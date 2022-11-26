ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies on hike in Utah; husband hospitalized for hypothermia

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SPRINGDALE, Utah — A woman has died and a man was rescued after they were caught in cold weather while hiking Wednesday in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials say.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, drivers of the Zion National Park shuttle reported to the National Park Service that visitors had come into contact with an injured man and a woman who was unresponsive in the Narrows. The Zion National Park Search and Rescue Team went out to the area and located the man on Riverside Walk. He was taken to the Zion Emergency Operations Center.

NPS said that the woman was found near the Virgin River. Emergency aid was administered but rescue crews pronounced her dead.

NPS said that the Zion National Park’s response had more than 20 search and rescue team members.

According to The Associated Press, the woman was 31 years old and the man is 33 years old. The couple started their journey through the Narrows on Tuesday. They had reportedly stopped about 1.5 miles from the north end of Riverside Walk.

The man reportedly told rescuers that it got very cold overnight and he had symptoms of hypothermia, NPS said, according to the AP.

According to NPS, other visitors tried to give the woman CPR before rescue crews arrived.

The cause of the woman’s death will be investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NPS and Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, according to the AP.

No further information has been released. According to the AP, the man and woman have not been identified by NPS.

