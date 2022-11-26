ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested in connection to double shooting in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in East Point arrested a man in connection to a double shooting that left one person dead and one injured in East Point. According to officials, officers responded to the 3100 block of Washington Road in response to a shooting. Investigators say they “learned that the male shot a male and a female in the incident.” The “shooter” was arrested and later charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
EAST POINT, GA
11Alive

Shooting at candlelight vigil leaves 17-year-old dead, 2 children in hospital, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old is dead and two children are wounded after a shooting at a candlelight vigil for a shooting victim in DeKalb County, police said. Officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Parkway just after 6:15 p.m. in response to a person shot. After they arrived they located a 17-year-old boy who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police: Woman found shot dead inside parked car in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to Snapfinger Parkway after reports of a “suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, officers located “a deceased female in her 30s with an apparent gunshot wound.”
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

At least 1 dead, 5 injured in shooting near Atlantic Station, police say

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead and five more are injured after a dispute led to a shooting near Atlantic Station around 8 p.m. Saturday night, police said. Atlanta Police said one man died from his injuries at the scene while five other people were rushed to the hospital. The six people who were shot are between 15 and 21-years-old, according to police.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

13-year-old teen girl reported missing in Clayton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who left home without permission early Saturday afternoon. Police said Makayla Brown was last seen on video surveillance near the 50th block of Euston Court in Jonesboro. Brown...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Update: One dead, five wounded in shooting near Atlantic Station

One person is dead and five others wounded in a shooting near Atlantic Station in Midtown this evening, according to police and social media reports. The shootings were reported around 8 p.m. during the height of evening holiday events and shopping at Atlantic Station. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the shooting happened […] The post Update: One dead, five wounded in shooting near Atlantic Station appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

8 shot, 5 dead in 6 different shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving

Five people were killed in six different shootings around metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving. Atlanta police, Clayton County police, and DeKalb police all confirmed the shootings. At approximately 1:58 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast where they located a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy