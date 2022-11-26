ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall

Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win

It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Jalen Brunson needed all of 20 games to match a Knicks PG milestone since 2000

Jalen Brunson’s strong play this season has made it easier for New York Knicks fans to forget about the disappointment from the offseason. The Knicks had a real chance to bring Donovan Mitchell to New York only for the Cleveland Cavaliers to swoop in at the 13th hour. Brunson, however, has had a scorching start to his Knicks career that has made him a sweetheart among the Knicks faithful.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
SB Nation

NBA Scores: Ja Morant owns New York

Whether it was turkey, chicken, ham, or some kind of jello mold — or perhaps a little bit of each — here’s hoping everyone had a lovely holiday weekend. Back to the grind we go. The NBA? It never stopped. Before hitting Sunday’s scores, let’s quickly run through Saturday’s action.
MINNESOTA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Jimmy Butler expected back for showdowns vs. Celtics; Robinson, Strus out again

With Jimmy Butler missing his fifth consecutive game due to soreness in his right knee Friday against the visiting Washington Wizards, the expectation is that he will be back in time for the Miami Heat’s two games next week against the Boston Celtics. Butler last played in the Nov. 18 road loss to the Toronto Raptors, when he went 38 minutes two nights after playing 35 in a home victory ...
MIAMI, FL

