wnky.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – Mistletoe Marketplace 2022
For today’s edition of What’s Happening SoKY, we met with Tessa Norris! She spoke to us all about the annual Mistletoe Market, that’ll be hitting Bowling Green this weekend! On Friday and Saturday, December 2nd-3rd, SoKY Marketplace will be hosting handfuls of local vendors for your last minute holiday shopping. The Marketplace will be open Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. You don’t want to miss out on these holiday steals this season, so make sure to stop on by! For more information on both days, click here.
WBKO
Smell the flowers on “Small Business Saturday” in Southcentral Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Black Friday has come and gone, the holiday deals have not. The Saturday after Black Friday is known as “Small Business Saturday,” to encourage holiday shopping at local stores instead of the big-chain stores like the day prior. One local business in...
wnky.com
Need weekend plans? Check out chainsaw carving at The Reindeer Farm
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Looking for local weekend plans? If the sound of chainsaws, blow torches, and wood shaving appeal to you, look no further. Here in Bowling Green, The Reindeer Farm’s chainsaw carving exhibit. Both Saturday and Sunday, watch Masonville firefighter BJ Raymer turn pieces of wood into Santa’s reindeer before your eyes.
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – WKU WINTER FESTIVITIES
For this today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we met with Dr. Paul Hondorp. He spoke to us about a few upcoming holiday festivities happening over in WKU’s music department this season. There are two upcoming events that we learned about, Winterfest and Holiday’s on the Hill! Coming up first, we have Holiday’s on the Hill happening at Van Meter Hall on Friday, December 2nd at 7:30 PM. After that, we learned about the upcoming holiday event, Winterfest! This event will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Saturday, December 3rd from 8:00PM to 9:30PM. Come and support your local art students this weekend!
wnky.com
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society holds Black Friday adoption sale
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re in search of a new friend, you’re in luck!. Warren County’s local animal shelter is having half off all adoption fees for Black Friday weekend. The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is offering the sale from Friday, Nov. 25 to...
wdrb.com
KSP Foundation hopes to raise $1.9 million for new driving skills pad
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raising money for a new driving skills pad. Right now, KSP uses a training facility in Richmond and Bowling Green. "Driving is something that we do on a daily basis. But we're just not able to practice those skills," Capt....
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Bella
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met with Bella! Miss Bella is the sweetest girl and loves to follow folks around to see what they’re up to. This Chatty Cathy loves speaking her mind and is currently looking for her forever home!
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Daniel Tarnagda
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Houssouwo Daniel Tarnagda immigrated from the West African country of Burkina Faso in 2013. The only words he knew when he arrived were “my name is Daniel,” he said. The frustration of not knowing the language and customs of his new home made...
WBKO
More rain on the way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Sunday rain showers are quickly moving out of the area bringing mostly cloudy skies into Monday morning. Monday will be pleasant with cloudy and dry conditions. High temperature on Monday in the mid-50s. Our next system will arrive Tuesday evening bringing a marginal risk for severe weather.
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky fined $3,500 for eligibility issue regarding Dontaie Allen
Kentucky, and more particularly Kentucky mens basketball, was fined $3,500 due to an eligibility issue that came out surrounding Dontaie Allen. Allen played in Lexington for two seasons before transferring to Western Kentucky last offseason. He is a redshirt junior. News broke earlier this week that Allen was being kept...
wnky.com
Teresa’s Restaurant continues Thanksgiving tradition of giving back
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One local restaurant is contributing to the holiday spirit today. Teresa’s Restaurant is a family-owned and operated establishment here in Bowling Green. The restaurant has been around for close to 30 years but with different owners. Located on Gordon Avenue, they have been giving...
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
WBKO
WCSO: One man is dead after Friday afternoon single vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Few details at this time in a single-vehicle rollover accident that killed one man. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the off-road injury accident occurred around 3:21 pm on Friday, November 25, 2022. The accident happened near the 1000 block of Hayes Road...
k105.com
Impaired Edmonson Co. woman who drove around ‘Road Closed’ sign during flood, resulting in death of her toddler, sentenced for murder
The Edmonson County woman who drove around a “Road Closed” sign while on drugs and during a flooding event, resulting in the death of her toddler, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Alexandra Richardson, 31, of Wingfield, according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections, is already...
WBKO
Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
wkdzradio.com
Man Found Dead In Burning Truck
Authorities have released the name of a Crofton man that was found dead in a truck that was on fire on A Jordan Road in Christian County Saturday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say firefighters were called for a vehicle fire and located the truck in a ditch and on fire. 84-year-old Donald Jackson of Crofton was found in the driver’s seat.
WBKO
Purples advance to 5A State Championship Game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green advanced to the KHSAA 5A State Tournament Championship Game after beating the Southwestern Warriors 47-20 in the semifinals matchup Friday night. Coming into the game, the Warriors have never scored a point against the Purples. That changed tonight but it didn’t matter in...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Crash With Deer
A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
whvoradio.com
Clifty Man Charged With DUI After Crash
A wreck on Kentucky 181 in Todd County led to charges for a Clifty man Saturday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says he responded to a wreck involving 25-year-old Grant Edwards around 5 am just outside of Elkton and found him to be under the influence of some kind of substance.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Todd County Crash
A Russellville woman was injured in a wreck on US 79 in Todd County Friday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says 85-year-old Franklin Bradshaw was southbound when his vehicle hit a tractor driven by 54-year-old John Mast of Allensville who was in front of his vehicle. Bradshaw’s...
