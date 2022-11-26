Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
247Sports
Heartbreak in Orlando - Tigers fall to Pirates on last second shot
In dramatic and heart-breaking fashion, the University of Memphis Tigers dropped their opening round game against Seton Hall in the ESPN Events Invitational on a last second, banked three pointer. Yet again, the Tigers played a hard-nosed, defensive brand of basketball, yet came up short 69-70. Yet again, the challenge...
FSU Basketball goes 0-3 at the ESPN Events Invitational
Florida State wrapped up their play at the ESPN Events Invitational at the State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Sunday evening with a 75-58 loss to Nebraska. FSU went 0-3 at the event and fell to 1-7 on the season. The Cornhuskers moved to 4-3 on the season.
Oklahoma stifles Ole Miss to win ESPN Events Invitational
Consecutive layups by Bijan Cortes gave Oklahoma the lead for good and the Sooners shut out Mississippi over the final
Nebraska wins turnover battle to top Florida State
Derrick Walker scored 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Sam Griesel added 13 points — 11 early in the second
Miami edges UCF, avenges last season’s loss
Nijel Pack scored 16 points, leading the Miami Hurricanes to a 66-64 win over the host UCF Knights on Sunday
Memphis glides past Nebraska in ESPN Events consolation bracket
Kendric Davis scored 21 points to lead four Tigers who finished in double figures in Memphis’ 73-61 victory over Nebraska
Dolphins top Texans: Here are our Snap Conclusions
MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins have won five straight games. Miami is 8-3 and well positioned for the NFL playoff chase. If the Dolphins can win the AFC East, they'll host a postseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. ...
No. 22 Tennessee knocks off No. 3 Kansas to win tourney
Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points with six rebounds and Zakai Zeigler added 14 points as No. 22 Tennessee went wire-to-wire
Unbeaten Mississippi State looks to shut down Omaha
A stingy defense has helped Mississippi State to its best start since 2017-18. The Bulldogs (6-0) will look to keep
Memphis basketball score vs. Stanford: Live updates for Penny Hardaway's team
ORLANDO, Fla. − Memphis basketball is facing Stanford Sunday for just the second time in program history. Penny Hardaway's Tigers (3-2) split their first two games at the ESPN Events Invitational, losing Thursday to Seton Hall and taking down Nebraska on Friday. Kendric Davis has scored 20 points or...
Ole Miss looks to keep unbeaten record intact vs. Oklahoma
The interior strength of Mississippi matches up with the perimeter prowess of Oklahoma when the soon-to-be Southeastern Conference rivals meet
FOX Sports
Jungers scores 17, Omaha defeats Southern 88-78
NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Luke Jungers scored 17 points as Omaha beat Southern 88-78 on Saturday night. Jungers added five rebounds for the Mavericks (3-4). Marquel Sutton scored 15 points while going 6 of 7 from the field, and added five rebounds. JJ White was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven assists.
Kendric Davis leads Memphis basketball to double-digit win over Nebraska. Here's what we learned
ORLANDO, Fla. ― DeAndre Williams threw down a fierce, two-handed dunk, giving Memphis basketball a 10-point lead and forcing Nebraska to call a quick timeout. Tigers assistant coaches Frank Haith, Faragi Phillips and Andy Borman led the charge from the bench as it stormed toward Williams, shouting with fists pumping. Memphis used that kind of energy and intensity to defeat Nebraska 73-61 on Friday, bouncing back from a heartbreaking one-point loss to Seton Hall les than 24 hours earlier.
Comments / 0