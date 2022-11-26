Read full article on original website
Where To Have A Unique Dinner In Philadelphia
When you live in a place for a while, you get the feeling that you’ve been everywhere and done everything. You've made the rounds at karaoke bars, underground dance clubs, and finally met that date you’d been avoiding on a hotel rooftop with amazing views. But we’re here to tell you that there’s still a list of delicious places that will keep things fresh and exciting. From a restaurant dinner party with friends or a night of belly dancing to a private hoagie room and horror movies, these nine places have the experience-to-food ratio down to a science.
Fado Irish Pub
If you experience a “Damn, where have I seen this place before” moment walking into Fadó, it’s because the Buckhead pub served as a backdrop for a scene in Captain America: Civil War. But we can’t fault Hollywood for liking the place. All the wood adornments and stained glass do have a certain charm, making the interior slightly resemble the bar where AFC Richmond fans congregate on Ted Lasso. Be it soccer fans or Scarlett Johansson, people have flocked to Fadó for years in search of a good pint. When you go, don’t forget about the more-than-capable kitchen. Tangy Guinness BBQ wings and the crepe-style chicken quesadilla are good enough for the Avengers so they should work for you, too.
Jidaiya Ramen
The house specialty at Jidaiya is chicken-based ramen, which makes sense when you realize this strip mall shop in Gardena is run by the same owners as the excellent yakitori spot, Torihei. The dining room here has a strong Old Tokyo theme to it, with a faux wooden rooftop and lots of dark wood along the bar. Our favorite bowl is easily the Tokyo Yatai, a soothing, savory, lighter-style shoyu ramen that’s adorned with a seared piece of chashu, a slice of pink fishcake, and a perfectly soft-boiled egg. They’ve also got more unique ramen styles that are worth a try, like garlic tantanmen and soy butter-tossed “monja” noodles. And be sure to get an order of their pan-fried “UFO gyoza” too, which come linked together as a single disc of dumplings.
Midway Pub
East Atlanta Village isn’t exactly synonymous with sports. But drinking? Yes. So when we want to participate in two of our favorite activities, we head to Midway Pub at the end of the EAV strip to grab a pitcher from their lengthy on-draft list and watch sports on the many TVs and projector screens that line the walls above the wooden bar. Though there’s nothing particularly special about the pub, we’re drawn here firstly because the patio is massive. Secondly, it’s partially covered so you can enjoy it even if it’s raining. And thirdly it’s dotted with string lights that set the mood at night—and we’re suckers for some well placed string lights. Midway’s food is typical bar fare, but they do offer Walking Tacos, in which beef or impossible chili is scooped into a bag of corn chips and topped with the usual fixings.
21 Greenpoint
This second outpost of 21 Greenpoint is on the concourse at Rockefeller Center, and it has a bright space that feels part daytime cafe, part wine bar. Cocktails and a handful of wines are available, in addition to some perfectly fine dishes like a mortadella sandwich with parmesan cream, crab toast, and a wedge salad. Hot items (a burger and pastas, for example) will be added to the menu eventually. If you happen to see Bill Murray here, it’s not a random encounter—his son is the chef and owner of this place.
Smorgasburg Miami
You should properly plan your visit to this Wynwood open-air market if you want to have a good time. First, sunscreen is a must. The vast majority of Smorgasburg’s big lot is unshaded. Second, you’ll need to keep your hands free to carry food, so roomy pockets or a sling bag is key. And, unless you enjoy walking like a baby giraffe on gravel, wear flat comfortable shoes. Smorgasburg is also only open on weekends. And finally, it’s hot nine months out of the year, so claiming a shaded picnic table with friends and foraging for food in shifts is the winning strategy here.
Casa Tua
Casa Tua is an upscale Italian restaurant inside a boutique hotel in South Beach. It’s one of those places full of anniversary celebrations, tourists looking for a fancy night out in South Beach, and a smattering of regulars who won’t flinch at the aggressive price points. Why are they all here? Well, it’s not for the food, which is average, and doesn’t taste underseasoned so much as not seasoned whatsoever. No, this is just one of those fancy places with enough name recognition to suck folks in like a black hole that needs more salt. The one thing Casa Tua really does have going for it is its very pretty outdoor seating. But you can’t reserve one of those tables—they are first come, first served and get snatched up fast, mostly by parties of four or more. If you’re here on a date, you’re likely to get stuck in the claustrophobic dining room. It’s a living room-esque space where you’ll be forced to look jealously at people being all romantic outside while you prod at a massive veal parm covered with grocery store-caliber shredded mozzarella.
Thierry Atlan
Skip the lines at Ladurée and head down the street to Thierry Atlan when you're in the mood for macarons. This tiny jewel box of a shop is operated by the only Meilleur Ouvrier de France chocolatier working in the United States, and you can tell. Anything made with chocolate is going to impress, from perfect truffles to an extraordinarily well-balanced cup of hot chocolate that's served at just the right temperature. The macaron flavors are classic but expertly done. We especially love the violet cassis.
Pizza Friendly Pizza
Pizza Friendly Pizza is a Sicilian slice shop from Chicago with a New York outpost in Chelsea food hall Olly Olly Market. They do their best to woo you by putting all of their thick, bready pizzas on display under a glass case in front, and all of the pies seem intriguing enough. You’ll see one with white anchovies on a ton of greens and another with acorn squash and goat cheese. But all of the pizzas taste strangely similar, overpowered by the sweet red pizza sauce. Also, they come out pretty dry after reheating.
Ling Kitchen
From the team behind Lin and Qi, Ling Kitchen is an intimate, 10-seat restaurant near 183 and Ohlen Road, with a set tasting menu that changes weekly. The entire meal takes place in the kitchen—with table settings placed around a large, metal prep surface—for a very “chef’s table” experience. Seats are only available by reservation—and tend to go fast—so set an alarm for the first of the month when they typically go live.
Gaja Restaurant & Bar
If Gaja Korean Bar feels hidden, it’s because it kind of is. Aside from the tiny sign with its name in red lettering above the door, it’s an easy-to-miss entrance on the back side of a brick building shared by a mini market and CBD store. You’ll know you're getting warm when you pull into a parking lot that definitely hasn’t been re-paved since the ’70s. Getting in isn’t particularly memorable, but the food at this Korean small plates spot in East Atlanta Village is. Nothing on the menu is more than $15, and the smallish space serves up some of the best beef bulgogi this side of I-20.
Ichiran
Navigating the Penn Station labyrinth will leave anyone wanting to escape the rest of humanity, and you can do that just a five-minute walk away at Ichiran on 31st St. This Japanese ramen chain is filled with "flavor concentration booths,” meaning there are partitions put up in between each seat so you can avoid eye contact with anyone. You don’t even have to see or speak to your server. Just fill out a form to place your order and press a button before slipping it through a small window. Just be warned there might be a line to get in, because there is no true peace in Midtown.
Mensho Tokyo
There’s a perpetual line in front of Mensho Tokyo in Lower Nob Hill. But it's one of the few places worth giving up an hour (or more) of your evening to wait—their ramen with house-made noodles is phenomenal. The creamy and umami-packed chicken-based broth alone will single-handedly make you black out whatever time you stood outside. There are a handful of options, including mazesoba (soupless ramen) and a version incorporating matcha. Go with the spicy lamb or tori paitan with chashu. If you don’t have extra moments to spare, their counter-service spin-off inside the Twitter Building called Jikasei Mensho has the same noodle bowls, and no line.
Fuku Ramen
Fuku Ramen is a casual spot in the Richmond where you can pop in for $12 tonkotsu ramen (classic, red garlic, and black garlic), and leave satisfied. No, they won’t be the most revolutionary bowls of noodles you’ve ever had, but they always get the job done. The fantastic chashu stands out. The pieces are sliced so thin you can almost see through them, and melt in your mouth like they’re trying to cosplay as cotton candy. The rest of Fuku Ramen’s menu is pretty simple, with standard appetizers like golden-brown chicken karaage and gyoza.
Monster Vegan
In the old days, the only food you could get while watching a movie was gummy bears, stale popcorn, and sad nachos. Lucky for us, Center City’s Monster Vegan came along. Inside you’ll find a long bar and cushioned seating with great views of the horror flicks they show nightly. The plant-based menu includes belly-filling options like spicy rigatoni bolognese, General Tso's wings with a syrupy citrusy glaze, and fluffy cinnamon apple french toast for brunch. Bring a group of friends for cocktails and focus on your truffle parmesan fries when the movie gets too scary.
Burger By Day
With so many smashburger places opening, you think we’d be tired of them by now. We’re not. The version at this plant-filled counter-service spot in Chinatown comes with two thin pressed patties with gooey American cheese and grilled onions between a soft and squishy bun. It’s easily one of the best smashburgers in the city, and the fried chicken sandwich is just as good. All the sandwiches (including the sliders) defy expectations. They’re bigger and less expensive than what you find at similar burger joints around town. Whether you choose chicken or beef, get some extra crispy fries, which we prefer over their tots. Burger by Day has a selection of shakes, but you can also grab bubble tea from the I’Milky location that shares the same space.
Peaches Prime
This spot from the Peaches team serves American comfort food that you’d find at a nice cafeteria on the top floor of an office building that caters to executives. Situated just steps away from BAM in Fort Greene, Peaches Prime is technically part of a food hall, but it’s a full-service restaurant with its own enclosed space. The food here is hit or miss. Skip the salty fried chicken and overcooked calamari, but try their version of Oysters Rockefeller with nicely fried plump oysters. Our favorite item is the $18 burger that comes with a thick, be-careful-or-it’ll-drip-on-your-shirt patty made with a ribeye and short rib blend. This isn’t the type of place you go out of your way to eat at, but if you're in the area, it’s a good backup if your first choice is too crowded.
Cucina Alba
The look Chelsea this restaurant is going for is “urbanite’s Italian holiday,” which means you should expect a bright space with pops of pink, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sightings of mid-level celebrities whose own European holidays consist of snagging invites onto richer people’s yachts. The summer-fling feeling of the space could be appealing if your seasonal depression has already hit, but the food won't inspire you to start planning a trip abroad. Cucina Alba feels like any other Fashion Week-friendly spot where eating is secondary to being seen. The menu is a mixed bag, and most things look good but end up tasting just OK. If you do go, skip the smoked lemon cacio e pepe (the smoky flavor really does not work) and the TikTok-friendly burrata with black truffle shaved tableside, and stick to the silky agnolotti and fluffy whipped ricotta.
Ramen Ishida
You’ll have to sit quite literally shoulder to shoulder to eat at this teeny LES ramen spot, but their shōyu and miso ramen are totally worth it. The thick, chewy noodles wrap around each slab of fatty pork like an octopus gripping onto its prey, and the broth is flavorful enough to function as full-on aromatherapy. Despite there being only eight seats in the cramped space, you rarely end up waiting more than 10 minutes to sit, and no one will rush you. Take your time and order some appetizers, too. We sometimes stop by just for pork buns and karaage.
Arcade Food Hall
Food halls are a great idea in theory. Big spaces, vast options, walk-ins welcome. But the reality tends to involve weeping into a stodgy taco, while being elbowed off of a table by a tourist and shouting "I’M BY THE CHURRO STAND, NO THE OTHER ONE" into your phone. Not anymore, not at Arcade. This modern food hall near Tottenham Court Road is reimagined for people who objectively hate neon signs and refuse to eat standing up because they respect the confines of proper digestion. Forget nightmare scenes of Midsommar by way of a 2-4-1 pink gin happy hour, at Arcade the food comes first.
