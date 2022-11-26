Read full article on original website
Review: Tim Burton turns 'Wednesday' Addams into a gloriously goth 'Buffy' for Netflix
Creepy? A little. Kooky and spooky? Sure. Altogether ooky? I'll let you be the judge of that. The Addams Family, the enduring pop culture clan of macabre mischief makers, has returned yet again to the screen, this time in Netflix's high school drama focused on daughter Wednesday, the princess of scathing stares and perfect pigtail braids. .
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
Jenna Ortega said she and Christina Ricci never compared their portrayals of Wednesday Addams on set of new series
Ortega said in a video for MTV News that her Wednesday and Ricci's Wednesday are "two very different people."
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Ends with a Shocking, Tragic Death
What a premiere. Yellowstone is back, and Season 5 wastes no time before plunging the… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Ends with a Shocking, Tragic Death appeared first on Outsider.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Will Smith 'completely understands' if people don't want to watch his new movie following Oscars slap: 'I would absolutely respect that'
"Emancipation" is Will Smith's first movie since he was banned from attending the Oscar events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria to Star In and Produce LGBTQ Wedding Comedy
Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria are working on an LGBTQ+ wedding comedy feature for Amazon Studios, as revealed by Variety. Union shared the news at the screening of The Inspection, also revealing that the wedding comedy is still in the works. Union also revealed that she and Longoria will most...
Antonio Banderas Reveals The Name Of The Actor He’d Pass The Torch To If ‘Zorro’ Reboot Happened
Antonio Banderas famously portrayed the masked vigilante in 1998’s film The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro. Banderas recently opened up about being game for a third installment of the franchise and who he would like to pass on the torch to play the titular character. “Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?” Banderas told ComicBook of starring in a third film. “Yeah, I think today, I said something like that to somebody. They asked me about Zorro. If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for...
‘Love Actually’ cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special
Five of the original cast of Love Actually will be returning to the story for a 20th anniversary TV special this month. Love Actually: 20 Years Later will be hosted by Diane Sawyer on ABC, and features Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister from the film, as well as Emma Thompson (Karen), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Laura Linney (Sarah), and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (young drummer Sam, seen looking distinctly older in 2020’s The Queen’s Gambit).
‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega Says Portraying the Iconic Addams Character Was ‘Terrifying’
Jenna Ortega was thrilled to earn the starring role on Netflix's 'Wednesday' bit she says portraying the character was terrifying.
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Could Feature More of the Addams Family
Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday Addams takes center stage in Netflix‘s latest adaptation of Charles Addams’ classic cartoon strip, but a second season could see appearances from more members of the Addams Family. Wednesday, which premiered on the streamer on November 23, features brief appearances from Wednesday’s parents, Morticia...
‘Money Heist’ Star Alba Flores Leading Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Ulterior’ From Upgrade Productions & Morena Films
EXCLUSIVE: Money Heist star Alba Flores is leading and exec producing a sci-fi thriller from Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier’s Upgrade Productions and Spanish outfit Morena Films. Ulterior is created by Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo and Vida Perfecta’s Manuel Burque and follows a young singer and influencer who wakes up in a life that she does not recognize in a world where humans are given the opportunity to virtually connect to a simulation of their own lives. Protagonist Ada must play along with the game in order to return to her real life and, with the help of a...
Kate Winslet and Daughter Mia Threapleton Star for First Time Together in 'I Am Ruth' Trailer
Kate Winslet and her actress daughter Mia Threapleton are taking on mother-daughter characters in the new film I Am Ruth. The U.K.'s Channel 4 recently released a trailer for the upcoming film created by Dominic Savage and Winslet, 47, who "together have conceived a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people," an official synopsis from the network reads.
Channing Tatum shows Salma Hayek his moves in trailer for ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’
CNN — Channing Tatum is hoping the third time’s a charm with the upcoming “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which debuted its steamy first trailer on Tuesday. The trilogy-completing entry in the “Magic Mike” franchise, coming a little over a decade after 2012’s first film of the same name, revisits Tatum’s stripper-with-a-heart-of-gold Mike Lane, who this time takes off to London with Salma Hayek.
‘Narcos’ Producer José Padilha Settles Lawsuit Against Fellow EP Eric Newman Over Show Profits – Update
UPDATED, 8:42 AM: Narcos executive producer/director José Padilha has settled his lawsuit against fellow EP Eric Newman over what he claimed was his share of millions of dollars in profits from the Netflix drama series. Terms were not disclosed in Monday’s filing. Read details of the case below. PREVIOUSLY, August 30: Narcos executive producer/director José Padilha is suing his fellow EP Eric Newman over what he claims is his share of millions of dollars in profits from the Netflix drama series. The lawsuit, filed last week in Los Angeles Superior Court, says that “Padilha and Newman agreed to share equally 50%/50% (excluding any payments...
Borscht Belt comedian Freddie Roman dies at age 85
Comedian Freddie Roman, the former dean of The Friars Club and a staple of the Catskills comedy scene, has died. He was 85.
James McAvoy Says Female ‘Cyrano’ Co-Stars Were ‘Racially Abused’ on Glasgow Stage Production
James McAvoy is grappling with his Glasglow roots. The Scottish actor revealed that during a two-week stint of the West End play “Cyrano de Bergerac” in Glasglow, his female co-stars were “racially abused” on a daily basis. “The cast were amazing, it was brilliant. But I was really saddened, to be honest with you, because most of the women of color in the cast got racially abused pretty much on a daily basis when we were there,” McAvoy told British GQ. “I was just really saddened. I was absolutely shocked and dismayed and to use a Scottish word, scunnered.” The abuse was “sexually...
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Are Not All Right in Noah Baumbach’s Apocalyptic ‘White Noise’ Trailer
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are not OK in Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 satire about an Airborne Toxic Event that threatens an already tenuous community. Netflix releases the dark comedy in select theaters on November 25 before it streams December 30. Watch the new trailer below. Two-time Oscar nominee Driver stars as college professor Jack Gladney, who has made a name for himself in academia by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Yet when that aforementioned toxic omen takes over his fictional university town, Jack and his wife Babette (Gerwig) are determined to protect their family,...
‘Who By Fire’: Leonard Cohen Yom Kippur War Tour To Be Made Into Limited TV Drama Series By ‘Shtisel’ Creator Yehonatan Indursky
Leonard Cohen’s transformative tour of Israel at the height of the 1973 Yom Kippur War is to be made into a limited TV drama series by Shtisel creator Yehonatan Indursky, Keshet International and Jill Offman’s Sixty-Six Media. Israeli network Keshet 12’s Who By Fire is based on New York Times columnist Matti Friedman’s bestseller Who By Fire: Leonard Cohen in the Sinai and will shoot in Israel in 2024, with Indursky writing and former Viacom International Studios UK chief Offman exec producing alongside Keshet’s Atar Dekel and Yuval Horowitz. Keshet 12 is the local broadcaster and distributor Keshet International is now...
