ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 3

Just Sayin'
2d ago

I pray these precious animals will be adopted by loving people who will take good care of them. The older ones especially need another chance. I have adopted senior animals and that's all I will ever adopt. Even if they are 8 or 9 years old they still play...and trust me, they are GRATEFUL... it's as if they KNOW they're getting another chance.

Reply
3
Related
Talk Media

Coral Springs Resident Finds Dream Job as a Private Dog Driver

Karine Shashoua always wanted to work with animals, and during the pandemic, she finally found the job of her dreams. In the winter of 2020, after leaving her job of seven years as an employment specialist for people with disabilities, Shashoua saw an ad where people bid on jobs to drive dogs that need to go places. She decided to give it a try.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Offers Rental Assistance to Help Combat the Higher Cost of Living

Good news for Coral Springs residents feeling the effects of inflation. The city is offering assistance to help with the higher cost of living. Thanks to the CARES Act, which allocated $25 million dollars to Broward County for rental assistance in 2020, residents whose annual rent increased more than 5% from the beginning of the pandemic can apply for a maximum grant of $3,600.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
margatetalk.com

Woman Whose Margate Parents Lost $99k in Scam Faces Another Tragedy

A few weeks ago, Sonja Bauman started a GoFundMe campaign for her parents Doris and Barry, who lost all their savings after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong. Sonja’s friends are now collecting funds for her after another unthinkable tragedy. Sonja’s fiancé Rafael Delgado...
MARGATE, FL
cw34.com

I-Team: Step-dad dies, Mom spirals, girl placed into Foster System

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — For the past 6 months, the CBS12 News I-Team has been talking with insiders and child rights’ advocates about Florida’s Department of Children and Families. A concerned viewer contacted us and asked us to look into cases when kids are taken from their homes, they endure abuse in the foster system, they beg to be sent back to their parents and are told 'it's not that simple.'
FLORIDA STATE
Talk Media

Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service

Father Lee Davis, Rector of St. Mary Magdalen and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Dreamy Mediterranean Waterfront Estate in Boca Raton with over 12,000 SF of Resort-Like Living Space Seeking for $10 Million

8808 Twin Lake Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 8808 Twin Lake Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a classic Mediterranean waterfront estate with modern influences located in exclusive gated community of Long Lake Estates situated on 1.1 acres on the best cul-de-sac point lot with southern exposure and 300 ft of waterfrontage. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8808 Twin Lake Drive, please contact Jeffrey Miller (Phone: 305-610-4509) & Christopher Zdancewicz PA (Phone: 786-352-2176) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
calleochonews.com

Green iguana slaughter and humane ways to go about it according to PETA

PETA has asked the FWC to make green iguana killing painless by employing humane methods. Miami Beach is considering providing a cash bounty on green iguanas that have populated the state due to the formerly unadministered pet trade. In response to this action, PETA has penned a letter to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), asking for an extensive training program to ensure the species' removal is as painless as possible.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ZINGER’S DELI BOCA RATON: 27 VIOLATIONS LOGGED BY STATE INSPECTOR

THREE INSPECTIONS OVER FIVE DAYS. 27 VIOLATIONS RECORDED. NOT ORDERED TO CLOSE. Zinger’s Deli was cited for 27 health code violations during three inspections over days. The restaurant was not ordered to close. (Image: ZingersDeli.com). BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Department of […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Wellington, FL

The village of Wellington in Palm Beach County, Florida, used to be a commuter town with a few shopping centers until it became known for its fantastic tourist attractions. Locals and tourists can participate in the village’s different shows in the form of arts and culture, equestrian events, and much more.
WELLINGTON, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy