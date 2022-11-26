ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Heartbreak in Orlando - Tigers fall to Pirates on last second shot

In dramatic and heart-breaking fashion, the University of Memphis Tigers dropped their opening round game against Seton Hall in the ESPN Events Invitational on a last second, banked three pointer. Yet again, the Tigers played a hard-nosed, defensive brand of basketball, yet came up short 69-70. Yet again, the challenge...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Jungers scores 17, Omaha defeats Southern 88-78

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Luke Jungers scored 17 points as Omaha beat Southern 88-78 on Saturday night. Jungers added five rebounds for the Mavericks (3-4). Marquel Sutton scored 15 points while going 6 of 7 from the field, and added five rebounds. JJ White was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven assists.
OMAHA, NE
The Commercial Appeal

Kendric Davis leads Memphis basketball to double-digit win over Nebraska. Here's what we learned

ORLANDO, Fla. ― DeAndre Williams threw down a fierce, two-handed dunk, giving Memphis basketball a 10-point lead and forcing Nebraska to call a quick timeout. Tigers assistant coaches Frank Haith, Faragi Phillips and Andy Borman led the charge from the bench as it stormed toward Williams, shouting with fists pumping. Memphis used that kind of energy and intensity to defeat Nebraska 73-61 on Friday, bouncing back from a heartbreaking one-point loss to Seton Hall les than 24 hours earlier.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy