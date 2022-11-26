Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Thanks to Senator Richard Shelby's Vision & Passion, Port of Mobile is the 'Fastest Growing Container Port in the U.S.'Zack LoveMobile, AL
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
utv44.com
2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
Fire destroys home in Citronelle: Citronelle Fire Department
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a family home in Citronelle over the weekend. According to a Facebook post, Citronelle Firefighters were dispatched to a home on A J Mason Road for a fire Friday night at about 6:30. When they arrived crews found a single-story family home with a roof and wall collapsing. The […]
Port City Pacers honor Mobile runners who passed too soon with tree planting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Port City Pacers, with help from the Friends of Mobile Trees, planted two trees at Medal of Honor Park Saturday in honor of runners gone too soon. Trees were planted in memory of Victor Birch and Bowdoin Atchison. Both men were heavily involved in local running events and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne High School and local churches pair up to hand out Thanksgiving meals
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne High School partnered with Three Circle Church and Bay Life Church to host a community Thanksgiving meal. The event took place at the high school and began at 11 a.m. and went until 2 p.m. The event also had live music and activities for kids.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores Police respond to a “swatting” call at Gulf State Park Lodge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Gulf Shores Police Department they received a call this afternoon reporting shots fired at the Gulf State Park Lodge. Officers with the Gulf Shores Police responded with the help of surrounding agencies and set up a perimeter. According to police, no shooting victims were...
Big travel day Sunday as people make pit stops along the Gulf Coast
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Millions of people are either on their way home or just getting home. Thousands of people made a trip through the Gulf Coast I-10 corridor this weekend wrapping up the Thanksgiving Holiday. The most immediate concern for drivers at Buc-ee’s on this travel day was getting in and out of […]
2 killed in Mobile Co. when Jeep, motorcycle collide: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Grand Bay Wilmer Road, 6 miles outside of Semmes, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile were both killed. Brannon’s 2013 Jeep […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Local pastor pleading for action on Prichard water problems
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local pastor wants the city of Prichard, Ala. to fix its longstanding problems with water service. Archie Rankin, Pastor of Sure Word Outreach Ministries, says every time it rains heavily in Prichard, Alabama Village suffers. Water issues in Prichard are nothing new, and Rankin is...
Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small. That’s why we’re looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to […]
WEAR
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola woman dies in Mobile County crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Pensacola woman. Shanda D. Butler, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Butler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Pensacola woman killed in Mobile Co. crash: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Pensacola woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Shanda Butler, 54, was killed when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the road and […]
WEAR
1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 die in head-on crash on Grand Bay Wilmer Road
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:03 p.m. Wednesday claimed two lives, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported on Saturday. ALEA said Danielle M. Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, was killed when the 2013 Jeep Wrangler she was driving collided head-on with the 1978 Kawasaki K265 motorcycle operated by Michael J. Thomas, 64, of Mobile. Brannon was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, ALEA said.
4 shot at Mobile nightclub, police ask for help
UPDATE 12:40 PM: Mobile Police sent this information to News 5 in reference to the club shooting: On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 216 Dauphin Street, Paparazzi Club, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 27-year-old victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
WPMI
Mobile Animal Shelter finds pets their forever homes with Black Friday adoption event
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Mobile Animal Services Department hosted an event Friday, bringing folks together with the dogs and cats in the city’s care. They got to meet some precious animals at the "Black Friday adoption" event. If you've been wanting to get a pet...
Flomaton man killed in single-car wreck in Santa Rosa County
PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Flomaton, Ala. was killed early Friday morning when the truck he was driving ran into the end of a guardrail on U.S. highway 90 just south of Pace, according to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the report, the 35-year-old, whose name was not […]
travelwithsara.com
Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show
If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
WPMI
Shots fired as shoppers fight back in Tillman's Corner store parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots were fired Friday morning during a dramatic take down at a Tractor Supply in Theodore. Witnesses said two men were trying to steal merchandise and that's when customers took action, determined to stop them. The shots did not come from the suspects. One customer...
Witness recalls what he saw from shooting at Paparazzi Night Club
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Paparazzi Club that left four people injured. One witness said he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he’s never seen anything like that before. Eric Reddick was getting off work as a bartender from the Electric Piano Club, driving his friend to […]
Comments / 0