WATCH NOW: Iredell County Farmer of the Year: Shelton, Rocky Creek Dairy receive recognition

Read full article on original website
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Nov. 13-19
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 13-19. Rick’s Tree Service, Richard D. Walker, Iredell County. Pinnacle Sales, Pinnacle Sales and Direct Mail, LLC, Iredell County. Loyal Goods, Checkout Sales & Consulting, LLC, Mooresville. Handymaines’s Home Services, The S&L...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville club grows, shares with others
During the Nov. 10 meeting of the Able and Ready Exchange Club, some new members were inducted, including Exchange Club’s National President David Johnson. Johnson’s wife, Kathy, South Carolina’s district president, along with Gary Leonard, Region 10 vice president, and his wife Cheryl, were also in attendance to witness the induction ceremony, conducted by N.C. District President J.D. Ketterman.
Tears, Tributes: North Carolina meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
One person dead following crash on I-85 South, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a crash that left one person dead on I-85 South in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon. Medic said the crash happened on I-85 southbound between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on...
caldwelljournal.com
Bolick Named Caldwell County EDC Director
“We are pleased to have Ashley join our team as we bring the EDC back in house. She is a natural leader who will work diligently to recruit new industries and bring more jobs to our area,” said Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan. In her new role, Bolick will...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 13-19
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From LH Waterfront Construction, LLC to W. Denbeste/TR, L. Denbeste/TR and Bill and Lori Denbeste Revocable Trust, (Lot 2), 281 Tuskarora Trail,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, Nov 28-Dec. 4, 1997. Leaf crews: “Beginning their days at 7 a.m., these workers are responsible for picking up the leaves citizens have collected and piled where city streets meet private property. The city collects 2,000 tons of leaves per season.” (11/28)
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of North Carolina but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to The Garden Christmas Lights Display at the beautiful Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. Keep reading to learn more.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Indian Trail duo wins award at National Gingerbread House Competition
ASHEVILLE – Michael and Julie Andreacola, of Indian Trail, submitted a winning entry in the largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn. The competition not only attracted 219 entries but also celebrated its 30th year with new specialty awards, a new judge and increased prizes. More than $40,000 in cash and prizes were available to winners.
Woman charged with murder of 4-year-old in North Carolina, deputies say
Chelsea Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey's father, was apprehended without incident at a family member's home in Madison County.
Deadly shooting in North Carolina; no arrests yet
CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cornelius Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Cornelius Police Department, officers responded to Lynn Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m. to find a person dead at the scene. Police noted that the case is still active, but that the shooting […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville bladesmith creates knives as stress reliever, to help community
Finding a way to unwind after a long workday is almost as important to someone as the job itself. There are many different ways that people go about achieving that goal, but the objective is the same: to relax and decompress from the workday. However, where most hobbies are there...
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire Consumes Weddington Home Under Construction
WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Officials say a fire destroyed a home under construction in Weddington. Wesley Chapel firefighters posted video and photos of the three-story home that caught fire around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. They say it is located at the end of Brayland Avenue. Investigators say the home...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 26th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, November 26th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
860wacb.com
Woman Arrested Sunday In Alexander County
31-year old Megan Elizabeth Johnson was arrested Sunday, November 27th in Alexander County. She was charged with probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 12th in Taylorsville.
lincolntimesnews.com
Right on the heels of the turkey, here comes Santa Claus: Lincoln County Christmas parades begin Sunday
LINCOLN COUNTY – Put away that turkey and break out your holiday spirit – it’s time for annual Christmas parades in the county. The City of Lincolnton kicks off the season with their parade with a Candy Land theme on Sunday. The parade runs down Main Street from Flint to Court Square, then up North Aspen ending at Lincolnton High School. The parade line-up starts at 2 p.m. and the parade starts at 4 p.m. Stay downtown for entertainment after the parade and the tree lighting at approximately 6 p.m. There is no parking on Main Street during the parade so come early, bring a chair and secure your spot along the parade route.
'This virus is very, very lethal' | NC wildlife officials share how to protect flocks after bird flu is confirmed in Charlotte region
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife officials ask bird owners in the Charlotte region to be on high alert since a particularly concerning strain of bird flu has now been detected in the area. Friday, the state confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 26th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 26th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
Comments / 0