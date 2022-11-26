ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

16-year-old shot in the Seabrook neighborhood

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura
WGNO
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A 16-year-old has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the Seabrook neighborhood.

According to the report, on Friday (Nov. 25th) a 16-year-old boy had arrived at a hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

NOPD: Victim found on Bienville Street with multiple gunshot wounds

Investigators were able to determine the shooting happened at the intersection of Sheephead and Wales Streets. At this time there is no update on the boy’s condition.

NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence to determine a possible suspect and motive.

WATCH: Man rescued from Gulf of Mexico Thanksgiving night after falling overboard the Carnival Valor

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP. To submit an anonymous tip online, click here .

