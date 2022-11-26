ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kitchn

Why You Should Always Put Your Suitcase in the Hotel Bathroom, According to a Entomologist

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s just something about walking into your hotel room after a long flight, flinging your suitcase (and yourself) on the bed, and officially entering vacation mode. It just feels all sorts of right, doesn’t it? Well, apparently, there’s one thing about that equation that’s all sorts of wrong, according to experts. Namely, the whole flinging-your-suitcase-on-the-bed part.
3 Reasons to Buy an RV Lot

RV travels are a great option to see the world. However, when you RV often it can get expensive. Here are 3 reasons to buy an RV lot. The post 3 Reasons to Buy an RV Lot appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Robb Report

This New Superyacht Has a Beautiful Aft Deck That Can Expand to Nearly 1,100 Square Feet

AB Yachts is bringing the beach to the back of its newest superyacht model. Designed in honor of the Italian yard’s 30th anniversary, the aptly named AB 120 Beach features a beautiful aft deck that allows seafarers to connect seamlessly with the sea. The expandable wooden platform is fitted with two hydraulically operated wings that open to create a space of nearly 1,110 square feet—bigger than most New York City apartments. What’s more, there’s nothing breaking up the flow between the interior living quarters and the aft. Instead, the main salon flows straight to the water’s edge. The beach isn’t the vessel’s...
