 at the half.
WSET
Heritage, E.C. Glass win Saturday region final games, advance to state playoffs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two thrilling games, two region titles staying in Lynchburg. Heritage and E.C. Glass both advanced to the state playoffs on Saturday night. The Pioneers defeated LCA 22-17 to claim the Region 3C title, in a highly anticipated rematch between the two Seminole District programs, while E.C. Glass held off Salem, 35-21, for the region 4D crown. It's the first appearance in the state rounds for E.C. Glass since coach Bo Henson led the Hilltoppers to the finals in 1995.
Augusta Free Press
Liberty, with Hugh Freeze rumors swirling, blown out by New Mexico State, 49-14
With rumors about the future of coach Hugh Freeze swirling, Liberty found itself boat-raced, 49-14, by New Mexico State on Saturday, the third loss in four games for the Flames. Prior to kickoff, Liberty (8-4) honored 20 seniors who helped the team record three consecutive bowl game victories and achieve...
Western Branch wins 6A region crown over Manchester 21-14
MIDLOTHIAN (WAVY) – For the first time in 21 years, Western Branch can lay claim to a region championship in football. Saturday in Midlothian, the Bruins (11-2) held on to defeat Manchester on the Lancers home field, 21-14. Future North Carolina Tar Heel Paul Billups Jr. got the scoring started for Western Branch when he […]
Lynchburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia
A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
Virginia caterer brings hospitality home with Harvest Table café
Harvest Table has a regular menu including the Brisket Biscuit with ‘Bama Sauce – a sliced soft biscuit with sweet and savory brisket slices and a side of ’Bama white barbecue sauce.
NBC 29 News
City Council comments on the emergency response to the UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The decision for Charlottesville’s first emergency management coordinator has been delayed for quite some time, however a candidate, Jeremy Evans, has now been appointed and ratified. Council met to ratify the appointment and address the concerns of many citizens regarding the recent shooting at UVA.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
