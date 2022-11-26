Read full article on original website
Just Sayin'
2d ago
I pray these precious animals will be adopted by loving people who will take good care of them. The older ones especially need another chance. I have adopted senior animals and that's all I will ever adopt. Even if they are 8 or 9 years old they still play...and trust me, they are GRATEFUL... it's as if they KNOW they're getting another chance.
Reply
3
Related
Coral Springs Resident Finds Dream Job as a Private Dog Driver
Karine Shashoua always wanted to work with animals, and during the pandemic, she finally found the job of her dreams. In the winter of 2020, after leaving her job of seven years as an employment specialist for people with disabilities, Shashoua saw an ad where people bid on jobs to drive dogs that need to go places. She decided to give it a try.
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Hosts Winter Extravaganza with Crafts, Music and Food Trucks
The City of Coconut Creek is hosting a Winter Extravaganza filled with crafts, music, and food trucks for the whole family. The event is on Thursday, December 8, and is split into two sessions. The first session is from 3 to 4:30 p.m., and the second session is from 5...
Coral Springs Offers Rental Assistance to Help Combat the Higher Cost of Living
Good news for Coral Springs residents feeling the effects of inflation. The city is offering assistance to help with the higher cost of living. Thanks to the CARES Act, which allocated $25 million dollars to Broward County for rental assistance in 2020, residents whose annual rent increased more than 5% from the beginning of the pandemic can apply for a maximum grant of $3,600.
margatetalk.com
Woman Whose Margate Parents Lost $99k in Scam Faces Another Tragedy
A few weeks ago, Sonja Bauman started a GoFundMe campaign for her parents Doris and Barry, who lost all their savings after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong. Sonja’s friends are now collecting funds for her after another unthinkable tragedy. Sonja’s fiancé Rafael Delgado...
cw34.com
I-Team: Step-dad dies, Mom spirals, girl placed into Foster System
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — For the past 6 months, the CBS12 News I-Team has been talking with insiders and child rights’ advocates about Florida’s Department of Children and Families. A concerned viewer contacted us and asked us to look into cases when kids are taken from their homes, they endure abuse in the foster system, they beg to be sent back to their parents and are told 'it's not that simple.'
Coral Springs Crime Update: $26K Home Burglary and Strongarm Robbery
This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 16 – November 22, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Business. A business was...
WSVN-TV
Owner says cat went missing after darting off transport van at SW Miami-Dade boarding facility
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A distraught cat owner is opening up after her pet took flight during a stop in South Florida. Cellphone video recorded by a worker at Miami International Airport captured Sani the cat in a crate before he went missing. Rebecca Bly, the feline’s owner, spoke...
Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service
Father Lee Davis, Rector of St. Mary Magdalen and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
Season to Share: Belle Glade man lost his health, savings, phone. Is home next?
In 2014, Jose Ortega clocked into work at 4 a.m. at a local bodega, where he unloaded trucks and replenished shelves, as he’d done six days a week for 31 years. Then a pile of concrete fell on his back. The workplace injury left him with four herniated disks. ...
luxury-houses.net
A Dreamy Mediterranean Waterfront Estate in Boca Raton with over 12,000 SF of Resort-Like Living Space Seeking for $10 Million
8808 Twin Lake Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 8808 Twin Lake Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a classic Mediterranean waterfront estate with modern influences located in exclusive gated community of Long Lake Estates situated on 1.1 acres on the best cul-de-sac point lot with southern exposure and 300 ft of waterfrontage. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8808 Twin Lake Drive, please contact Jeffrey Miller (Phone: 305-610-4509) & Christopher Zdancewicz PA (Phone: 786-352-2176) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
calleochonews.com
Green iguana slaughter and humane ways to go about it according to PETA
PETA has asked the FWC to make green iguana killing painless by employing humane methods. Miami Beach is considering providing a cash bounty on green iguanas that have populated the state due to the formerly unadministered pet trade. In response to this action, PETA has penned a letter to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), asking for an extensive training program to ensure the species' removal is as painless as possible.
ZINGER’S DELI BOCA RATON: 27 VIOLATIONS LOGGED BY STATE INSPECTOR
THREE INSPECTIONS OVER FIVE DAYS. 27 VIOLATIONS RECORDED. NOT ORDERED TO CLOSE. Zinger’s Deli was cited for 27 health code violations during three inspections over days. The restaurant was not ordered to close. (Image: ZingersDeli.com). BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Department of […]
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Wellington, FL
The village of Wellington in Palm Beach County, Florida, used to be a commuter town with a few shopping centers until it became known for its fantastic tourist attractions. Locals and tourists can participate in the village’s different shows in the form of arts and culture, equestrian events, and much more.
Florida woman seeks $5 million in suit over microwavable mac and cheese
A Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Food Company for $5 million, claiming they misled the public about the time it takes to prepare Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups.
cbs12.com
Multiple vehicle and residential burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need your help with a burglary that took place almost a month ago. It all happened in the Holiday Plaza Mobile Home Park in West Palm Beach. On Oct. 29 deputies say three young men stole from multiple vehicles and residences getting...
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Holds Annual ‘Jazz Under the Stars’ Event Dec. 9
The City of Coconut Creek hosts a night full of jazz, food, and fun. Ginetta’s Vendetta will perform on Friday, December 9, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Coconut Creek City Hall, located at 4800 West Copans Road. The concert is free to the public but is restricted to...
Click10.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helps feed families at one of many Thanksgiving meal events in South Florida
MIAMI – From Miami-Dade to Broward, charities are helping fill South Floridians’ bellies on Thanksgiving Day, holding meal events to ensure no one goes hungry. One of those events featured some serious star power. Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helped feed families on Thanksgiving Day for The Caring...
foxsports640.com
Body found floating in lake on Thanksgiving near Boynton Beach
(BOYNTON BEACH, FL) – Officials say a body was found floating in a lake on Thanksgiving near Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a resident reported…
Season to Share: "Everything went wrong at once" for 53-year-old former grocery clerk
Barbara Hutchison has never been lower. “I live in a homeless shelter. I have kidney stones. I gave up my two cats. I can hardly move my elbows with this rheumatoid arthritis. I can’t pay for my car. I need an operation on my left foot. My friend Tanisha died,” says the slight...
travelexperta.com
Odd Findings in Palm Beach, Florida – Not Just Another Zip Code
What do you know about this number: 33480? Not a whole lot if you’re not jet-setting from one coast to the other. However, Palm Beach Florida is ranked as one of the most expensive zip codes in the United States. What does this mean to my family and me?...
Talk Media
Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.https://coralspringstalk.com
Comments / 3