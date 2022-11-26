El Paso residents bundle up for Black Friday deals
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Many El Pasoans were bundled up head to toe, trying to score deals on Black Friday.
Many residents were seen making a trip to The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso on Black Friday, creating long lines outside many stores. However, other people are waiting for Cyber Monday to score great deals. Black Friday is directly followed by Cyber Monday, which will take place Nov. 28, 2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 1