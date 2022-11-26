Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – WKU WINTER FESTIVITIES
For this today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we met with Dr. Paul Hondorp. He spoke to us about a few upcoming holiday festivities happening over in WKU’s music department this season. There are two upcoming events that we learned about, Winterfest and Holiday’s on the Hill! Coming up first, we have Holiday’s on the Hill happening at Van Meter Hall on Friday, December 2nd at 7:30 PM. After that, we learned about the upcoming holiday event, Winterfest! This event will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Saturday, December 3rd from 8:00PM to 9:30PM. Come and support your local art students this weekend!
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Bella
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met with Bella! Miss Bella is the sweetest girl and loves to follow folks around to see what they’re up to. This Chatty Cathy loves speaking her mind and is currently looking for her forever home!
Family honored at Christmas parade
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
wnky.com
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society holds Black Friday adoption sale
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re in search of a new friend, you’re in luck!. Warren County’s local animal shelter is having half off all adoption fees for Black Friday weekend. The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is offering the sale from Friday, Nov. 25 to...
wnky.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – Mistletoe Marketplace 2022
For today’s edition of What’s Happening SoKY, we met with Tessa Norris! She spoke to us all about the annual Mistletoe Market, that’ll be hitting Bowling Green this weekend! On Friday and Saturday, December 2nd-3rd, SoKY Marketplace will be hosting handfuls of local vendors for your last minute holiday shopping. The Marketplace will be open Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. You don’t want to miss out on these holiday steals this season, so make sure to stop on by! For more information on both days, click here.
wdrb.com
KSP Foundation hopes to raise $1.9 million for new driving skills pad
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raising money for a new driving skills pad. Right now, KSP uses a training facility in Richmond and Bowling Green. "Driving is something that we do on a daily basis. But we're just not able to practice those skills," Capt....
wnky.com
Teresa’s Restaurant continues Thanksgiving tradition of giving back
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One local restaurant is contributing to the holiday spirit today. Teresa’s Restaurant is a family-owned and operated establishment here in Bowling Green. The restaurant has been around for close to 30 years but with different owners. Located on Gordon Avenue, they have been giving...
Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County
A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
Fort Campbell soldier found dead in Clarksville home
A Fort Campbell soldier was found dead inside his home in Clarksville on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
WBKO
More rain on the way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Sunday rain showers are quickly moving out of the area bringing mostly cloudy skies into Monday morning. Monday will be pleasant with cloudy and dry conditions. High temperature on Monday in the mid-50s. Our next system will arrive Tuesday evening bringing a marginal risk for severe weather.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 7 pm a car was westbound when it collided with an eastbound van near the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard. The driver of the van was taken by ambulance...
Two men charged with DUI just hours apart in Todd County
Two men are facing multiple charges -- including driving under the influence -- after a Todd County deputy handled two separate incidents early Saturday morning.
WBKO
WCSO: One man is dead after Friday afternoon single vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Few details at this time in a single-vehicle rollover accident that killed one man. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the off-road injury accident occurred around 3:21 pm on Friday, November 25, 2022. The accident happened near the 1000 block of Hayes Road...
wilsoncountysource.com
Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject
The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
k105.com
Bowling Green man federally sentenced after police seize over 75 lbs of meth
A Bowling Green man involved in a wide-ranging conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around Warren County was sentenced yesterday to nearly 21 years in prison. Tyrecus J. Crowe, 30, was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in federal court in Bowling Green after conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a “methamphetamine mixture,” according to prosecutors.
WSMV
One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
WSMV
Woman killed while walking across Dickerson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the city on Friday evening. According to MNPD, a Lexus sedan was traveling north on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace around 6:15 p.m. when, the driver said, he briefly looked away from the road and when he looked back, a woman was standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said the collision was unavoidable.
WKRN
Missing Vanderbilt student found dead
Google trends break down most wanted gifts for 2022. Inflation is affecting food pantries during the holidays. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once …. In...
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky fined $3,500 for eligibility issue regarding Dontaie Allen
Kentucky, and more particularly Kentucky mens basketball, was fined $3,500 due to an eligibility issue that came out surrounding Dontaie Allen. Allen played in Lexington for two seasons before transferring to Western Kentucky last offseason. He is a redshirt junior. News broke earlier this week that Allen was being kept...
Comments / 0