A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at vigil held for DeKalb County shooting victim
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday evening, DeKalb County police officials say one teenager was killed and two other people were injured at a vigil that was held for a fatal shooting victim in DeKalb County. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road after reports...
Police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after a shooting overnight on Moore Street. Officers add that one victim, a man, is in critical condition. They said he was visiting someone at a boarding house before an argument broke out and he was shot.
Police: Woman dead, man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband on Sunday morning, Gwinnett police say. At around 10 a.m., police arrived at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford to find Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, both suffering from a gunshot wound.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested in connection to double shooting in East Point
EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in East Point arrested a man in connection to a double shooting that left one person dead and one injured in East Point. According to officials, officers responded to the 3100 block of Washington Road in response to a shooting. Investigators say they “learned that the male shot a male and a female in the incident.” The “shooter” was arrested and later charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Husband to face murder charges in wife’s shooting, Gwinnett police say
Gwinnett County police will seek criminal charges against a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself Sunday morning.
Shooting at candlelight vigil leaves 17-year-old dead, 2 children in hospital, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old is dead and two children are wounded after a shooting at a candlelight vigil for a shooting victim in DeKalb County, police said. Officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Parkway just after 6:15 p.m. in response to a person shot. After they arrived they located a 17-year-old boy who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.
12-year-old identified as victim killed in shooting near Atlantic Station, mayor says
A 12-year-old boy was identified as the victim who died in Saturday night’s shooting near Atlantic Station, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced in a press conference on the 17th Street bridge on Sunday. “Over here, we have continued to say recently that Atlanta is a group project,” Dickens said....
WXIA 11 Alive
No charges after homeowner shoots at group of attempted home invaders; 18-year-old dies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police now believe four people were involved in a shooting in east Atlanta's Gresham Park neighborhood and that it started as an attempted home invasion. One person has since died in connection to the shooting, according to police. DeKalb County police said officers responded around...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Woman found shot dead inside parked car in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to Snapfinger Parkway after reports of a “suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, officers located “a deceased female in her 30s with an apparent gunshot wound.”
2 people killed in Atlanta, DeKalb shootings; arrest made in 1 death
Two people were found shot to death Saturday in separate incidents in Atlanta and DeKalb County, officials said....
Man dead after early morning shooting in southeast Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday in southeast Atlanta, police said. Atlanta Police say they arrived in the 100 block of Campbell Street at around 6 a.m. after receiving a call about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Woman found dead after shooting in DeKalb parking lot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A woman in her 30s is dead after DeKalb police say they found her shot in a Decatur parking lot on Saturday afternoon. DeKalb police say they arrived at a private address on Snapfinger Parkway in Decatur after receiving a call about a suspicious car parked.
Dekalb Police say a man with a gunshot wound was found lying in the middle of parking lot
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition Thursday after an exchange of gunfire in DeKalb County. DeKalb County police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound in the middle of a parking lot. Police confirmed they are currently investigating two crime scenes. One scene...
At least 1 dead, 5 injured in shooting near Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA — At least one person is dead and five more are injured after a dispute led to a shooting near Atlantic Station around 8 p.m. Saturday night, police said. Atlanta Police said one man died from his injuries at the scene while five other people were rushed to the hospital. The six people who were shot are between 15 and 21-years-old, according to police.
atlantanewsfirst.com
13-year-old teen girl reported missing in Clayton County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who left home without permission early Saturday afternoon. Police said Makayla Brown was last seen on video surveillance near the 50th block of Euston Court in Jonesboro. Brown...
Update: One dead, five wounded in shooting near Atlantic Station
One person is dead and five others wounded in a shooting near Atlantic Station in Midtown this evening, according to police and social media reports. The shootings were reported around 8 p.m. during the height of evening holiday events and shopping at Atlantic Station. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the shooting happened […] The post Update: One dead, five wounded in shooting near Atlantic Station appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Mom tells police she started East Point fire to cover up daughter's death, according to officials
EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police said the mother arrested for setting the East point apartment fire confessed to killing her daughter before the fire was set. The girl's mother is currently behind bars and facing multiple charges, including arson and murder. "We will make sure she never...
1 dead, 5 others shot near Atlantic Station, police say
One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting Saturday night near Atlantic Station, according to Atlanta p...
8 shot, 5 dead in 6 different shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving
Five people were killed in six different shootings around metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving. Atlanta police, Clayton County police, and DeKalb police all confirmed the shootings. At approximately 1:58 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast where they located a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
