Essence
Data Shows Black Women Have More Wear And Tear On The Body From Working Compared To Other Groups
Despite professional exhaustion, Black women are behind in planning for retirement due to the racial-gender wealth gap. Per the National Library of Medicine, allostatic load is “the wear and tear on the body” which accumulates as an individual is exposed to repeated or chronic stress. Black women’s loads...
Did the world make progress on climate change? Here’s what was decided at global talks
Contentious climate negotiations ended in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, as negotiators from around the world finalized a modest deal to help control global warming and pay for the costs of a hotter Earth. Deep-seated tensions flared between richer countries that have prospered by burning fossil fuels, and developing ones, which are...
Study: Traffic fatalities at large biker rallies boost organ donations, transplants
Traumatic deaths from motor vehicle crashes increase where large U.S. motorcycle rallies are held -- and a Harvard-led study suggests a corresponding, dramatic boost in organ donations and transplants.
As climate change threatens coffee and tea production, where will our future buzz come from?
This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. When a thousand Americans were surveyed in 2015 on their preferred brand of a breakfast staple — maple syrup — only about a quarter of respondents chose a product derived from actual maple trees as a favorite. The rest sided with the big-name brands that rely on corn syrup rather than real sap.
Long-COVID clinics are wrestling with how to treat their patients
Medical equipment is still strewn around the house of Rick Lucas, 62, who came home from the hospital nearly two years ago. He picks up a spirometer, a device that measures lung capacity, and takes a deep breath, though not as deep as he’d like. Still, he has come...
Psych Centra
What Is an ‘Energy Vampire’ and How to Protect Yourself
“Energy vampires” are people who drain your emotional energy, whether intentionally or not. Feeling emotionally drained after talking with a friend, colleague, or family member? After spending time with them, do you always leave feeling anxious or irritable? You may be dealing with an energy vampire. There are plenty...
The Colorado shooting comes in a year rife with anti-LGBTQ sentiment, advocates say
The tragic shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado, is the latest event to transpire in a year marked with a jump in anti-LGBTQ legislation and sentiment, according to LGBTQ advocates. The shooting, the deadliest attack on LGBTQ people in the U.S. since the Pulse shooting in 2016,...
People of color face discrimination in diagnosis and treatment of migraines, advocates say
Sarah Shaw vividly remembers her first migraine attack. She was 24, and wandering through a haunted corn maze during the Halloween season. Shaw recalls a sudden feeling of nausea and an intense pain in her head. The lights seemed brighter, the sounds louder — and the maze became a lot scarier than she expected.
The Loneliness Epidemic
Feelings of loneliness are often caused by social isolation, but a person may be surrounded by people and still experience feeling alone. Some people, such as extroverts, may need more social interaction than others to avoid feelings of loneliness, "especially if those relationships are not emotionally rewarding. In fact, Dr. Carla Perissinotto and colleagues at the University of California at San Francisco reported in 2012 that most lonely individuals are married, live with others and are not clinically depressed" (Brody, 2017). Loneliness has become a health crisis as recent studies link loneliness to higher cardiac disease, smoking, and mortality ((Gerst-Emerson et. al., 2015).
Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast
Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
KevinMD.com
The impact of hand surgery on human identity and expression
One weekend, while taking hand trauma call, we received a pre-arrival page about an incoming patient, a plastic surgeon, who had injured himself while moving a glass table. The information we received was devastating — a wrist laceration through the median nerve of his dominant hand. After his arrival in the ED and the formulaic introductions at the beginning of any encounter, he frankly asked, “So, honestly, do I need to start thinking about finding a new career?”
A Delaware man ended his Tinder date early to Uber to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Now he’s going to prison
On Jan. 6, 2021, the day after meeting up with a Tinder date in Alexandria, Virginia, Jeffrey Schaefer was watching TV at her apartment when he saw scenes of rioters at the U.S. Capitol. Schaeffer didn’t waste any time. He supported President Donald Trump’s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally...
Freethink
The science of habits
For many of us, the past year has disrupted deeply ingrained habits. Some people report exercising less, others are drinking more. As we look forward to life returning to some semblance of normal, it’s worth considering what scientists have learned about how to create good habits and break bad ones.
