Not so busy Black Friday: Why shoppers are staying at home instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the biggest and most popular shopping day of the season took place Friday. But many shoppers chose to online shop for Black Friday than wait in the long lines at stores.

FOX13 spoke to shoppers and they said this Black Friday wasn’t the same as previous years.

“You know what? This one is different. It just seems like there isn’t a lot of activity going on as it normal,” said Martin Perry.

In the years past, retailers across the country used to open late on Thanksgiving night, causing a lot of madness.

But now, stores are opening doors very early in the morning.

“I got in and out of there in 10 mins,” Perry said.

And he wasn’t the only one.

Another shopper said that he avoided the long lines in stores by ordering online early and just showed up to pick up his refrigerator.

“I can breathe. I can think about other things and now I don’t have to be stressed about Christmas,” said Ellis Keplinger.

According to the National Retailer Federation, nearly 164 million people across the country plan to shop between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, which is 8 million more than last year.

With inflation on the rise, shoppers said they are still taking advantage of the discounts in stores.

“We are shopping for the holidays and looking for some good deals,” said a shopper.

