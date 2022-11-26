ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 6

everyone has an opinion
2d ago

so if all locations are closed in lincoln a neighboring location would be where? Omaha? LOL! I'd be demanding full refund from the 24th forward.

Reply
5
 

WOWT

Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Frontier Airlines no longer has a customer service phone line

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The low-cost carrier known for no frills flights has decided to cut customer service over the phone. In a policy that started last week, Frontier airlines says it has transitioned to fully digital communications. That means customers who need help must deal with an online...
LINCOLN, NE
Law & Crime

Kansas Man Charged with Kidnapping a Nebraska Mother Last Seen at Her Home

Authorities put out an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Aldrick Scott, 47, accusing him of kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, according to Omaha World-Herald in a Friday report. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for information on the missing woman’s and the suspect’s whereabouts. They have said that Allen, a local woman from Omaha, was last seen Nov. 19, at 11 p.m. This was at her home near 168th and Blondo Streets.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln resident to turn battleship wood into electric guitars

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When most of us see an abandoned factory or forgotten pile of wood, we see a ruin--something to discard completely. But not Phil Whitmarsh. He sees history, and his task is to make you hear it. The World-War-era battleship USS Texas took to the water for...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Warmest of the week come Monday

Winds Saturday evening through Sunday morning were gusting upwards of 30 miles per hour, but it continued to calm down as the clouds worked their way out of our area. By Sunday night, skies will be mostly clear as temperatures drop into the lower 20s. Winds are expected to pick up once again through the morning hours of Monday for a breezy start to the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Yu-Gi-Oh fans donate to food bank in place of tournament entry fee

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For most card game fans in Lincoln, their Sundays are spent playing at the Hobbytown in the Pioneer Woods Center. While admission is normally $5 to play in an official tournament, this week’s entry fee was a little different. Instead, players were asked to bring five cans of non-perishable food to enter the tournament.
LINCOLN, NE
KCRG.com

Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
klkntv.com

Saro Cider in Lincoln hosts small business art fair

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Guests of Saro Cider on the edge of downtown Lincoln got to partake in different types of crafts from art to cider Saturday. Walking into the brewery guests were greeted by local artists that filled out the entire venue. Each artist brought their own unique...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Teen Omaha driver arrested after allegedly going over 100 mph

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen driver was taken into custody after a short pursuit. It happened Thanksgiving afternoon. State troopers caught up with the driver at 168th and Western after a pursuit. Investigators say they tried to pull over the 16-year-old male on West Dodge near 156th Street after...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse

The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
NEBRASKA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lincoln, NE

The city of Lincoln is the capital of Nebraska and the seat of Lancaster County. Before it became a full-fledged city, Lincoln was called the village of Lancaster back in 1859. Despite being only the second largest city in Nebraska, Lincoln was picked as the capital of the state because...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

