San Francisco, CA

49erswebzone

Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson say Dolphins have more talent than 49ers, a QB ‘who can actually sling it’

With a big-time matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins quickly approaching, two former Niners have voiced their opinions about their new NFL team. While the Niners are focused on this afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. have been speaking with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, sharing their thoughts on next weekend's opponent.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

George Kittle calls his 49ers ‘gorgeous’ following 4th straight win, 13-0 shutout of the Saints

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers tight end George Kittle celebrates another dominant performance from San Francisco’s defense following Sunday’s 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints, talks about the shutout performance, wanting more points from his offense, the low hit on his quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and why he feels his team looks “gorgeous” after […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Saints

"Oh, When the Saints go, Marching In" is the first thing that comes to mind when I think of the New Orleans Saints, and on Sunday, they will be marching into Levi's Stadium to face the red-hot San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have won their last three matchups and are looking to go on a four-game win streak. If the 49ers want to improve to 7-4 and remain at the top of the NFC West, they must stick to these Five Keys to Victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
NBC Sports

Why Jimmy G credits Shanahan for recent improved play

Jimmy Garoppolo has hit his stride with the 49ers over the last few weeks, and part of that is because his relationship with Kyle Shanahan has been evolving. The 31-year-old quarterback is arguably playing his best football since arriving in Santa Clara in 2017 and on Friday, he explained that the offense’s slower start to the season not only had a lot to do with his inability to participate in the offseason program, but his relationship with everyone around him, including Shanahan.
Yardbarker

49ers Notebook: John Lynch on what Christian McCaffrey adds, surprising O-line play

The San Francisco 49ers gave up a lot for Christian McCaffrey, sending second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in the 2023 draft and a fifth-round pick in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the star running back. General manager John Lynch acknowledges it was a lot to give up. However, it just speaks to how much the 49ers respected McCaffrey and what he could do in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12

With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
WASHINGTON STATE
49erswebzone

49ers-Saints: Kyle Shanahan provides details on Deebo Samuel’s injury

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited all week during practices as the team prepares for its Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. When head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters on Wednesday, rattling off the names of those who would not practice or be limited, Samuel's name was absent. It wasn't until the official practice participation report was released that the wideout's injury was revealed to reporters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Watch: 49ers WR Jauan Jennings hauls in tipped pass for TD vs. Saints

Kudos to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings for staying with the football and hauling in a tipped pass against the New Orleans Saints. Safety Tyrann Mathieu got his hands on the Jimmy Garoppolo-thrown pass in the end zone, trying to break up the play, but the 49ers' third-year wideout kept his eyes on the ball and came down with it in the end zone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers-Saints Injury Report: Deebo Samuel “questionable” for Sunday; Arik Armstead “doubtful”

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 12 contest against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited this week due to a hamstring injury, putting his availability against the Saints into doubt. The 49ers have listed Samuel as "questionable" for Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that the wideout's current injury is unrelated to the previous hamstring injury from earlier in the season.
SANTA CLARA, CA
