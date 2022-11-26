Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Arizona counties face deadline to certify 2022 election
PHOENIX (AP) — Six Arizona counties must decide Monday whether to certify 2022 election results amid pressure from some Republicans not to officially approve a vote count that had Democrats winning for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide races. Election results have largely been certified without issue in jurisdictions...
crossroadstoday.com
Georgia Speaker Ralston recalled for friendship beyond party
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston was remembered Sunday as not only a powerful politician, but someone whose care for others transcended partisan and other boundaries, as hundreds gathered in the Republican’s hometown of Blue Ridge to remember him after he died on Nov. 16 at age 68.
crossroadstoday.com
Colorado shooting victim ‘wanted to save the family I found’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A member of the U.S. Navy who was injured while helping prevent further harm during a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado last weekend said Sunday that he “simply wanted to save the family that I found.”. Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas...
crossroadstoday.com
Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
crossroadstoday.com
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department...
crossroadstoday.com
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials said. The married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile (25-kilometer) hike through the park area known...
Comments / 0