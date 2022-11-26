Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Wishes He Got A Video Tribute From Pelicans Like Lonnie Walker IV Did From Spurs
In the absence of LeBron James, it was Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV who really stepped up to bear the offensive load for the Los Angeles Lakers. And with LeBron James returning to the court in the Lakers’ recent win against the San Antonio Spurs, that remained the same.
Yardbarker
Not Even Suns SG Devin Booker Wants to See Patrick Beverley Lose Money
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games for body-checking Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in LA's recent loss at the Footprint Center. While Ayton wasn't looking, Beverley shoved him from behind, causing him to fall on the floor. A scrum from both benches cleared out as a result.
Deandre Ayton is letting the Phoenix Suns down when they need him most
The Phoenix Suns have stayed strong despite missing two starting players Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson. When reports of their
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
Yardbarker
Suns Vs. Pistons – Game Recap
There’s no days off in the Western Conference, even if the Phoenix Suns found themselves against a lowly Detroit Pistons squad on Friday. Detroit had won its last two after dropping seven in a row. Given that, the Suns could have been in for an easy night if they’d displayed the same mentality that’d made them a 11-6 group on the season.
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
The Commercial Appeal
Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win
It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
Clippers drop concerning updates on Paul George, Kawhi Leonard
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers are hitting the road for a post-Thanksgiving back-to-back set against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, they’ll be doing so without the services of both Paul George and Luke Kennard, as well as potentially Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers announced...
Yardbarker
East Rumors: Pistons, Saddiq Bey, Cavs, Cedi Osman, Heat
The Pistons have taken calls on forward Saddiq Bey and are open to trading him for the right price, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “The Villanova product was recently demoted from the starting lineup before bouncing right back into Dwane Casey’s opening unit,” Fischer wrote. “Bey will become extension-eligible this summer and has had a noticeable drop in production. Detroit has taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams, sources said, a change in behavior from recent trade windows. But it seems the Pistons are intent on further evaluating Bey before truly entertaining his trade market.”
James Jones promoted to Suns president of basketball ops, GM
Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones was promoted Monday to president of basketball operations and GM. “In the nearly 15 years I have known James, he has excelled in every role he performed, from player to NBPA Treasurer to his roles in our front office, most recently as general manager,” Suns interim governor Sam Garvin said in a statement.
Doc Rivers Reveals Latest on James Harden, Joel Embiid
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers offered an update on James Harden and Joel Embiid ahead of Friday's matchup in Orlando.
numberfire.com
Cam Reddish (groin) questionable for Knicks on Sunday
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reddish is still dealing with a sore right groin, and the team has once again listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Reddish plays, Quentin Grimes would likely revert to the bench.
Coyotes comeback falls short in shootout loss to Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin was the only scorer in the shootout and the Detroit Red Wings extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Defenseman Filip Hronek scored his fifth goal in four games on a power play....
Yardbarker
Suns Take First Place in Western Conference
It’s been far from easy, but the Phoenix Suns have managed to snag first place in the Western Conference. Phoenix is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak. The latest victory came on Saturday against the Utah Jazz. While most contending teams have dealt with a few injuries at different...
Pressure on Cardinals’ Kingsbury builds after Payton rumors, loss to Chargers
GLENDALE — From death to dysfunction, the Cardinals have had a lot of bad days in 2022. This was one of the worst. A 25-24 loss to the Chargers wasn’t fueled by behind-the-scenes drama, the kind that can be sanitized for America’s viewing pleasure. It wasn’t a closed-door mystery that will never be explained. It was thievery in waning daylight, a sucker punch at sunset that stunned the gathering at State Farm Stadium.
Kyler Murray-led Cardinals fumble late lead, lose on Chargers 2-point conversion
The Los Angeles Chargers came in at 5-5 with their playoff chances fading. And so with the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) leading 24-17 until a Chargers touchdown drive with 15 seconds left in regulation, head coach Brandon Staley staked a bit on one play. Justin Herbert connected with tight end Gerald Everett on a quick slant to go ahead 25-24.
DeAndre Hopkins made the greatest 4-yard catch you’ll see
DeAndre Hopkins finds new ways to impress. It was a relatively meaningless four-yard grab just before the Arizona Cardinals were forced to punt on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. But man, was it an impossible-looking play. Hopkins ran into a zone, bodied a linebacker and needed to reach against...
Report: TJ Warren Return Date Revealed
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, TJ Warren is scheduled to make his Brooklyn Nets debut on Dec. 2
Cardinals activate Brown, Hopkins fined for taunting
The Arizona Cardinals on Saturday activated wide receiver Marquise Brown from the injured reserve/designated for return list. Brown, who has made 43 catches for 485 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with Arizona, is expected to return to the Cardinals lineup for Sunday’s home game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. He has missed the past five games because of a foot injury.
Arizona Cardinals’ Greg Dortch officially inactive vs. Chargers
GLENDALE — The Cardinals will be without the services of wide receiver Greg Dortch when Arizona takes on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The wide receiver is officially inactive for the contest with a thumb injury. He did not practice this week and entered the matchup as questionable.
