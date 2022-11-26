ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Not so busy Black Friday: Why shoppers are staying at home instead

By Cierra Jordan, FOX13memphis.com
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the biggest and most popular shopping day of the season took place Friday. But many shoppers chose to online shop for Black Friday than wait in the long lines at stores.

FOX13 spoke to shoppers and they said this Black Friday wasn’t the same as previous years.

“You know what? This one is different. It just seems like there isn’t a lot of activity going on as it normal,” said Martin Perry.

In the years past, retailers across the country used to open late on Thanksgiving night, causing a lot of madness.

But now, stores are opening doors very early in the morning.

“I got in and out of there in 10 mins,” Perry said.

And he wasn’t the only one.

Another shopper said that he avoided the long lines in stores by ordering online early and just showed up to pick up his refrigerator.

“I can breathe. I can think about other things and now I don’t have to be stressed about Christmas,” said Ellis Keplinger.

According to the National Retailer Federation, nearly 164 million people across the country plan to shop between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, which is 8 million more than last year.

With inflation on the rise, shoppers said they are still taking advantage of the discounts in stores.

“We are shopping for the holidays and looking for some good deals,” said a shopper.

Comments / 9

Shandra Jackson
1d ago

to much crime residents are afraid being the city doesn't do anything about the young & old criminals

wanda hunsucker
2d ago

Well if you live in memphis you fear for your safety!!!

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
tri-statedefender.com

Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!

Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
actionnews5.com

‘Starry Nights’ opens at Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is kicking off the holidays in a big way!. What better way to celebrate than to get a peek at some bright and dazzling light displays at Shelby Farms Park?. Action News 5 went down to Shelby Farms Park for the first night of “Starry...
desotocountynews.com

Thanksgiving means serving others for Southaven family

Photo: Westy’s Restaurant on North Main Street at Jackson Avenue near downtown Memphis. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) John David Wheeler and family continue tradition to help feed others for Thanksgiving and Christmas. While many of you were savoring a Thanksgiving feast replete with turkey and dressings together with friends and loved...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
localmemphis.com

'10th Inning' sports bar hosting a Christmas concert to benefit children

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A sports bar in Southaven Mississippi has been supporting different charities since they opened in 2019. Last year, "10th Inning" raised over $100,000 for North Mississippi families and charities. The giving starts this year with "Miracle in Mississippi," benefitting the Palmer Home in North Mississippi. Palmer...
localmemphis.com

MPD looking for suspects that broke into cell phone store on Summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Businesses have been under attack in the last week, and Memphis Police Department is investigating multiple snatch and grabs. After the latest snatch and grab attempt, MPD is now looking for those responsible for breaking into a Boost Mobile cell phone store located in Northeast Memphis on Summer Avenue near Bartlett Road Friday around 6:30 a.m.
actionnews5.com

Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrates Thanksgiving in the NICU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South families had to celebrate Thanksgiving without their newest family members this holiday, so staff at one hospital brought the festivities to their tiniest patients so the little ones wouldn’t miss out on their very first Thanksgiving. Newborn babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care...
