WRAL
Police: WakeMed North lockdown lifted; officers no longer searching for suspect in area
The Raleigh Police Department said Sunday that WakeMed North was on lockdown while officers in the area search for a "suspicious suspect." Around 4:30 p.m. the lockdown was lifted with police telling WRAL News they were, "no longer searching the area for said suspect." Police said the suspect was not...
Deadly head-on crash closes portion of NC 42 in Johnston County
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash on NC 42 in Johnston County.
‘Armed and dangerous’ man already sought for info in 1 North Carolina killing is now wanted for murder in Friday shooting: deputies
Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, is wanted for murder in a Friday night killing and might have 'vital info' in a homicide from late October, deputies said.
1 taken to hospital after late-night shooting at North Carolina hotel, suspect unknown, police say
Raleigh police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a hotel late Saturday night.
Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
Garner gas station employee dies in stabbing; suspect in custody
GARNER, N.C. — One person died in a stabbing Friday evening at a gas station in Garner. At least six Johnston County sheriff's deputies' cars arrived at Murphy Express along Highway 42, in addition to fire and medical personnel. Fire and EMS personnel were also there for several hours.
Man shot at North Hills in Raleigh has non-life-threatening injuries, knew shooter
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured Sunday night in a shooting at North Hills. Around 7:30 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the Regal movie theater at 4150 Main at North Hills St., close to the Christmas tree and green space in the busy shopping center.
WRAL
Fatal crash closes major highway in Johnston County
Sunday, a deadly crash closed a major highway in Johnston County. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Highway 42 and Lynch Road. State Highway Patrol told WRAL News it is still trying to figure out what caused the crash. However, SHP said a man died at the crash. Two other people...
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shooting at North Hills shopping center in Raleigh; 1 detained
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There was a large police presence after a shooting at the North Hills shopping center Sunday night. The shooting was reported just after 7:20 p.m. near the Regal movie theater at North Hills at 4150 Main at North Hills Street, according to Raleigh police. Police...
cbs17
12-year-old dies, Raleigh police seek driver after girl hit by Hyundai hybrid that fled scene
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for the driver of a white Hyundai hybrid car in the deadly hit-and-run of a girl Friday night. The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. and involved a 12-year-old girl, who was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.
jocoreport.com
Store Employee Killed Inside Business
JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
WRAL
34 years ago: Deadly EF-4 tornado hits NC, kills 4 people
Nov. 28 marks a somber anniversary in Raleigh's history. 34 years ago, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through the city, touching down around 1 a.m. on Nov. 28, 1988, in Umstead State Park. Nov. 28 marks a somber anniversary in Raleigh's history. 34 years ago, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped...
WRAL
Man shot, killed at Cumberland County apartment complex, search for suspect continues
HOPE MILLS, N.C. — Authorities responded to a Friday night deadly shooting near Hope Mills, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said 58-year-old Lowell Anderson died from his injuries in the shooting, which happened before 11 p.m. Friday at the Crosswinds Green Two apartment complex at Town Street near Legion Road.
North Carolina woman arrested, charged with shooting, killing her husband
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has arrested and charged a woman with the murder of her husband. Police arrested Latoria Nashae Anderson, 30, of 106 Kenwood Lane, early Friday morning in Greenville. She was charged with murder and is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond. Officers were […]
cbs17
1 arrested in connection to stabbing call with injuries in Downtown Raleigh, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they responded to a stabbing call in Downtown Raleigh early Saturday morning. Officers said the call came in around 6:52 a.m. on East Martin St. One man was stabbed and sustained minor injuries, according to police. They said he was taken to...
In Durham Court, a Murder Without a Body
In Durham County Courtroom 7C recently, prosecutor Mary Jude Darrow scans a docket of first appearances, bond hearings, and probation violations. Outside, a pair of black wedges and a plastic soda bottle sit forgotten in the hall. Inside, gallery members release yawns and stretch their limbs, earning a reprimand from the bailiff. Behind the defense table, a couple of inmates from the Durham County Jail slouch and await their turn in a pew of their own.
cbs17
3 crashes cause heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates Sunday afternoon, NCDOT reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three crashes caused heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates after all occurring within just one hour, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It comes as rain, wind and thunder move through the area. NCDOT reported that the first crash happened at 1:11 p.m....
Months-long project closes Person Street south of downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A months-long road project south of downtown Raleigh got underway Monday. Repairs to water and sewer lines will close South Person Street between Hoke Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard beginning Nov. 28. The project is expected to take three months, depending on weather and...
Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
WITN
Goldsboro man in critical condition following shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police say they are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police say they responded to call about a shooting in the 200 Block of Randall Lane around 2:51 a.m. where they found 30-year-old Andre Boykin with a gunshot wound to his head.
