ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Christmas trees likely to be costlier, less available this year, experts say

By Tim Pulliam via
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGbbL_0jNsFoRA00

Black Friday is not only the start of the holiday gift-shopping season, but for many it's a time to start picking out a Christmas tree.

Retailers are warning consumers to start looking for a tree early, because the supply this year is more limited and pricier than usual.

Around Southern California prices can start at $95 and go up to more than $400 depending on your preference for size and type of tree.

Trees are in robust demand this year, but supply is low.

The American Christmas Tree Association says retailers are cutting back orders this year.

Inflation, supply-chain issues, drought and wildfires are all factors.

Many people are heeding the advice and hitting tree lots in Southern California early.

"People line up at the gate," said Brandon Moriarity, manager of the Mr. Jingles Christmas tree lot in Woodland Hills. "As soon as we open, we've got them rolling in."

About 75% of U.S. households put up Christmas trees last season according to the ACTA. Among the most popular is the noble fir because of its longevity and scent.

Live Christmas trees can last up to two months. But don't forget to keep them watered and away from any sources of direct sunlight and heat, including open-flame sources such as a fireplace or candles.

Fire authorities remind homeowners to remove live trees after the holidays before they get too dry and have working smoke detectors in the room.

Orange County home destroyed after Christmas tree catches fire

A smoke alarm awakened a La Palma man early Monday morning, just in time for him to save himself and his dog from flames that engulfed his Christmas tree and then spread through his house.

Comments / 1

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Family Owned Christmas Tree Business Tells Their Story

No matter when you choose to get into the Christmas spirit, whether that’s before or after Thanksgiving… It’s safe to say now, is the time to start pulling out those Christmas decorations. If you still need a tree, look no further than one local family who has...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KTLA

Before and after: Satellite imaging shows California’s reservoir levels years apart

A lot has changed for California’s reservoirs over the last five years. In April 2017, then-Governor Jerry Brown issued an executive order that declared California’s drought state of emergency over in most counties (Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne counties were initially excluded). The emergency order had been in place since 2014 following several years of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

California food stamp costs reach record highs

(The Center Square) – Despite posting the lowest unemployment rate in at least 46 years, the state of California had more people on the federal food stamp program in 2022 than ever. California's participation in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2022 peaked at 4.9 million people as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

California Christmas Towns

One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Video: Two Rescued From Rocks Near Santa Cruz Island on Thanksgiving Day

Video captured a Thanksgiving Day Coast Guard helicopter rescue near Santa Cruz Island off the coast of Southern California. The Coast Guard received a notification at about 10 a.m. Thursday that a Digital Selective Calling (DSC) distress signal was activated near Santa Cruz Island, off the southwestern Ventura County coast. A sailing vessel with two people aboard ran aground on rocks near the island.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The HD Post

Free Tesla charging Thanksgiving weekend around the High Desert

HESPERIA -- Through Thanksgiving weekend Tesla is offering free charging, during off peak hours, throughout Southern California including Hesperia, Barstow and Yermo stations. In efforts to reduce the backlog of Tesla drivers at its Supercharger charging stations, the company is offering an incentive to charge its electric vehicles at dozens of California charging stations along select travel routes in the state, as well as a site in Nevada.
HESPERIA, CA
hstoday.us

CBP Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Statistics for Southern California Ports of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting security operations at California’s ports of entry with Mexico performed more than 54.7 million inspections of travelers, seized more than 50 tons of illegal narcotics, and apprehended more than 74,000 immigration violators during federal fiscal year 2022. CBP’s field office in San...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
148K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy