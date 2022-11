LAVAL, Quebec (AP)Aaron Estrada scored 29 points as Hofstra beat Quinnipiac 72-70 on Sunday night. Estrada also had six rebounds and six assists for the Pride (6-2). Darlinstone Dubar scored 15 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Jaquan Carlos was 5 of 14 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

16 HOURS AGO