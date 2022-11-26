ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Minette, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire destroys home in Citronelle: Citronelle Fire Department

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a family home in Citronelle over the weekend. According to a Facebook post, Citronelle Firefighters were dispatched to a home on A J Mason Road for a fire Friday night at about 6:30. When they arrived crews found a single-story family home with a roof and wall collapsing. The […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 killed in Mobile Co. when Jeep, motorcycle collide: ALEA

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Grand Bay Wilmer Road, 6 miles outside of Semmes, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile were both killed. Brannon’s 2013 Jeep […]
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local pastor pleading for action on Prichard water problems

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local pastor wants the city of Prichard, Ala. to fix its longstanding problems with water service. Archie Rankin, Pastor of Sure Word Outreach Ministries, says every time it rains heavily in Prichard, Alabama Village suffers. Water issues in Prichard are nothing new, and Rankin is...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small. That’s why we’re looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola woman dies in Mobile County crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Pensacola woman. Shanda D. Butler, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Butler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman killed in Mobile Co. crash: ALEA

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Pensacola woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Shanda Butler, 54, was killed when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the road and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...
WALA-TV FOX10

2 die in head-on crash on Grand Bay Wilmer Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:03 p.m. Wednesday claimed two lives, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported on Saturday. ALEA said Danielle M. Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, was killed when the 2013 Jeep Wrangler she was driving collided head-on with the 1978 Kawasaki K265 motorcycle operated by Michael J. Thomas, 64, of Mobile. Brannon was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, ALEA said.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

4 shot at Mobile nightclub, police ask for help

UPDATE 12:40 PM: Mobile Police sent this information to News 5 in reference to the club shooting: On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 216 Dauphin Street, Paparazzi Club, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 27-year-old victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
MOBILE, AL
travelwithsara.com

Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show

If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Witness recalls what he saw from shooting at Paparazzi Night Club

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Paparazzi Club that left four people injured. One witness said he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he’s never seen anything like that before. Eric Reddick was getting off work as a bartender from the Electric Piano Club, driving his friend to […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy