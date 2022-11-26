Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska controls interior in 75-58 win vs. Florida State
The Nebraska men’s basketball team got back in the win column Sunday night with a 75-58 triumph over Florida State in Orlando. The Huskers finish the ESPN Events Invitational 1-2 and improve to 4-3 on the season. Derrick Walker, playing in his second game of the season, recorded his...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball selected as No. 2 seed in Louisville region of NCAA tournament bracket
The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team learned their path for the Road to Omaha Sunday night as the Devaney Center was selected as one of the opening weekend host sites. Nebraska will host Delaware State Thursday as the No. 5 overall team, and the No. 2 seed, in the Louisville quarter of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament bracket.
North Platte Telegraph
Five questions begging for answers at Matt Rhule’s introductory press conference
Nebraska on Monday will introduce Matt Rhule as its 31st permanent head football coach. The event is just the beginning for the 47-year-old, who will be tasked with assembling his staff, winning over current Huskers and recruiting new ones through the transfer portal and early signing period in December. But...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska holds off Iowa 24-17 to snap seven-game skid vs. Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — In a season full of twists and turns, Nebraska saved one last unexpected performance for its final game of the year. While Iowa had a division title to play for, it was Nebraska that showed more competitive fire in the rivals’ annual Black Friday showdown. And for the first time since 2014, Nebraska emerged from the matchup with a win.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Nebraska’s future waits for a night as Trey Palmer, Blackshirts play spoiler to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A determined gleam in his eyes, barely cracking a smile, Garrett Nelson toted The Heroes Trophy that Nebraska football hadn’t hoisted since he was in middle school. The prize for NU’s 24-17 upset of Iowa, the trophy stayed firmly in Nelson’s hands until midfield of Kinnick Stadium, where he veered sharply to his left, a horde of hugging, laughing Huskers in tow.
Nebraska Football: Deion Sanders could helm Huskers 2023 opponent
The Nebraska football team has settled on its head coach in Matt Rhule and now the game of wondering what happens when the Huskers take the field in 2023 officially begins. It’s a new era in Husker football in 2023. Likewise, when the Huskers do get into the meat...
North Platte Telegraph
No. 9 Minnesota spoils No. 5 Nebraska volleyball's senior night with sweep
Senior Night for the No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team comes at a difficult time for the Huskers, just one night after a frustrating loss to No. 3 Wisconsin that saw the Badgers clinch the Big Ten Conference on the Devaney Center floor. It also became a night where Nebraska was...
North Platte Telegraph
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 24-17 win over Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska linebacker Chris Kolarevic intercepted Alex Padilla's pass with 42 seconds left in the game. To that point, Husker fans would have been on the edge of their seats recalling last week's Wisconsin touchdown with under a minute left in the game. When Kolarevic came down with Padilla's pass, it was all over.
North Platte Telegraph
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
North Platte Telegraph
9 things to know about Nebraska football's next coach, Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule will take over as the 31st permanent head coach in the history of Nebraska football. Rhule most recently was the head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers before being fired during this season on Oct 10. Rhule supplants Scott Frost, who served in the role from 2018 until...
Nebraska Football: Luke Fickell hire could trigger Mickey Joseph-centric chain reaction
By all accounts, the Wisconsin Badgers are about to hire Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell and when that comes to pass, Nebraska football fans better buckle up for the chain reaction. Just when it seemed as though the coaching carousel and the game of musical chairs was starting to...
Corn Nation
Instant Reaction: Nebraska Beats Iowa 24-17!
Nebraska hangs to BEAT IOWA 24-17 and ruin their season!. When I previewed the game I said the team who made the least mistakes would win. I’m guessing most of you thought - “Nebraska always makes more mistakes than the other team.”. WELL NOT TODAY ZERG. Nebraska’s defense...
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer explains 'pissed off' performance during Nebraska's showdown with Iowa
Trey Palmer was electric all season long for Nebraska. He wrapped up the 2022 season with one of his best performances, etching his name into the record books of the Huskers in the process. Prior to Saturday’s kickoff, Palmer had an unusual tweet. He sent out on social media that...
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph will return players’ Blackshirts after win over Iowa
In his first week as Nebraska’s interim head coach, Mickey Joseph had to make a tough decision. NU’s yearly tradition of awarding Blackshirts to its defensive starters didn’t have the same glean to it after a 1-2 start, and some rough defensive performances — so Joseph rescinded them altogether.
North Platte Telegraph
Sound waves: What others are saying about Friday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Iowa on Friday. Coach Kirk Ferentz: We just didn’t do the things you have to to be successful. ... We really put ourselves in a tough position in the first half. Ferentz on senior class: A tremendous group....
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Don't lose sight of Huskers' Black Friday win amid coaching search
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Garrett Nelson began to sob. While embraced in a postgame hug with one of his coaches, the tears streaking down his face began to smudge his eyeblack. No, these weren’t sad tears. They were ones of jubilation, exhilaration and relief. As a kid from...
North Platte Telegraph
'They can’t guard me': Trey Palmer sets Nebraska's single-season receiving yards record
IOWA CITY — For maybe the first time all afternoon, Trey Palmer stood still. Waiting for his moment in front of postgame Big Ten Network television cameras, the receiver shared a long embrace with coach Mickey Joseph, the man he followed from LSU to Nebraska 11 months earlier. Then...
Nebraska Football: Cryptic Priscilla Joseph tweet has Husker fans guessing
It should be no surprise that now that Matt Rhule is officially the Nebraska football head coach, the drama isn’t over. After all, while the Huskers have their head man, there’s still plenty to sort out. That includes just where former interim head coach Mickey Joseph will end up. On Saturday night, it seems as if his wife, Priscilla Joseph, gave a hint with a cryptic tweet that had her followers trying to figure out just what it meant.
Photo Gallery: Recruits Visiting Iowa for Nebraska Game
Asa Newsom, Titus Cram, Koi Perich, Others Checking Out Kinnick Stadium Friday
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson: Nebraska 'could have thrown for 400, 500 yards' against Iowa
Casey Thompson and the Nebraska offense were supremely confident in the game against Iowa. It’s not hard to see why after the type of numbers the Huskers point up. When it was all said and done Friday night, Thompson finished the game with a 20-for-30 passing performance for 278 yards and all 3 touchdowns for Nebraska. Trey Palmer terrorized the Hawkeyes with 165 yards receiving and Marcus Washington also had 52 yards on the night.
