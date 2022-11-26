Read full article on original website
WIBW
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
WIBW
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man headed the wrong way on a Kansas interstate early Sunday morning has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 29.3 on southbound I-135 - about half a mile south of U.S. Highway 50 - with reports of a crash.
WIBW
Teen driver hospitalized after rear-end collision causes interstate rollover
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teen driver has been hospitalized after a rear-end collision on a Kansas interstate caused her SUV to roll over. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 95.9 on northbound I-35 with reports of an injury crash.
Wichita man, 45, dead after wrong-way, head-on collision on I-135 Sunday, report says
The other person involved was a man from San Francisco.
16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Marion Co.
MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old Hillsboro teen has died after an ATV crash Saturday night in Marion Co, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP reports show around 9 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old was heading west on 170th St. when the teen failed to move around a curve in the road. The teen’s ATV […]
KAKE TV
Two dead in suspected overdoses Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating two suspected overdoses that proved fatal. The overdoses happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, near the intersection of S. Broadway and E. Carp Street, just south of the John Mack bridge. “I can confirm there are two deceased...
3 dead, 2 hospitalized in Kansas crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
ksal.com
Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on I 135
A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 135 early Sunday morning in South Central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima passenger car was headed north in the southbound lanes of I 135. The car collided head-on with an oncoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.
Fatal accident in Harvey County Sunday morning kills Wichita man
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. — A wrong way driver from Wichita died in an accident just south of Newton on I-135 just after midnight Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway when the Altima collided head-on with a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of San Francisco, California.
KWCH.com
Wrong way driver crash kills one in Harvey County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died, and another was injured on I-135 in Harvey County Sunday morning. Kansas Highway Patrol said just after midnight, a Nissan driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lane. KHP said he collided with another vehicle driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of California, traveling south.
KVOE
With Oklahoma bank robbery suspect sentenced to prison and restitution, Kansas chase case remains pending after October 2021 incident in Lyon County
An Oklahoma man who pleaded to federal counts of bank robbery after allegedly stealing fuel from a Kansas state vehicle and then leading a pursuit involving Emporia Police officers and Lyon County deputies over a year ago has been sentenced to prison for the robberies. Jerry Ray Brown was sentenced...
KWCH.com
One dead in Kellogg crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is dead in a crash near westbound Kellogg at I-135. The crash happened at 8:17 p.m. Saturday evening. We have a crew on the scene gathering more details. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or...
ksal.com
Three Killed in Crash
A woman from Salina was a passenger in a car which was involved in a crash near Marion that killed three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan was headed north on K 256 Highway. It pulled out onto US 56 Highway in front of a 2016 Ford Taurus passenger car and was struck on the passenger side. Both vehicles came to rest in the north ditch.
Fatal accident in Wichita Saturday night
It happened just after 8:15, on westbound Kellogg near Hydraulic, after a single vehicle left the roadway and crashed. The victim has not been identified.
KAKE TV
One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead after an accident near Kellogg and I-135. Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed to KAKE News that an accident at the intersection of N I-135 and W. Kellogg has claimed the life of one person. The accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m.
Police: Two Wichitans dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified one of the two victims of a deadly suspected fentanyl poisoning.
Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
S.O. reports hit and run accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies located a two-vehicle hit and run just after 2 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department Demitrius D. White, Fort Riley, was traveling westbound on K-18 at mile marker 177 in a Chevrolet Camaro. His vehicle was hit from behind by a black sedan that fled the scene.
Wichita Tractor in South Hutch is off road volume dealer
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Market South Hutch Business of the Month for October is Wichita Tractor. Manager Jesse McCullough is keeping the family tradition alive. "I was kind of born into it," McCullough said. "My grandfather started the company back in 1971. Last year in December was our 50th year in business. We're going on 51 years this year. I kind of grew up in the shop as a technician, wrenching on things when I wasn't playing baseball throughout the years. Grew up a little bit, went to college and started selling for Dad in '09, doing the tractors and the Bad Boy Mowers down there in the Wichita platform. At that time we had owned a smaller dealership up here in Pleasantview for a matter of years. 2015 comes along and we approach Polaris for some off-road opportunities in the side-by-side world, which they granted us December of 2015. That, then prompted a new location, which we built here in South Hutch, moved the whole facility and all of our people over here and we've been growing ever since."
Emporia gazette.com
They are the champions: Two Lyon County trees listed as biggest
As some people think about trees at this time of year, there are two in Lyon County which are absolutely off-limits. That's because they're “champions.”. The Kansas Forest Service lists an Osage-Orange tree in Emporia and a Texas Buckeye tree near Olpe as “Champion Trees of Kansas” for 2022, because they are the largest of their kind in the state.
