everyone has an opinion
2d ago
so if all locations are closed in lincoln a neighboring location would be where? Omaha? LOL! I'd be demanding full refund from the 24th forward.
5
klkntv.com
Car flips north of Lincoln before landing on its side in a home’s driveway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car rolled onto its side north of Lincoln on Monday morning. This happened along North 14th Street in between Davey and Rock Creek Roads, a little after 6 a.m. Right now we do not know if anyone was injured in this wreck or what...
WOWT
Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
klkntv.com
Crash closes busy Lincoln intersection; police say driver may have been impaired
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A crash shut down the busy Homestead Expressway and West Van Dorn Street interchange on Monday morning. The Lincoln Police Department says it’s investigating if the driver was under the influence when they wrecked a little after 2:30 a.m. Several emergency vehicles blocked off...
klkntv.com
Frontier Airlines no longer has a customer service phone line
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The low-cost carrier known for no frills flights has decided to cut customer service over the phone. In a policy that started last week, Frontier airlines says it has transitioned to fully digital communications. That means customers who need help must deal with an online...
Kansas Man Charged with Kidnapping a Nebraska Mother Last Seen at Her Home
Authorities put out an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Aldrick Scott, 47, accusing him of kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, according to Omaha World-Herald in a Friday report. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for information on the missing woman’s and the suspect’s whereabouts. They have said that Allen, a local woman from Omaha, was last seen Nov. 19, at 11 p.m. This was at her home near 168th and Blondo Streets.
klkntv.com
Local church and grief center collaborate to collect donations for families experiencing loss
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For those who have recently had loved ones pass away, the holiday season can be an emotional time. During a season that is meant to bring people together, these individuals can often feel alone. To ease that burden, First-Plymouth Church and the Mourning Hope Grief...
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
1011now.com
Lincoln resident to turn battleship wood into electric guitars
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When most of us see an abandoned factory or forgotten pile of wood, we see a ruin--something to discard completely. But not Phil Whitmarsh. He sees history, and his task is to make you hear it. The World-War-era battleship USS Texas took to the water for...
KSNB Local4
Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
klkntv.com
Warmest of the week come Monday
Winds Saturday evening through Sunday morning were gusting upwards of 30 miles per hour, but it continued to calm down as the clouds worked their way out of our area. By Sunday night, skies will be mostly clear as temperatures drop into the lower 20s. Winds are expected to pick up once again through the morning hours of Monday for a breezy start to the week.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha teen who fatally shot best friend in March pleads no contest to manslaughter
OMAHA -- An Omaha teen who fatally shot his best friend — by pulling the trigger of a rifle thinking it was unloaded — has pleaded no contest to manslaughter. Blake W. Miller, 19, entered a plea of no contest on Wednesday to the only charge he faced, manslaughter.
klkntv.com
Yu-Gi-Oh fans donate to food bank in place of tournament entry fee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For most card game fans in Lincoln, their Sundays are spent playing at the Hobbytown in the Pioneer Woods Center. While admission is normally $5 to play in an official tournament, this week’s entry fee was a little different. Instead, players were asked to bring five cans of non-perishable food to enter the tournament.
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
klkntv.com
Saro Cider in Lincoln hosts small business art fair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Guests of Saro Cider on the edge of downtown Lincoln got to partake in different types of crafts from art to cider Saturday. Walking into the brewery guests were greeted by local artists that filled out the entire venue. Each artist brought their own unique...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s Starry Nights Tree Festival helps kickstart the Christmas spirit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Now that Thanksgiving has passed, it’s time for some to break out their Christmas decorations. Over the weekend, the Starry Nights Tree Festival took place at the Gateway Mall in Lincoln. There were 16 themed Christmas trees available for auction, with all of the...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police respond to crash in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 56th and Holdrege Streets at around 7:25 p.m. This is an ongoing story, stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
doniphanherald.com
Pillen's inaugural ball planned for Omaha, will feature theme taken from 'Husker Prayer'
Jim Pillen selected a Husker football-related theme for his inaugural ball as Nebraska's 41st governor: "Day by Day, Better & Better." Taken from the prayer said by players before the Tunnel Walk, Pillen said the words resonate deeply with him, as well as with Nebraskans across the state. "Coach Tom...
WOWT
Teen Omaha driver arrested after allegedly going over 100 mph
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen driver was taken into custody after a short pursuit. It happened Thanksgiving afternoon. State troopers caught up with the driver at 168th and Western after a pursuit. Investigators say they tried to pull over the 16-year-old male on West Dodge near 156th Street after...
doniphanherald.com
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lincoln, NE
The city of Lincoln is the capital of Nebraska and the seat of Lancaster County. Before it became a full-fledged city, Lincoln was called the village of Lancaster back in 1859. Despite being only the second largest city in Nebraska, Lincoln was picked as the capital of the state because...
