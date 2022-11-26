ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Cooler and drier Sunday

The fog has cleared, and we're going to see a lot more sunshine today. Highs will be in the low 70s. The humidity will increase tonight, and we'll see more fog by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will feature scattered showers and storms, and it's going to be breezy with winds from the south. Severe weather is possible across the Southeast on Tuesday and through early Wednesday morning. A cold front will likely bring us more showers and storms by Wednesday morning. Our severe weather risk is low, but not zero. Here's the latest forecast.
TAYLOR, MS
wtva.com

Overnight Fire in Lee County leaves one dog dead

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. "I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I got woken up by heavy fire and smoke. Got out of there. We've got to get an investigator involved." The fire occurred on Palmetto Road...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Dubious

Dubious is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Nov. 25, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving meals for jails, shut ins and others

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Inmates in area jails, along with jail staff, enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal, thanks to a Tupelo-based ministry. 9-year-old Will Bryant spent part of his Thanksgiving morning in the kitchen at Harrisburg Baptist Church. “Working very hard opening cans using a big can opener,” said...
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy