Horace Grant reveals Michael Jordan approached practices like they were games vs. Pistons or Knicks
According to Grant, no one could match MJ's intensity during the Bulls practices
Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. savagely troll Trae Young after comeback win vs. Hawks
The Houston Rockets haven’t been a very good team to start the 2022-23 season, despite being led by the solid backcourt duo of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. The Rockets entered their contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night with the worst record in the league at 3-14, which is why their eventual victory over them was such a shock.
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94
Tyrese Maxey’s Tweet About Shake Milton After 76ers Beat Magic
Tyrese Maxey shows support for his teammate Shake Milton while tuned into the matchup from home.
Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall
Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win
It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 123-119 road loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder
DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points but the Bulls lost 123-119 against the Thunder in overtime.
Jalen Brunson needed all of 20 games to match a Knicks PG milestone since 2000
Jalen Brunson’s strong play this season has made it easier for New York Knicks fans to forget about the disappointment from the offseason. The Knicks had a real chance to bring Donovan Mitchell to New York only for the Cleveland Cavaliers to swoop in at the 13th hour. Brunson, however, has had a scorching start to his Knicks career that has made him a sweetheart among the Knicks faithful.
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
Ja Morant matches Marc Gasol for Grizzlies history in just four seasons
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies got the job done Sunday in the Big Apple. With Morant playing at a high level, the Grizzlies managed to take down the New York Knicks on the road, 127-123. Morant came up big, stitching together a triple-double performance that put him a trip-dub...
NBA Scores: Ja Morant owns New York
Whether it was turkey, chicken, ham, or some kind of jello mold — or perhaps a little bit of each — here’s hoping everyone had a lovely holiday weekend. Back to the grind we go. The NBA? It never stopped. Before hitting Sunday’s scores, let’s quickly run through Saturday’s action.
Jalen Brunson Lands on Knicks' Latest Injury List
Brunson has been labeled questionable for the New York Knicks' Sunday evening visit from the Memphis Grizzlies.
Heat’s Jimmy Butler expected back for showdowns vs. Celtics; Robinson, Strus out again
With Jimmy Butler missing his fifth consecutive game due to soreness in his right knee Friday against the visiting Washington Wizards, the expectation is that he will be back in time for the Miami Heat’s two games next week against the Boston Celtics. Butler last played in the Nov. 18 road loss to the Toronto Raptors, when he went 38 minutes two nights after playing 35 in a home victory ...
2022-23 NBA Stat Leaders Right Now: Luka Doncic Is The Best Scorer, Anthony Davis Is The Best Rebounder
Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, and Stephen Curry are among 2022-23 NBA stat leaders as if now.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: live score updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back in action tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, and fans should get to see one of the most anticipated battles from the 2019 NBA Draft. Ja Morant and Zion Williamson are not listed on the injury report of tonight's matchup. Both players are expected to play against one another for the first time since 2021.
