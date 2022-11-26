Christmas trees likely to be costlier, less available this year, experts say

Black Friday is not only the start of the holiday gift-shopping season, but for many it's a time to start picking out a Christmas tree.

Retailers are warning consumers to start looking for a tree early, because the supply this year is more limited and pricier than usual.

Around Southern California prices can start at $95 and go up to more than $400 depending on your preference for size and type of tree.

Trees are in robust demand this year, but supply is low.

The American Christmas Tree Association says retailers are cutting back orders this year.

Inflation, supply-chain issues, drought and wildfires are all factors.

Many people are heeding the advice and hitting tree lots in Southern California early.

"People line up at the gate," said Brandon Moriarity, manager of the Mr. Jingles Christmas tree lot in Woodland Hills. "As soon as we open, we've got them rolling in."

About 75% of U.S. households put up Christmas trees last season according to the ACTA. Among the most popular is the noble fir because of its longevity and scent.

Live Christmas trees can last up to two months. But don't forget to keep them watered and away from any sources of direct sunlight and heat, including open-flame sources such as a fireplace or candles.

Fire authorities remind homeowners to remove live trees after the holidays before they get too dry and have working smoke detectors in the room.

A smoke alarm awakened a La Palma man early Monday morning, just in time for him to save himself and his dog from flames that engulfed his Christmas tree and then spread through his house.