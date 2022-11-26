Downtown EC's shuttle service gets its wheels

A free shuttle service to transport people around downtown got its wheels Wednesday afternoon.

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. took possession of a six-seat golf cart-type vehicle that the organization plans to use transporting both visitors and locals from city parking lots to downtown businesses.

The service will start on Friday during the First Friday ArtWalk.

ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said that for right now, the shuttle service will be offered during special events like ArtWalk.

“After the first of the year, we will have a more solid schedule set,” she said. “It will probably be weekend evenings and special events to begin with.”

ECDI paid $14,000 for the shuttle and also agreed at its meeting last week to allocate $1,000 for insurance on the cart. The money came from a $15,000 donation from the Committee of 100 for the program. The panel is a group of community and business leaders who promote economic growth in Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County.

“This is technically not our (ECDI) money, this is the Committee of 100’s money,” Malenfant said.

ECDI ran a pilot shuttle service this past summer when the N.C. Main Street organization held its annual directors meeting in Elizabeth City and again days later during ECDI’s August First Friday ArtWalk.

The vehicle is battery-powered and the annual cost to recharge it is around $240 annually. The vehicle is considered street-legal, which means it is equipped with headlights and tail lights, windshield and seat belts along with other safety features.

First Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs, who sits on the ECDI board, helped with the purchase because of his past experience with the golf cart business. ECDI bought the vehicle from Moke America of Virginia Beach.

“It’s the seat belts and the blinkers that really drive up the cost of it,” Biggs said. “These carts are extremely hard to find. About the only thing that will go wrong with this is the batteries and they are interchangeable.”

In the short term the vehicle will be stored in the ECDI-owned Rochelle Building. But the property is under contract and the organization is looking for a storage location when that deal closes. Malenfant told the ECDI board that she is working with a downtown business that may be willing to store the vehicle on a permanent basis.

“It will be stored and protected,” Malenfant said.

ECDI also plans to purchase a wrap and cover for the vehicle.

“There are enough local companies here that can wrap this vehicle for us,” Biggs said.

ECDI explored putting the golf cart on the city’s liability insurance policy. That would have lowered the insurance cost from $1,000. However, it also would prohibited anyone but city employees from driving the vehicle.

Putting the vehicle on ECDI’s insurance will allow board members and other volunteers to operate it after they’ve completed a training course.

ECDI first seriously started discussing the shuttle service earlier this year when the organization applied for, but did not receive, a $25,000 Creative Give Back grant in March.