Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Larry Brown Sports

Caleb Williams painted his fingernails with profane message for Notre Dame

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is exploding on the national college football scene. Now, fans are learning about an odd tradition he has. The AP’s Greg Beacham shared on Twitter Saturday that Williams had “F–K ND” painted across his nails. There was one letter on each of his finger nails to spell out the profane message for USC’s rival. The nails on his right hand had the F-word listed. On his left hand was N-D-X-X.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

Five OC football teams earn trip to CIF Regional Championship Bowl Games

CIF State officials on Sunday announced the pairings for the CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills, Whittier Christian and Yorba Linda earned berths. Winners from the NorCal and SoCal Regional games will advance to the CIF State Football.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

1 person shot at South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS LA

Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley

With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving.  "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
MOORPARK, CA
WNDU

Winter Open kicks off ice skating season at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kicking off at 10 a.m., the public is invited to visit Howard Park for a day full of fun and ice-skating. The day includes performances on the ice, complimentary donuts and hot cocoa, free face painting and balloon artists, and more. “It’s just a lot...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust

Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Hollywood Reporter

Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks

Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
95.3 MNC

WNDU

Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN

