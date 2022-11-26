Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
WWE Survivor Series WarGames results and highlights: Sami Zayn makes the difference
After one of the most eventful years in its entire history WWE has just had its last Pay Per View/Premium Live Event of 2022: Survivor Series: WarGames. That's right - instead of the worn out Raw vs SmackDown battle of recent years, Triple H has finally brought back WarGames to main roster wrestling to give the most tired of the Big Four PPVs a much-needed shot in the arm.
WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Zayn proves loyalty to The Bloodline, Theory new U.S. champ
The Bloodline got stronger Saturday night, while Austin Theory regained his U.S. title. Here's everything that went down at Survivor Series WarGames.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/28/22)
WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. As of this writing, only The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Austin Theory, the new WWE United States Champion, is expected to make an appearance to celebrate his victory over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW now that AJ Styles has defeated Finn Balor.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades for Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos ahead of Survivor Series
Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos has a direct effect on their WarGames match. Whichever two-person team emerges victorious on WWE SmackDown will earn their five-person squad an advantage at Survivor Series. The final episode of SmackDown before the premium live event begins at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, Survivor Series, Sheamus, More
WWEShop.com is selling a new “Box Office Bex” t-shirt for Becky Lynch. You can check that out below:. You can check out the livestream for WWE’s “The Best of Survivor Series” below:. The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to discuss his strategy as...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series Results: Women’s WarGames Match
Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley in the Women’s WarGames match was booked at this year’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Belair and Kai...
ringsidenews.com
Unseen Backstage Footage Of Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch faced off against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. Following the match, Bayley made her return along with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to confront Belair. However, Belair found an unlikely ally in Becky Lynch who turned babyface following the bout. However, it was...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Reveals Future WrestleMania Plans She Wants Realized
Bianca Belair has had two matches on the main card at WrestleMania thus far, winning a championship in both matches. On night one of WrestleMania 37, Belair competed in the main event against Sasha Banks — a match Belair won which meant she became the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. On night one of WrestleMania 38, Belair defeated Becky Lynch for the "Raw" Women's Championship.
6 Bold predictions for WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Though it feels like just this month the WWE Universe invaded Saudi Arabia for a Roman Reigns-Logan Paul-led card at Crown Jewel – don’t check your calender, it was this month – Paul “Triple H” Levesque and his creative team are back at it again and this time, they’re bringing an extra ring for good measure.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Becky Lynch Reacts to WWE Return on SmackDown, Hypes War Games
Becky Lynch has returned to WWE and is now headed to War Games. As noted, Lynch returned from her separated shoulder injury on last night’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, as the fifth member of Team Belair for the Women’s War Games match to be held later tonight. Team Belair brawled with Team Damage CTRL, which ended with Lynch sending Bayley retreating after an Exploder suplex. Rhea Ripley teased a showdown with Lynch, but she backed away.
10 Turns, Becky Lynch Returns | WWE Smackdown & AEW Rampage Full Reviews & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Alexis Cardoza (@_AlexisCardoza) discuss tonight's episodes of AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown, including:. -The Dark Order vs. Rush, Butcher and Blade Smackdown:. -Becky Lynch returns. -Escobar vs. Butch. -Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman. -Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Usos. -Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Shayna Baszler...
TechRadar
Netherlands vs Qatar live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere
Qatar take on the Netherlands on Tuesday in a game that'll have more impact at the top of Group A than the bottom. After two defeats the host side are unable to qualify for the knockouts, whereas a win for the Dutch would guarantee them top spot. Can they get the job done? Here's how to watch a Netherlands vs Qatar live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Even without Neymar, Brazil and Casemiro too much for Switzerland | Opinion
Brazil is now unbeaten in 17 consecutive group-stage games, a stretch that dates back to 1998 World Cup
TechRadar
The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet region does something unprecedented
In North East Paldea, there’s a section of forest on an elevated plateau that’s been eluding me for hours now. Despite my attempts at exploration, I simply can’t find a way to get there. After half an hour of tentatively riding around the region below, I’m close to giving up. It’s then that I realize I’ve been a colossal idiot: the sentient motorcycle I’ve been using to travel around the place can glide.
Comments / 0