wearegreenbay.com
Mild and breezy for now; rain/snow maker Tuesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Not a bad day Monday as we’ll bring in similar weather to Sunday. Partly sunny with light winds as the day begins with increasing clouds and more afternoon wind. The high is 43 degrees. Cloudy and a bit breezy...
wearegreenbay.com
Rain & snow early this week, chilly start to December
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Winds will ease as skies turn partly cloudy through the overnight. Lows temperatures will drop into the 20s. There will be some filtered sunshine to start the new week as clouds gradually return on Monday. A storm system crossing...
northernnewsnow.com
Cooler Sunday could lead to rain/snow for the U.P.
WEATHER STORY: On Sunday, a cell of high air pressure may be far enough south to draw a wind down from the north so the warm spell we had Friday and Saturday will go away. That northerly wind will develop some lake effect precip on the South Shore of Lake Superior. Accumulations should be very light but also very slippery because it may come as freezing rain. Gogebic County faces the biggest risk from this. On Monday, a low from the west will start a snow chance for all zones that may last through Wednesday. Right now, accumulations appear to be light in the range of 1-2″ for Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin. The South Shore Snow Belt, though, could go 4-8″ Monday night to Wednesday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Seasonal wrap to the holiday weekend
High temperatures rose into the 50s under mostly sunny skies Saturday across northeastern Wisconsin. Clouds will build into the area overnight Saturday as a low-pressure system approaches from the south. Sunday morning will start out mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible to the south and east of the Fox Valley. Skies will then gradually clear Sunday afternoon as high temperatures peak in the low 40s.
Bring Me The News
Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?
A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. "An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
WISN
Check out holiday lights displays around southeast Wisconsin
It's time to get in the holiday spirit, and there are beautiful light displays all over southeastern Wisconsin to help you do just that. 6-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 5-10 p.m. Saturdays, 5-9 p.m. Sundays. 96th to 92nd streets and Montana to Oklahoma avenues in West Allis. The event...
Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close
HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season. While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
CBS 58
Wisconsinites not deterred by higher Christmas tree prices
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you nabbed a Christmas tree this weekend, you aren't alone. Christmas tree lots here in southeast Wisconsin say their stock is moving fast this year, despite an increase in price. "Starting off extremely well again, for only being open two days we're almost half done...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Access to 60+ state parks, forests, & recreation areas across Wisconsin’: State park stickers, passes available now
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes are officially on sale. The Wisconsin DNR made the announcement on Wednesday, and the passes were eligible to buy on Friday, November 25. “We’re delighted to...
Alina Andras
Five Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production. Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner...
isthmus.com
What's lost with Wisconsin's move to digital deer registration
The last time I shot a deer it was 2018. That was the first year we lived in a condo. So when I headed to deer camp I had to walk two blocks on the near west side to my car while carrying my deer rifle. A young woman was coming the other way on the sidewalk. I braced for a nasty glare at the least and a lecture at the worst. Instead, she smiled and said, “Good luck.” Her dad must be a hunter, I thought, as I breathed a sigh of relief.
wearegreenbay.com
Shop “Boxes of Fun” to support Wisconsin products
(WFRV) – Send a piece of Wisconsin to your loved ones this holiday season thanks to the return of “Boxes of Fun”. Dina Nina stopped by with a look at this season’s themes you can choose from. Each box is packed full of goodies from Wisconsin...
Lester Aven
Wisconsin Man Flirts with Death after New Furnace Installation
A Wisconsin man had a close call with death after he had a new furnace manufactured by Rheem installed in his home. A few days after installation he described he felt like he was coming down something.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Find hidden gems or trendy new collectibles’: Collectorabilia Con packed the Resch Center
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People from all over Wisconsin gathered at the Resch Center to find hidden gems, as well as trendy new collectibles at Collectorabilia Con. Collectorabilia Con is a pop-culture expo that features booths and tables of artists, writers, guests, crafters, dealers, and collectors displaying and selling their pop-culture items.
wearegreenbay.com
Large playhouse fire in Outagamie County threatened nearby barn, 3 departments responded
BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews responded to a large playhouse that was ‘engulfed’ in flames near a barn in Outagamie County that contained animals. According to the Combined Locks Public Safety, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday in the Town of Buchanan. Fire crews...
wrcitytimes.com
Photos of Wisconsin Vets on Vietnam wall featured in Highground exhibit
NEILLSVILLE — Army Corporal Jerome Morneau of Neillsville has a photo. Army First Lieutenant Charles Beranek of Mosinee has a photo. Their photos – and more than 1,100 others – were collected by volunteers from throughout Wisconsin as part of a national effort to put a face to the names listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin ranked first in the country for Fall Drug Take Back numbers
(WFRV) – During fall’s 2022 Drug Take Back Event, the state of Wisconsin finished first throughout the entire country for most prescription medications collected. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) made the announcement on November 23. The dairy state, which collected 54,040 pounds of unwanted medications this last...
wpr.org
Rash of illnesses among Wisconsin kids keeping caregivers home from work
Kristin Murphey's 2-year-old daughter Emma has been home sick just about every other week since September. There have been colds, a full body rash, RSV with pneumonia and pneumonia without RSV. They've taken multiple trips to the pediatrician, and had one stint in the emergency department. All the while, Murphey...
CBS 58
Wisconsin woodworker makes 200 trucks for Ukrainian children this Christmas
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin man is one step closer to making Christas a little better for children in Ukraine. Woodworker Kale Kvistad has made 200 trucks for kids who were forced to flee their homes because of the war. During a recent doctor's appointment, Kale told his doctor...
