Read full article on original website
Related
Why Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick Said She Couldn’t Stand to Watch Fleetwood Mac Perform
Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick revealed why she couldn’t stand watching Fleetwood Mac perform.
John Lennon Never Forgot Ringo Starr’s Reaction to Yoko Ono, and it Was Pure Ringo
John Lennon never forgot Ringo Starr’s reaction to the start of his relationship with Yoko Ono, which was pure Ringo.
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
Ringo Starr Refused to Record a John Lennon Song That Turned Into a Top-10 Hit
Ringo Starr refused to record a song John Lennon gave him, and it later turned into a top-10 hit for John.
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day
For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Ringo Starr and The Beatles Did Things Backward on 1 ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Song, and It’s Wonderful
Ringo Starr came up big with a unique drum sound and standout performance on one 'Sgt. Pepper's' song.
"Everybody was dumbstruck" - how Jimi Hendrix's arrival in London changed everything, as told by Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and more
When Jimi Hendrix arrived in London in 1966, he not only blew the minds of fellow rock legends-in-making: he'd help spark a whole new form of electric blues
The Other Time Ringo Starr Got Replaced on a Song Because He Struggled to Play the Drums
Ringo Starr was replaced during one solo recording session because he struggled to play the drums, and the famous producer at the studio called out his skills.
Zakk Wylde Reveals Some Pantera Setlist Songs, Is Using YouTube to Learn Them
Pantera will play their first tribute show on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival in Mexico and Zakk Wylde has been getting ready by turning to YouTube tutorials to help learn some of the songs. He's also revealed a handful of tracks that will likely enter the setlist next month.
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
NME
Morrissey says he’s already written the “follow-up” to new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’
Morrissey has confirmed that he’s already written the follow-up to his forthcoming new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. Earlier this month, the former Smiths frontman revealed that his 14th solo album, ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, will no longer be released in February of 2023, adding that its fate is “exclusively in the hands” of Capitol Records (Los Angeles). NME has since reached out to Capitol Records for comment.
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Amanda Kloots Conceptualized ‘Fit For Christmas’ During Sleepless Night After Nick Cordero’s Passing (Exclusive)
Amanda Kloots combined her love for fitness with her love for the holidays to bring to life CBS’s new original Christmas movie, Fit For Christmas. The fitness instructor-turned-The Talk host joined the HollywoodLife Podcast to chat about the major career moment, and admitted she conceptualized the film in the midst of a trying time. “In July of 2020, I had just lost my husband Nick [Cordero] and I could not sleep in the middle of the night. And if you guys remember, Hallmark Channel was playing Christmas movies to help lift the spirits of people, calling it ‘Christmas In July.’ So, it was 3 am, I turned on the TV and watched a movie called Christmas Cookies with [my son] Elvis in my arms,” Amanda recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast, exclusively. “He even woke up and we were watching it together, and I was like, ‘You know what? I have an idea for a Christmas movie!”
Bow down to Pharaoh Eddie with this 37% late Black Friday saving on an Iron Maiden Powerslave Funko Pop
Iron Maiden's classic album Powerslave comes to life with the collectible Funko Pop! figure - get it for less right now
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers ‘Live at the Fillmore 1997’ Box Is a Glorious Four-Hour-Long Stocking Stuffer: Album Review
It’s blindingly obvious to say that Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers were one of the all-time great American bands, but that statement is beyond question not only because of Petty’s deeply human and direct, deceptively simple songs, but because of the band itself. The Heartbreakers are up there with the Band, Booker T. & the MGs, the E Street Band and the Roots in terms of virtuosity and versatility — a band that earned its chops the old-school way, playing hundreds or even thousands of hours-long bar gigs (or, in the Roots’ case, thousands of late-night TV shows), learning what worked...
Elton John's Best Albums
British rock icon Elton John is one of the most prolific and enduring musicians in history. Born Reginald Dwight in England in 1947, the piano-playing John burst onto the music scene just as the Beatles were breaking up in 1969. More than 50 years later, he teamed with pop star Dua Lipa for a remake of his song “Cold Heart” that reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Last year, the rock hall-of-famer released his latest album, “Regimental Sgt. Zippo,” more than 52 years after he made his first studio album, “Empty Sky.”
Todd Rundgren's Something/Anything: an epic that's as swoony as it is cerebral
50th-anniversary Record Store Day box of peak Todd Rundgren album Something/Anything
The 50 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2022
Rock on! This year certainly gave us plenty of reasons to do that and here we'll run through our picks for the best rock and metal songs of 2022. It was a year in which Ghost, Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth not only received recognition from us, but also caught the ears of Grammy voters with their standout tracks "Call Me Little Sunshine," "Patient Number 9" and "We'll Be Back."
Comments / 0