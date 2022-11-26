For this today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we met with Dr. Paul Hondorp. He spoke to us about a few upcoming holiday festivities happening over in WKU’s music department this season. There are two upcoming events that we learned about, Winterfest and Holiday’s on the Hill! Coming up first, we have Holiday’s on the Hill happening at Van Meter Hall on Friday, December 2nd at 7:30 PM. After that, we learned about the upcoming holiday event, Winterfest! This event will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Saturday, December 3rd from 8:00PM to 9:30PM. Come and support your local art students this weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO