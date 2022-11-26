ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – Mistletoe Marketplace 2022

For today’s edition of What’s Happening SoKY, we met with Tessa Norris! She spoke to us all about the annual Mistletoe Market, that’ll be hitting Bowling Green this weekend! On Friday and Saturday, December 2nd-3rd, SoKY Marketplace will be hosting handfuls of local vendors for your last minute holiday shopping. The Marketplace will be open Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. You don’t want to miss out on these holiday steals this season, so make sure to stop on by! For more information on both days, click here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Need weekend plans? Check out chainsaw carving at The Reindeer Farm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Looking for local weekend plans? If the sound of chainsaws, blow torches, and wood shaving appeal to you, look no further. Here in Bowling Green, The Reindeer Farm’s chainsaw carving exhibit. Both Saturday and Sunday, watch Masonville firefighter BJ Raymer turn pieces of wood into Santa’s reindeer before your eyes.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – WKU WINTER FESTIVITIES

For this today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we met with Dr. Paul Hondorp. He spoke to us about a few upcoming holiday festivities happening over in WKU’s music department this season. There are two upcoming events that we learned about, Winterfest and Holiday’s on the Hill! Coming up first, we have Holiday’s on the Hill happening at Van Meter Hall on Friday, December 2nd at 7:30 PM. After that, we learned about the upcoming holiday event, Winterfest! This event will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Saturday, December 3rd from 8:00PM to 9:30PM. Come and support your local art students this weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Bella

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met with Bella! Miss Bella is the sweetest girl and loves to follow folks around to see what they’re up to. This Chatty Cathy loves speaking her mind and is currently looking for her forever home!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Daniel Tarnagda

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Houssouwo Daniel Tarnagda immigrated from the West African country of Burkina Faso in 2013. The only words he knew when he arrived were “my name is Daniel,” he said. The frustration of not knowing the language and customs of his new home made...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

More rain on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Sunday rain showers are quickly moving out of the area bringing mostly cloudy skies into Monday morning. Monday will be pleasant with cloudy and dry conditions. High temperature on Monday in the mid-50s. Our next system will arrive Tuesday evening bringing a marginal risk for severe weather.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky fined $3,500 for eligibility issue regarding Dontaie Allen

Kentucky, and more particularly Kentucky mens basketball, was fined $3,500 due to an eligibility issue that came out surrounding Dontaie Allen. Allen played in Lexington for two seasons before transferring to Western Kentucky last offseason. He is a redshirt junior. News broke earlier this week that Allen was being kept...
LEXINGTON, KY
wnky.com

WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Found Dead In Burning Truck

Authorities have released the name of a Crofton man that was found dead in a truck that was on fire on A Jordan Road in Christian County Saturday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say firefighters were called for a vehicle fire and located the truck in a ditch and on fire. 84-year-old Donald Jackson of Crofton was found in the driver’s seat.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Purples advance to 5A State Championship Game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green advanced to the KHSAA 5A State Tournament Championship Game after beating the Southwestern Warriors 47-20 in the semifinals matchup Friday night. Coming into the game, the Warriors have never scored a point against the Purples. That changed tonight but it didn’t matter in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Crash With Deer

A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Clifty Man Charged With DUI After Crash

A wreck on Kentucky 181 in Todd County led to charges for a Clifty man Saturday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says he responded to a wreck involving 25-year-old Grant Edwards around 5 am just outside of Elkton and found him to be under the influence of some kind of substance.
TODD COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Todd County Crash

A Russellville woman was injured in a wreck on US 79 in Todd County Friday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says 85-year-old Franklin Bradshaw was southbound when his vehicle hit a tractor driven by 54-year-old John Mast of Allensville who was in front of his vehicle. Bradshaw’s...
TODD COUNTY, KY

