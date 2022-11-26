ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska controls interior in 75-58 win vs. Florida State

The Nebraska men’s basketball team got back in the win column Sunday night with a 75-58 triumph over Florida State in Orlando. The Huskers finish the ESPN Events Invitational 1-2 and improve to 4-3 on the season. Derrick Walker, playing in his second game of the season, recorded his...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska holds off Iowa 24-17 to snap seven-game skid vs. Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa — In a season full of twists and turns, Nebraska saved one last unexpected performance for its final game of the year. While Iowa had a division title to play for, it was Nebraska that showed more competitive fire in the rivals’ annual Black Friday showdown. And for the first time since 2014, Nebraska emerged from the matchup with a win.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: Nebraska’s future waits for a night as Trey Palmer, Blackshirts play spoiler to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A determined gleam in his eyes, barely cracking a smile, Garrett Nelson toted The Heroes Trophy that Nebraska football hadn’t hoisted since he was in middle school. The prize for NU’s 24-17 upset of Iowa, the trophy stayed firmly in Nelson’s hands until midfield of Kinnick Stadium, where he veered sharply to his left, a horde of hugging, laughing Huskers in tow.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 24-17 win over Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska linebacker Chris Kolarevic intercepted Alex Padilla's pass with 42 seconds left in the game. To that point, Husker fans would have been on the edge of their seats recalling last week's Wisconsin touchdown with under a minute left in the game. When Kolarevic came down with Padilla's pass, it was all over.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd

In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

9 things to know about Nebraska football's next coach, Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule will take over as the 31st permanent head coach in the history of Nebraska football. Rhule most recently was the head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers before being fired during this season on Oct 10. Rhule supplants Scott Frost, who served in the role from 2018 until...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Instant Reaction: Nebraska Beats Iowa 24-17!

Nebraska hangs to BEAT IOWA 24-17 and ruin their season!. When I previewed the game I said the team who made the least mistakes would win. I’m guessing most of you thought - “Nebraska always makes more mistakes than the other team.”. WELL NOT TODAY ZERG. Nebraska’s defense...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Mickey Joseph will return players’ Blackshirts after win over Iowa

In his first week as Nebraska’s interim head coach, Mickey Joseph had to make a tough decision. NU’s yearly tradition of awarding Blackshirts to its defensive starters didn’t have the same glean to it after a 1-2 start, and some rough defensive performances — so Joseph rescinded them altogether.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Sound waves: What others are saying about Friday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Iowa on Friday. Coach Kirk Ferentz: We just didn’t do the things you have to to be successful. ... We really put ourselves in a tough position in the first half. Ferentz on senior class: A tremendous group....
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Cryptic Priscilla Joseph tweet has Husker fans guessing

It should be no surprise that now that Matt Rhule is officially the Nebraska football head coach, the drama isn’t over. After all, while the Huskers have their head man, there’s still plenty to sort out. That includes just where former interim head coach Mickey Joseph will end up. On Saturday night, it seems as if his wife, Priscilla Joseph, gave a hint with a cryptic tweet that had her followers trying to figure out just what it meant.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Casey Thompson: Nebraska 'could have thrown for 400, 500 yards' against Iowa

Casey Thompson and the Nebraska offense were supremely confident in the game against Iowa. It’s not hard to see why after the type of numbers the Huskers point up. When it was all said and done Friday night, Thompson finished the game with a 20-for-30 passing performance for 278 yards and all 3 touchdowns for Nebraska. Trey Palmer terrorized the Hawkeyes with 165 yards receiving and Marcus Washington also had 52 yards on the night.
LINCOLN, NE

