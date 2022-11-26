ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Additional homeless services start Monday in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Room at the Inn and Turning Point will offer extra services for the local homeless population beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Room at the Inn will start providing overnight emergency shelter services until April 2 in the recently-acquired Ashley Street Center located at 1509 Ashley Street. The shelter will...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

For Columbia's unhoused, Turning Point offers services no one else does

At Turning Point Day Center, unhoused Columbia residents can go through the same morning routine as someone getting ready in their own home. On any given weekday morning, the upper floor of Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church is full of the hustle of people starting their days: drinking coffee, opening their mail or waiting for a shower.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Room at the Inn, Turning Point to begin winter homeless services Monday

Two local centers will begin offering winter, overnight services for Columbia’s homeless community starting Monday. Room at the Inn will offer an overnight shelter, and Turning Point will have an overnight warming center. Both will run through April 2, according to a news release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Parks and Recreation to host commemorative poster unveiling

COLUMBIA - In preparation for the CoMoGives campaign, Columbia Parks and Recreation unveil a commemorative parks system poster for the Parks and Recreation Fund. The unveiling will be held Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 5:15 to 7 p.m. at Walt’s Bike Shop, located at 1217 Rogers Street. The artwork is...
COLUMBIA, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City Council opens up deteriorating buildings on E. Capital Avenue for proposals

The Jefferson City Council moves forward with finding possible proposals to repair three historic buildings on Capitol Avenue. In April the council unanimously approved a bill that allowed the city to acquire two buildings in the 400 block of E. Capitol Avenue and one in the 500 block. At the time the bill was approved, the city said the buildings could be demolished or repaired.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Road maintenance closes two roads in Boone County

COLUMBIA − The Boone County Commission said Boone County Road and Bridge will close two roads for maintenance. According to a press release, Memar Road, 0.29 miles north of Whilhite Road and 1.17 miles south of Evert School Road, will be closed for a culvert replacement on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Thanksgiving travelers check out COU's new terminal

COLUMBIA – As millions return home after the Thanksgiving holiday, roads and airports are seeing an influx of travelers. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported over 2 million travelers at security checkpoints across the U.S this weekend. According to FlightAware, on Sunday there were over 6,000 delayed flights and nearly 200 canceled flights in the U.S. as of 9 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Part of Davis Street to close Monday in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Starting Monday, Nov. 8, a contractor for Jefferson City Public Works will close Davis Street between Douglas Drive and Bolton Drive. The contractor will work on a stormwater project starting at 7 a.m. Davis Street is expected to be closed until Dec. 30. Drivers are encouraged to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia fire and police departments responded to a water rescue call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the pond behind Solstice Senior Living in the 100 block of North Keene Street. An ABC17 News reporter saw crime scene tape near a lake. A police officer told ABC17 that it was part of The post Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Osage Beach Looking At Marijuana Tax

Residents in Osage Beach could soon be deciding the fate of a ballot issue which, if approved, would jack the sales tax up on future sales of marijuana. That is, if the board of aldermen approves putting the ballot question up for voters to decide, possibly as early as the April Municipal Election.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many Columbia residents on the southside of town were probably surprised as they sat down for Thanksgiving dinner, as a power outage hit the area around 6 p.m. and lasted about an hour. Reports were indicating that many people affected were near Grindstone Parkway. Power returned to the area at 7:01 p.m. The post Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s

Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
BRANSON, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving travelers check out COU's new terminal. The Transportation Security Administration reported over 2 million travelers at security checkpoints across the U.S this weekend. According to FlightAware, on Sunday there were over 6,000 delayed flights and nearly 200 canceled flights in the U.S. as of 9 p.m. At Columbia Regional...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City woman seriously injured in shooting

COLE COUNTY — A 20-year-old Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after being shot Saturday. According to the Cole County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to 9014 Century Farms Road after a 911 call claimed the woman had been accidentally shot. The investigation later revealed that her 23-year-old boyfriend had shot her while handling a gun.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

