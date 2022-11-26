Read full article on original website
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins calls 49ers CB Charvarius Ward’s post-game comments “laughable”
Following Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward had some harsh comments about wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. "He was getting locked up. He was doing some dirty things," Ward said after the game. "He tried to clip me, he grabbed me...
Christian McCaffrey on 49ers 13-0 win over Saints, reacts to David Shaw’s resignation at Stanford
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey gives his observations of a gritty performance from his offense, the superb shutout performance of his defense in Sunday’s 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints, as well as seeing head coach David Shaw stepdown at Stanford after 12 seasons with his former college program.
Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson say Dolphins have more talent than 49ers, a QB ‘who can actually sling it’
With a big-time matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins quickly approaching, two former Niners have voiced their opinions about their new NFL team. While the Niners are focused on this afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. have been speaking with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, sharing their thoughts on next weekend's opponent.
What they are saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Saints lost an ugly game to the San Francisco 49ers 13-0 on the road Sunday. Despite multiple red zone trips, New Orleans couldn't muster up any points - and was shut out for the first time since the 2001 season. Here's what sports writers...
George Kittle calls his 49ers ‘gorgeous’ following 4th straight win, 13-0 shutout of the Saints
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers tight end George Kittle celebrates another dominant performance from San Francisco’s defense following Sunday’s 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints, talks about the shutout performance, wanting more points from his offense, the low hit on his quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and why he feels his team looks “gorgeous” after […]
Shanahan provides injury updates on Mitchell, Burford, McCaffrey, Samuel, Garoppolo after 49ers-Saints
The San Francisco 49ers' streak of second-half shutouts continues. Although, it looked like that was in jeopardy a couple of times in the second half. Another streak ended after Sunday's 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Kyle Shanahan couldn't say, "No injuries to report," something he had done in the previous three games.
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Saints
"Oh, When the Saints go, Marching In" is the first thing that comes to mind when I think of the New Orleans Saints, and on Sunday, they will be marching into Levi's Stadium to face the red-hot San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have won their last three matchups and are looking to go on a four-game win streak. If the 49ers want to improve to 7-4 and remain at the top of the NFC West, they must stick to these Five Keys to Victory.
Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert doesn’t appreciate how 49ers reacted to his injury
Raheem Mostert is the Miami Dolphins' leading rusher this season, and the running back may have some beef with his former team when he faces the San Francisco 49ers next weekend. Mostert appeared in just nine games during his last two seasons with the 49ers. He played in just one...
Yardbarker
Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
49ers-Saints Injury Updates: Elijah Mitchell, Spencer Burford exit with injuries
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Niners once again entered the matchup without defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), who was listed as "doubtful" for the game and among the team's five inactive players. Below are the 49ers-Saints...
Sean Payton Cardinals speculation swirls after report links former Saints coach to Arizona
For months, Arizona Cardinals fans have expressed their interest in having Sean Payton become the next head coach of their team, should the team move on from Kliff Kingsbury. According to a recent report, Payton may have some interest in coming to Arizona as well. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan...
49ers’ Nick Bosa on 4th-down sack vs. Saints: “I think it was just a good jump”
New Orleans Saints fans were fuming after the game. Many felt that San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa was early off the line of scrimmage on the fourth-down play that led to sack number 11.5 for the defender this season. Even Bosa wasn't sure the play would stand. "It...
Deebo Samuel , 49ers get promising injury update for Week 12 vs. Saints after prior concern
San Francisco 49ers fans got a bit of a scare a few days ago when news of Deebo Samuel’s injury circulated on the internet. Kyle Shanahan certainly did not help matters, as his wording of Samuel’s injury was worrying, even if it was accurate. Thankfully, though, it seems like the injury was nothing more than a flesh wound for the star WR.
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G credits Shanahan for recent improved play
Jimmy Garoppolo has hit his stride with the 49ers over the last few weeks, and part of that is because his relationship with Kyle Shanahan has been evolving. The 31-year-old quarterback is arguably playing his best football since arriving in Santa Clara in 2017 and on Friday, he explained that the offense’s slower start to the season not only had a lot to do with his inability to participate in the offseason program, but his relationship with everyone around him, including Shanahan.
Yardbarker
49ers Notebook: John Lynch on what Christian McCaffrey adds, surprising O-line play
The San Francisco 49ers gave up a lot for Christian McCaffrey, sending second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in the 2023 draft and a fifth-round pick in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the star running back. General manager John Lynch acknowledges it was a lot to give up. However, it just speaks to how much the 49ers respected McCaffrey and what he could do in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.
49ers-Saints: Armstead returns to practice; Samuel working on side field
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead returned to practice on Friday. He has not played since Week 4 due to foot and ankle injuries. Jordan Schultz of The Score was the first to return Armstead's return to the practice field. Don't expect Armstead to be suited up for Sunday's...
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
49ers-Saints: Kyle Shanahan provides details on Deebo Samuel’s injury
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited all week during practices as the team prepares for its Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. When head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters on Wednesday, rattling off the names of those who would not practice or be limited, Samuel's name was absent. It wasn't until the official practice participation report was released that the wideout's injury was revealed to reporters.
Watch: 49ers WR Jauan Jennings hauls in tipped pass for TD vs. Saints
Kudos to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings for staying with the football and hauling in a tipped pass against the New Orleans Saints. Safety Tyrann Mathieu got his hands on the Jimmy Garoppolo-thrown pass in the end zone, trying to break up the play, but the 49ers' third-year wideout kept his eyes on the ball and came down with it in the end zone.
49ers-Saints Injury Report: Deebo Samuel “questionable” for Sunday; Arik Armstead “doubtful”
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 12 contest against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited this week due to a hamstring injury, putting his availability against the Saints into doubt. The 49ers have listed Samuel as "questionable" for Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that the wideout's current injury is unrelated to the previous hamstring injury from earlier in the season.
