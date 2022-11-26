Sullivan's Smart Sense: Small business Saturday, Cyber Monday offering better deals than Black Friday

Read full article on original website
KSDK
Black Friday shopping looks different in 2022 than in years past
Many shoppers get their Black Friday deals online in 2022. But the tradition of shopping in person remains for some.
Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info
Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
AOL Corp
Lowe’s just unveiled its 2022 Black Friday deals, and they’re too good to miss
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Aren’t you so glad retailers have stopped waiting...
NBC Miami
Walmart Overtakes Amazon in Shoppers' Search for Black Friday Bargains
Walmart took the top spot among shoppers who are searching online for Black Friday discounts, according to data from Captify. Amazon last year topped the ad tech company's list, but this year fell to fourth place as of Friday morning. Retailers are battling for shoppers' eyeballs and wallets amid an...
Mic
Amazon sneakily released early Black Friday deals: here's what you don't want to miss
While Black Friday 2022 may not be until Friday, November 25, Amazon has already started releasing an abundance of early Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to wait to score major savings. BDG editors will continuously update this list with the best finds, covering everything from cozy home additions to the latest tech. But deals sell out quickly, so if you find something that you want, you’d be wise to snag it immediately.
Inflation weighs on shoppers despite Black Friday deals
Concerns over inflation have crept into the holiday season as shoppers and retailers prepare for the discounted shopping weekend that begins with Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.
5 Stores With the Best Holiday Deals in November
Last year, consumers were faced with empty shelves during the holidays due to supply chain issues. This year, inflation is the top challenge to holiday shopping and is pushing many Americans to shop...
Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which Has the Better Deals?
The question comes up every year for holiday shoppers, "Should I take advantage of Black Friday or wait a few more days for Cyber Monday?" This year, it's even more confusing, given the plethora of...
Home Depot Black Friday Deals On Sale Right Now
The big box chain joins a growing list of retailers releasing Black Friday sales weeks ahead of Thanksgiving.
Digital Trends
Should you buy a printer on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?
There’s a lot of discounts available with Black Friday printer deals, but with Cyber Monday happening just a few days later, some shoppers believe that it’s better to wait for the tech-focused shopping holiday instead. We’re going to explain what’s the right thing to do in this situation, as well as give you a glimpse of the printers that you can buy from Black Friday deals.
Looking for Black Friday deals in SC? Here are the 10 stores with the best discounts, report shows
If you want to know which stores have the most discounts and which ones have the best deals for certain products on Black Friday, we’ve got answers.
BBC
Black Friday sales rebound as shoppers seek bargains
Black Friday sales bounced back this year as shoppers looked out for good deals, despite predictions the higher cost of living would dampen the event. Barclaycard Payments, which processes £1 in every £3 spent on UK cards, said transactions rose 3.2% on last year. An all-time Black Friday...
The Best Cyber Monday Sales At Walmart
From Apple AirPods Pro to a portable spa, these are the top sales to shop at Walmart right now.
All the best Black Friday sales you can still shop late
The sun is starting to set on the biggest sales event of the year. But the good news is that there are still so many spectacular sales you can shop for Black Friday 2022. Here, we’re going to quickly run down all the best Black Friday sales to shop late into the evening on Friday, November 25.
Online Black Friday sales set a new record
Online Black Friday sales in the United States topped a record-breaking $9.12 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics, kicking off a solid start to the holiday shopping season despite inflation and other economic concerns.
More Consumers Shopped With Apps Than at Malls on Black Friday
Inflation cast a long shadow over Black Friday 2022. Consumer prices rose 7.7% year over year in October, leaving millions of consumers wary as they entered the holiday shopping season. In total, 56 million United States consumers plan to opt out of holiday shopping entirely this year. For those consumers...
Albany Herald
21+ Walmart Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Before They're Gone
If you were busy with family activities and missed out on Black Friday deals, you still have Cyber Monday to catch some great savings. Check out our list of best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart! Most of Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals actually begin online at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 so there's no need to wait!
Black Friday Online Sales to Hit New Peak of $9 Billion: Report
Online Black Friday sales are expected to soar past $9 billion, setting a new record as consumer habits continue to migrate online in the post-pandemic age. The tracking comes from Adobe, who recorded that shoppers spent $7.28 billion through 6 p.m. ET on the heels of high Thanksgiving Day spending that soared past last year. As inflation continues to remain stubbornly high, the strong spending days represent a source of relief for retailers as they enter the holiday season. Spending for the four-day weekend, including Cyber Monday, is expected to land at $34.8 billion—up 3 percent from 2021, according to Adobe.
