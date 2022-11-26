Read full article on original website
KOMU
Additional homeless services start Monday in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Room at the Inn and Turning Point will offer extra services for the local homeless population beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Room at the Inn will start providing overnight emergency shelter services until April 2 in the recently-acquired Ashley Street Center located at 1509 Ashley Street. The shelter will...
Columbia Missourian
For Columbia's unhoused, Turning Point offers services no one else does
At Turning Point Day Center, unhoused Columbia residents can go through the same morning routine as someone getting ready in their own home. On any given weekday morning, the upper floor of Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church is full of the hustle of people starting their days: drinking coffee, opening their mail or waiting for a shower.
KOMU
Local business celebrates 11th anniversary in the midst of holiday sales
JEFFERSON CITY- The Snob Shop is a retail-resale shop located off Missouri Blvd. In addition to Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Small business Saturday, the store is also celebrating its 11-year anniversary. Beginning of the year, the store switched locations from High Street to Missouri Blvd. to help accommodate the...
KOMU
Room at the Inn, Turning Point to begin winter homeless services Monday
Two local centers will begin offering winter, overnight services for Columbia’s homeless community starting Monday. Room at the Inn will offer an overnight shelter, and Turning Point will have an overnight warming center. Both will run through April 2, according to a news release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
KOMU
Columbia Parks and Recreation to host commemorative poster unveiling
COLUMBIA - In preparation for the CoMoGives campaign, Columbia Parks and Recreation unveil a commemorative parks system poster for the Parks and Recreation Fund. The unveiling will be held Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 5:15 to 7 p.m. at Walt’s Bike Shop, located at 1217 Rogers Street. The artwork is...
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KOMU
Cyber Monday to top Black Friday sales, one small business benefits from holiday shoppers
COLUMBIA - Cyber Monday is predicted to surpass this year's Black Friday sales with totals to reach $11.2 billion across the U.S., according to Adobe's 2022 Holiday Shopping Report. The past few Black Friday online shopping totals break down as follows:. This year, sales hit a record breaking $9.12 billion.
KOMU
'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City Council opens up deteriorating buildings on E. Capital Avenue for proposals
The Jefferson City Council moves forward with finding possible proposals to repair three historic buildings on Capitol Avenue. In April the council unanimously approved a bill that allowed the city to acquire two buildings in the 400 block of E. Capitol Avenue and one in the 500 block. At the time the bill was approved, the city said the buildings could be demolished or repaired.
KOMU
COVID booster clinics to be held in Hallsville, Harrisburg and Centralia
BOONE COUNTY — COVID booster clinics will be held this week by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. No appointments are needed, as the clinics are walk-in only. The clinics will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the following days:. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Hallsville...
KOMU
Road maintenance closes two roads in Boone County
COLUMBIA − The Boone County Commission said Boone County Road and Bridge will close two roads for maintenance. According to a press release, Memar Road, 0.29 miles north of Whilhite Road and 1.17 miles south of Evert School Road, will be closed for a culvert replacement on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
KOMU
Thanksgiving travelers check out COU's new terminal
COLUMBIA – As millions return home after the Thanksgiving holiday, roads and airports are seeing an influx of travelers. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported over 2 million travelers at security checkpoints across the U.S this weekend. According to FlightAware, on Sunday there were over 6,000 delayed flights and nearly 200 canceled flights in the U.S. as of 9 p.m.
KOMU
Part of Davis Street to close Monday in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting Monday, Nov. 8, a contractor for Jefferson City Public Works will close Davis Street between Douglas Drive and Bolton Drive. The contractor will work on a stormwater project starting at 7 a.m. Davis Street is expected to be closed until Dec. 30. Drivers are encouraged to...
Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia fire and police departments responded to a water rescue call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the pond behind Solstice Senior Living in the 100 block of North Keene Street. An ABC17 News reporter saw crime scene tape near a lake. A police officer told ABC17 that it was part of The post Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Looking At Marijuana Tax
Residents in Osage Beach could soon be deciding the fate of a ballot issue which, if approved, would jack the sales tax up on future sales of marijuana. That is, if the board of aldermen approves putting the ballot question up for voters to decide, possibly as early as the April Municipal Election.
Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many Columbia residents on the southside of town were probably surprised as they sat down for Thanksgiving dinner, as a power outage hit the area around 6 p.m. and lasted about an hour. Reports were indicating that many people affected were near Grindstone Parkway. Power returned to the area at 7:01 p.m. The post Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving travelers check out COU's new terminal. The Transportation Security Administration reported over 2 million travelers at security checkpoints across the U.S this weekend. According to FlightAware, on Sunday there were over 6,000 delayed flights and nearly 200 canceled flights in the U.S. as of 9 p.m. At Columbia Regional...
KOMU
Jefferson City woman seriously injured in shooting
COLE COUNTY — A 20-year-old Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after being shot Saturday. According to the Cole County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to 9014 Century Farms Road after a 911 call claimed the woman had been accidentally shot. The investigation later revealed that her 23-year-old boyfriend had shot her while handling a gun.
Police investigate death at west Columbia house
Police were investigating at a west Columbia house Tuesday afternoon after a death. The post Police investigate death at west Columbia house appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
