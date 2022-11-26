Read full article on original website
CNET
These 6 Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Aren't Likely to Last
Amazon's Black Friday deals have been running all month, but the online retailer launched a fresh batch of deals for this upcoming Cyber Monday. Though many deals will continue all weekend, there are some that are only good while supplies last. We've gathered up a bunch of deals that won't last beyond Cyber Monday below, so you can make the most of the savings in this short window of time.
CNET
6 Incredible Target Deals You Won't Find at Amazon on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Amazon's website is crammed with deals right now, but heads up: You may be able to find some items -- including TVs, smartphones and tablets -- for a lower price at another retailer like Target. : Black Friday Sales on Amazon: How to Find the Absolute Best Deals. If you're...
Walmart Black Friday sale LIVE: $149 Apple Watch, $148 50-inch 4K TV and more
Walmart Black Friday deals are now underway. Here are the best sales on TVs, toys, appliances, smartphones, and more.
Phone Arena
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
For a blazing fast tablet duo with a crazy powerful processor under the hood and quite possibly the greatest jumbo-sized screens in the industry right now, Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have sure gotten a lot of discounts in a very narrow window of time. We're obviously not...
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
CNET
9 Kohl's Black Friday Deals That Beat Amazon
Cyber Monday and Black Friday of course mean big deals at Kohl's this holiday shopping season, and if you do a bit of digging, you can find bargains that are even better than ones you'll find retail giant Amazon. To get a bigger discount, you can boost the Black Friday deals at Kohl's with two coupon codes you can stack for 10% off (use code HOME10, on home items only) and 15% off sale prices (with code ENJOY15). Kohl's also offers free shipping on all orders $25 or above -- and let's not forget about Kohl's Cash.
iPhone & iPad: How to clear cache, history, and cookies
It doesn’t take long for caches to fill up on iOS. From the default Safari browser, to third-party apps, follow along for how to clear the cache, history, and cookies on iPhone and iPad. While clearing the cache in Safari is quick and easy with one fell swoop, the...
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
CNET
The Best Cyber Monday Deals Under $25 After Black Friday
Cyber Monday sales are already starting to surface and many Black Friday deals are sticking around with the online sale officially starting tomorrow. If you're aiming to make your budget stretch further this year or you just want to nab some stocking stuffers on Cyber Monday, these are the best under-$25 deals available right now.
New York Post
The best Apple iPhone deals this Cyber Monday from Amazon, more
Can you hear that? The holidays are calling. Gift-giving season is upon us, are you ready? Don’t worry if you haven’t started just yet; it’s Cyber Monday, the best day to save on whatever you’re thinking of gifting. We have a lot of suggestions for you this Cyber Monday, on everything from KitchenAid to vacuums.
CNET
Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals Are Here. Check Out the Best Discounts So Far
Cyber Monday has technically isn't here yet, but the deals have already started. Walmart has several compelling deals heading into the holiday season, especially for those looking for new tech products. For example, you can save on Apple's first-generation AirPods Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and smartwatches from Apple, Samsung and Fitbit.
Samsung TV Deals Are Majorly Marked Down for Cyber Monday
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have been going on since October. So, you may be feeling sale fatigue. But the price tags on Samsung TVs this Cyber Monday are giving the Internet a bigger jolt than a tall cup of coffee (served in the Yeti you got on sale last month).
19 Incredible Black Friday Laptop Deals to Shop Right Now
Finding a good deal on a laptop during the course of the year can be a difficult experience. Thankfully, Black Friday and the holiday shopping season tend to unearth several deals on laptops that may just be good enough to entice you into upgrading that ancient laptop "that still works fine" or buy an early graduation gift for a loved one.
The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one — get it while it's still available
If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items even after Black Friday has ended, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. You can even find deals on products that are rarely on sale—like gadgets from Apple. In fact, the Apple Air Pods Pro are at their lowest price ever. Another favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday
Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
Digital Trends
Save $200 on the MacBook Air (M1) with this Cyber Monday deal
The Cyber Monday deals going on right now are the ideal opportunity to treat yourself to something high-end for a lot less than usual. That’s certainly the case with the Apple MacBook Air (M1) at Amazon right now. Normally priced at $999, it’s down to $799 for a limited time only meaning you save $200 off the usual price. That’s a sizeable saving of 20% off but it ends very soon. If you’ve been scouring the Cyber Monday MacBook deals for a great price, this is almost certainly it. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth buying or simply hit the buy button below to get straight to the good part.
CNET
These Walmart Black Friday Deals Are Still Live Ahead of Cyber Monday
Black Friday may be over, but deals are still flowing at Walmart ahead of Cyber Monday . You'll find discounts on everything from Apple products to kitchen gadgets, memory foam mattresses and toys. You might even see savings on PS5 bundles. We'll continue to round up the best deals still available below.
9to5Mac
Best MacBook Cyber Monday 2022 deals: M2 MacBook Air/Pro $150 off, Mac Studio all-time low, more
Cyber Monday is upon us as now that Black Friday has come and gone, with a collection of the latest from Apple already going on sale. While you’ll find discounts on AirPods, iPhone 13 accessories, and much more, we’re also seeing a number of Cyber Monday Mac deals, too. With price cuts on the more affordable wearables in Apple’s stable kicking off the festivities this year, you can head below for all of the best Mac Cyber Monday deals.
CNET
Anker's Cyber Monday Deals Make Charging Your Gear More Affordable With Up to 43% Off
Nothing is more frustrating than having technology suddenly shut down on you in the midst of a crucial task. You can save yourself the headache by keeping charging accessories close by. During Amazon's Cyber Monday deal, you can score up to 43% off Anker charging accessories so you can keep all your tech charged all the time.
CNET
Best Cyber Monday 3D Printer Deals: Fantastic Printers at Deal Prices
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Looking for a fun hobby that combines creativity, STEM topics and entrepreneurship? 3D printing is as big as it has ever been, and the additive manufacturing sector is expected to be worth $10 billion by later this decade. A large chunk of that is hobbyists selling their creations on Etsy, so now is the right time to get on the 3D-printing train.
