Authorities put out an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Aldrick Scott, 47, accusing him of kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, according to Omaha World-Herald in a Friday report. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for information on the missing woman’s and the suspect’s whereabouts. They have said that Allen, a local woman from Omaha, was last seen Nov. 19, at 11 p.m. This was at her home near 168th and Blondo Streets.

OMAHA, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO