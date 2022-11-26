Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lincoln Riley, 5-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei connect immediately following USC's big win
It was a big weekend for St. John Bosco five-star edge-rusher Matayo Uiagalelei. The 6-foot-255-pound athlete proved to be a major difference maker on both sides of the ball in St. John Bosco's CIF Division I Southern Section championship victory over Mater Dei on Friday night. On Saturday ...
Caleb Williams painted his fingernails with profane message for Notre Dame
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is exploding on the national college football scene. Now, fans are learning about an odd tradition he has. The AP’s Greg Beacham shared on Twitter Saturday that Williams had “F–K ND” painted across his nails. There was one letter on each of his finger nails to spell out the profane message for USC’s rival. The nails on his right hand had the F-word listed. On his left hand was N-D-X-X.
What Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Notre Dame
LOS ANGELES - Caleb Williams ran for three touchdowns, passed for another TD and turned in a Heisman Trophy worthy performance in USC's 38-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After the game, Williams and USC head coach Lincoln Riley met with the media...
elisportsnetwork.com
College football rankings: Ohio State's loss makes room for USC in top 4
USC moves into position to nab a College Football Playoff spot after beating Notre Dame. See how the rest of RJ Young’s Top 25 shakes out.
ocsportszone.com
Five OC football teams earn trip to CIF Regional Championship Bowl Games
CIF State officials on Sunday announced the pairings for the CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills, Whittier Christian and Yorba Linda earned berths. Winners from the NorCal and SoCal Regional games will advance to the CIF State Football.
WNDU
American Cornhole Organization says South Bend is a special stop on tournament tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Cornhole Organization has been in town this weekend, hosting a tournament to qualify players into the World Championships taking place in July. The tournament started on Friday, but Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., World Singles and World Doubles competitions took place, allowing players...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
WNDU
1 person shot at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
Washington Examiner
The latest cause for anti-religious bigotry: Make Justice Barrett recuse herself
Some disaffected members of the organization that ran my high school in South Bend, Indiana, are making a very poor argument to pressure Justice Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from a case involving homosexuality. The case, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, pertains to a web developer who refused to...
WNDU
Tricia Sloma interviews Sherri Shepherd about her new talk show on WNDU-TV
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, 16 Morning News Now Anchor Tricia Sloma sat down to do an interview with Sherri Shepherd, who has a new program on WNDU-TV! Tricia got to talk to Sherri about the new show and what we can expect on weekdays at 11 a.m.! Take a look below!
fox32chicago.com
Officer, wife struggling with infertility adopts infant dropped off at hospital
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Bruce and Shelby Faltynski were a little hesitant to accept one of the many calls from Indiana’s Department of Child Services, seeking to see if the couple wanted to adopt another baby. They weren’t sure why the department tried so hard to get in touch with...
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
95-year-old donor disputes $25 million gift to Cal State Long Beach
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at California State University, Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university. Regena...
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
WNDU
Winter Open kicks off ice skating season at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kicking off at 10 a.m., the public is invited to visit Howard Park for a day full of fun and ice-skating. The day includes performances on the ice, complimentary donuts and hot cocoa, free face painting and balloon artists, and more. “It’s just a lot...
WNDU
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks
Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
95.3 MNC
One person shot on Werwinski Street in South Bend
One person was hurt in a shooting in South Bend on Saturday night, Nov. 26. Officers were called around 8 p.m. to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street where they found the victim, who was taken to the hospital, according to WNDU. The extent of their injuries were not immediately...
WNDU
Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
WNDU
Indiana Black Expo celebrates 50th anniversary with President’s Ball in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is celebrating its 50th anniversary at its President’s Ball!. The event is tonight at 6 p.m. at the Crystal Ballroom in the Lerner Theatre to honor a founding father, Leroy Robinson. It will be hosted by DJ...
Comments / 0