El Paso residents bundle up for Black Friday deals

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Many El Pasoans were bundled up head to toe, trying to score deals on Black Friday.

Many residents were seen making a trip to The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso on Black Friday, creating long lines outside many stores. However, other people are waiting for Cyber Monday to score great deals. Black Friday is directly followed by Cyber Monday, which will take place Nov. 28, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.