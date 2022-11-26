Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Corn Nation
Report Card: Huskers 24, Iowa Hawkeyes 17
“But in the final analysis, I had to evaluate where Iowa was.”. Those infamous words by then-athletic director Shawn Eichorst on Thanksgiving weekend 2014 has altered the course of Nebraska football for nearly a decade ever since, because, for all practical purposes, Nebraska has basically become Iowa. Iowa had won...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball selected as No. 2 seed in Louisville region of NCAA tournament bracket
The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team learned their path for the Road to Omaha Sunday night as the Devaney Center was selected as one of the opening weekend host sites. Nebraska will host Delaware State Thursday as the No. 5 overall team, and the No. 2 seed, in the Louisville quarter of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament bracket.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska controls interior in 75-58 win vs. Florida State
The Nebraska men’s basketball team got back in the win column Sunday night with a 75-58 triumph over Florida State in Orlando. The Huskers finish the ESPN Events Invitational 1-2 and improve to 4-3 on the season. Derrick Walker, playing in his second game of the season, recorded his...
North Platte Telegraph
Five questions begging for answers at Matt Rhule’s introductory press conference
Nebraska on Monday will introduce Matt Rhule as its 31st permanent head football coach. The event is just the beginning for the 47-year-old, who will be tasked with assembling his staff, winning over current Huskers and recruiting new ones through the transfer portal and early signing period in December. But...
Everything Mickey Joseph said after Nebraska's win over Iowa, and handling the days ahead
We now know Mickey Joseph won't be the next permanent Husker head coach. Nebraska announced Matt Rhule as the choice on Saturday morning and Joseph seemed to have knowledge NU was going with an outside hire in the postgame following Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa. Still, Joseph has won his...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Iowa
LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Dirk Chatelain is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Iowa game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. The biggest issue during an otherwise impressive day? Nebraska’s inability to generate a ground game....
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska holds off Iowa 24-17 to snap seven-game skid vs. Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — In a season full of twists and turns, Nebraska saved one last unexpected performance for its final game of the year. While Iowa had a division title to play for, it was Nebraska that showed more competitive fire in the rivals’ annual Black Friday showdown. And for the first time since 2014, Nebraska emerged from the matchup with a win.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Nebraska’s future waits for a night as Trey Palmer, Blackshirts play spoiler to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A determined gleam in his eyes, barely cracking a smile, Garrett Nelson toted The Heroes Trophy that Nebraska football hadn’t hoisted since he was in middle school. The prize for NU’s 24-17 upset of Iowa, the trophy stayed firmly in Nelson’s hands until midfield of Kinnick Stadium, where he veered sharply to his left, a horde of hugging, laughing Huskers in tow.
North Platte Telegraph
No. 9 Minnesota spoils No. 5 Nebraska volleyball's senior night with sweep
Senior Night for the No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team comes at a difficult time for the Huskers, just one night after a frustrating loss to No. 3 Wisconsin that saw the Badgers clinch the Big Ten Conference on the Devaney Center floor. It also became a night where Nebraska was...
North Platte Telegraph
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
Corn Nation
Instant Reaction: Nebraska Beats Iowa 24-17!
Nebraska hangs to BEAT IOWA 24-17 and ruin their season!. When I previewed the game I said the team who made the least mistakes would win. I’m guessing most of you thought - “Nebraska always makes more mistakes than the other team.”. WELL NOT TODAY ZERG. Nebraska’s defense...
Nebraska Football: Deion Sanders could helm Huskers 2023 opponent
The Nebraska football team has settled on its head coach in Matt Rhule and now the game of wondering what happens when the Huskers take the field in 2023 officially begins. It’s a new era in Husker football in 2023. Likewise, when the Huskers do get into the meat...
Corn Nation
Mickey Joseph Didn’t Perform Miracles But We Should Be Grateful for Him Anyways
“Last time we beat Iowa I wasn’t even a dad yet.” I received that text last night. His sons are seven years old. Mickey Joseph did something last night that the past two Nebraska football coaches have failed to do which was beat Iowa on Black Friday. The...
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph will return players’ Blackshirts after win over Iowa
In his first week as Nebraska’s interim head coach, Mickey Joseph had to make a tough decision. NU’s yearly tradition of awarding Blackshirts to its defensive starters didn’t have the same glean to it after a 1-2 start, and some rough defensive performances — so Joseph rescinded them altogether.
WOWT
“It’s time to move on’: Husker fans at Omaha bar react to new Nebraska head coach
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many Husker fans at Crescent Moon had mixed emotions about new head coach Matt Rhule. “I’m excited about the opportunity, I think he has a great track record at the college level and he was able to turn around Temple and Baylor,” said football fan Bill Richards.
North Platte Telegraph
Sound waves: What others are saying about Friday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Iowa on Friday. Coach Kirk Ferentz: We just didn’t do the things you have to to be successful. ... We really put ourselves in a tough position in the first half. Ferentz on senior class: A tremendous group....
North Platte Telegraph
9 things to know about Nebraska football's next coach, Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule will take over as the 31st permanent head coach in the history of Nebraska football. Rhule most recently was the head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers before being fired during this season on Oct 10. Rhule supplants Scott Frost, who served in the role from 2018 until...
Corn Nation
Weird Trophy Week Predictions: Huskers at Hawkeyes
Purdue (-10.5) at Indiana. Andy: The Boilermakers will know by kickoff if the Huskers have upset Iowa and given them a shot at their first division championship. I believe Purdue will emerge on top, however I have no idea what their up and down offense will do. Let’s say Boilermakers 31 Hoosiers 26.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Don't lose sight of Huskers' Black Friday win amid coaching search
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Garrett Nelson began to sob. While embraced in a postgame hug with one of his coaches, the tears streaking down his face began to smudge his eyeblack. No, these weren’t sad tears. They were ones of jubilation, exhilaration and relief. As a kid from...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Win over Iowa could be the start of a very good weekend for Nebraska
IOWA CITY — The best parties just happen. An amazing win. Hoisting a forgotten trophy. A celebration with fans. A curtain call. The thing is, this party might just be getting started. Nebraska stunned Iowa on Friday, right here in the House of Kinnick, knocking the Hawkeyes out of...
