East Lansing, MI

Black Friday still proves fruitful for retailers

By Taylor Morris
WLNS
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “Try to come out a little early, and get the sales, and the clearance items,” said Black Friday shoppers Dudley and Kimberly King.

That was today’s goal for many Black Friday shoppers throughout mid-Michigan. Many people said the stores aren’t as busy as they were before the pandemic, as more and more people are shopping online from the comfort of their own homes.

“I think with more and more deals coming out, I’ll see more and more people, but obviously in past years we’ve had stuff happen where people are shopping online though,” said shopper Nate Finley.

According to Adobe, Americans spent a record $5.2 billion on Thanksgiving day. About 55% of it was spent online.

But even so, many headed out to the stores. Eastwood Towne Center and Meijer in East Lansing had quite the turnout, proving that Black Friday is still a popular holiday for retailers.

Sean Miller, the Meijer store director in East Lansing, says people were in line ready to shop starting at 6:00 a.m.

“It was really busy early. The crowds were in here as soon as we opened, very excited about Black Friday deals and our two-day Black Friday sale.” Miller said

Many stores were offering deals and special incentives to get people in the door.

Black Friday deals can be found at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot just to name a few. Meijer even started a new program.

“Santa bucks are a percentage off based on how much you spend, up to $50. It’s a great opportunity for our customers to get those christmas items that are on everybody’s wish list and save a little bit of money along the way,” said Miller.

WLNS

