NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Luke Jungers scored 17 points as Omaha beat Southern 88-78 on Saturday night. Jungers added five rebounds for the Mavericks (3-4). Marquel Sutton scored 15 points while going 6 of 7 from the field, and added five rebounds. JJ White was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven assists.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO