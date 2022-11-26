Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Quiet Few Days before Strong to possibly Severe Storms arrive on Tuesday
An abundance of cloud cover and gusty conditions will be the story for the rest of our Sunday. Winds will be on the decline as we head into the overnight hours. Dry conditions will remain and temperatures will drop into the mid 40's. For Monday, clouds should clear out throughout...
WLOX
Cooler and drier Sunday
The fog has cleared, and we're going to see a lot more sunshine today. Highs will be in the low 70s. The humidity will increase tonight, and we'll see more fog by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will feature scattered showers and storms, and it's going to be breezy with winds from the south. Severe weather is possible across the Southeast on Tuesday and through early Wednesday morning. A cold front will likely bring us more showers and storms by Wednesday morning. Our severe weather risk is low, but not zero. Here's the latest forecast.
wtva.com
Overnight Fire in Lee County leaves one dog dead
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. "I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I got woken up by heavy fire and smoke. Got out of there. We've got to get an investigator involved." The fire occurred on Palmetto Road...
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Dubious
Dubious is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Nov. 25, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
wcbi.com
Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving meals for jails, shut ins and others
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Inmates in area jails, along with jail staff, enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal, thanks to a Tupelo-based ministry. 9-year-old Will Bryant spent part of his Thanksgiving morning in the kitchen at Harrisburg Baptist Church. “Working very hard opening cans using a big can opener,” said...
WTOK-TV
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
Mississippi man dead after acquaintance reportedly shoots him inside car
A shooting inside a car in Mississippi left one man dead and another arrested Friday. Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Gadarrious Toliver, 23, shot and killed another man while the two were sitting together inside a car on Belmont Road in Panola County. After the shooting, the car...
letsbeardown.com
WATCH: SALTY OLE MISS FANS THROW TRASH & CHAIRS AT CELEBRATING MISSISSIPPI STATE PLAYERS FOLLOWING LOSS
Mississippi State hoisted the Egg Bowl Trophy on Ole Miss' field Thursday night after defeating the Rebels 24-22. Mike Leach is also taking home his first rivalry trophy since being hired at MSU. Rebels fans reacted by throwing objects into the end zone. Fortunately, things didn't escalate much further:. Thankfully,...
