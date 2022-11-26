ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KTLA

Before and after: Satellite imaging shows California’s reservoir levels years apart

A lot has changed for California’s reservoirs over the last five years. In April 2017, then-Governor Jerry Brown issued an executive order that declared California’s drought state of emergency over in most counties (Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne counties were initially excluded). The emergency order had been in place since 2014 following several years of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
SACRAMENTO, CA
signalscv.com

California Christmas Towns

One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

One-man radio station in shadow of Mount Shasta keeps the rock rollin'

MOUNT SHASTA (CBS SF) -- It's no secret that we live in a time when the media landscape is changing dramatically, and the world of radio is no expectation. San Francisco's KGO talk radio, for example, recently shut down with little warning. But Northern California can claim something of an antique: it's rock 'n' roll radio done the old fashioned way and, for one man, that means doing it the hard way."ZZ Top on Northern California's home of the classics, The Z Channel,"  KZRO 100 FM owner Dennis Michaels said into one of the microphones in the station's Mount Shasta...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
ABC10

Local shops in Sacramento preparing for 'Small Business Saturday'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Holiday shopping isn’t just for the big chain stores. Small Business Saturday is right around the corner, and local shops are hoping to get your support. Every penny counts for locally owned businesses in Sacramento including Shirley's Sugar N Spice —one of several small shops inside the Florin Square Shopping Center, also known as 'Sacramento's Black Wall Street.'
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Neil Young Harvest Time in Roseville, Rocklin, & Folsom movie theaters this December

Roseville, Calif. – The year was 1971, arguably the greatest year in rock n’ roll history. High above the Bay Area at his sprawling Skyline Blvd ranch, a 26-year-old Neil Young would convene a star-filled ensemble to create one of music’s most enduring albums, Harvest. The album would go on to become 1972’s best selling album included the #1 hit Heart of Gold and is considered by many to be the musical apex of Neil’s career. The good news is that Neil had the cameras rolling.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Holiday festivities bring hundreds to Old Sacramento waterfront

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of locals and visitors filled the streets of Old Sacramento Wednesday night for a tree lighting ceremony and performances by the waterfront. A 65-foot tree took center stage — the tallest tree ever displayed there — as dance groups and the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus shared their talents with the crowd.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Christmas lighting shows in Sacramento | Know before you Go

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Light shows here in Sacramento are on the rise, so here's what you need to know to get the best brightness for your buck. It's a new holiday-themed outdoor light maze and attraction presented by the Hallmark Channel. Deemed the "world's largest holiday-themed light event", there will be over 4 million lights on full display. It's open for everyone of all ages!
SACRAMENTO, CA
