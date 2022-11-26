Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
Reunification camp survivors expose for-profit industry’s relationship with family courtsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Costco Announces Opening of New StoreBryan DijkhuizenRoseville, CA
activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival open at Cal Expo Saturday & Sunday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Every year since 2005, Sacramento Hmong Inc. has put on what are now some of the largest Hmong New Year celebrations in the nation. Saturday and Sunday at Cal Expo, this year's Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival will have food and music alongside competitions and tournaments.
'It's a beautiful place' | Have you visited the California State Indian Museum in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — November is Native American Heritage Month and November 25 is Native American Heritage Day. This time is dedicated to honoring Indigenous peoples past and present. But - no matter the date - you can recognize Native people, history, and culture year round. You might want to...
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
Before and after: Satellite imaging shows California’s reservoir levels years apart
A lot has changed for California’s reservoirs over the last five years. In April 2017, then-Governor Jerry Brown issued an executive order that declared California’s drought state of emergency over in most counties (Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne counties were initially excluded). The emergency order had been in place since 2014 following several years of […]
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, California has some of the best comfort food in the country and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Tori's Place in Sacramento. Keep reading to learn more.
KCRA.com
First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
Reunification camp survivors expose for-profit industry’s relationship with family courts
Ally Cable sharing her experience with Family Bridges’ reunification camp via TikTok on April 29, 2022.Photo by(CJEYouthSpeak) (Sacramento, Calif.) When Ally Cable was 16, she and her younger sister were taken from their mother and flown to Montana where they were subjected to a Building Family Bridges reunification therapy in a hotel for four days.
signalscv.com
California Christmas Towns
One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
Four rescued from roller coaster at Northern California Scandia
The girls were given "treats and tickets to return to the amusement center later" as compensation for their hour stuck on the ride.
One-man radio station in shadow of Mount Shasta keeps the rock rollin'
MOUNT SHASTA (CBS SF) -- It's no secret that we live in a time when the media landscape is changing dramatically, and the world of radio is no expectation. San Francisco's KGO talk radio, for example, recently shut down with little warning. But Northern California can claim something of an antique: it's rock 'n' roll radio done the old fashioned way and, for one man, that means doing it the hard way."ZZ Top on Northern California's home of the classics, The Z Channel," KZRO 100 FM owner Dennis Michaels said into one of the microphones in the station's Mount Shasta...
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
Three California Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Fire started at Valley Springs homeless encampment during alleged turf war
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A fire that burned a homeless encampment in the foothill town of Valley Springs Wednesday was intentionally set because of a turf war, officials with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post. At 10 p.m. Wednesday, crews in Calaveras County responded...
Local shops in Sacramento preparing for 'Small Business Saturday'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Holiday shopping isn’t just for the big chain stores. Small Business Saturday is right around the corner, and local shops are hoping to get your support. Every penny counts for locally owned businesses in Sacramento including Shirley's Sugar N Spice —one of several small shops inside the Florin Square Shopping Center, also known as 'Sacramento's Black Wall Street.'
rosevilletoday.com
Neil Young Harvest Time in Roseville, Rocklin, & Folsom movie theaters this December
Roseville, Calif. – The year was 1971, arguably the greatest year in rock n’ roll history. High above the Bay Area at his sprawling Skyline Blvd ranch, a 26-year-old Neil Young would convene a star-filled ensemble to create one of music’s most enduring albums, Harvest. The album would go on to become 1972’s best selling album included the #1 hit Heart of Gold and is considered by many to be the musical apex of Neil’s career. The good news is that Neil had the cameras rolling.
Holiday festivities bring hundreds to Old Sacramento waterfront
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of locals and visitors filled the streets of Old Sacramento Wednesday night for a tree lighting ceremony and performances by the waterfront. A 65-foot tree took center stage — the tallest tree ever displayed there — as dance groups and the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus shared their talents with the crowd.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
Christmas lighting shows in Sacramento | Know before you Go
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Light shows here in Sacramento are on the rise, so here's what you need to know to get the best brightness for your buck. It's a new holiday-themed outdoor light maze and attraction presented by the Hallmark Channel. Deemed the "world's largest holiday-themed light event", there will be over 4 million lights on full display. It's open for everyone of all ages!
