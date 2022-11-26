The fog has cleared, and we're going to see a lot more sunshine today. Highs will be in the low 70s. The humidity will increase tonight, and we'll see more fog by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will feature scattered showers and storms, and it's going to be breezy with winds from the south. Severe weather is possible across the Southeast on Tuesday and through early Wednesday morning. A cold front will likely bring us more showers and storms by Wednesday morning. Our severe weather risk is low, but not zero. Here's the latest forecast.

TAYLOR, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO