An Evansville business owner was able to fend off a man who appeared to be trying to steal his truck on Sunday morning, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a business on Tippecanoe Drive around 8 a.m. Sunday for a holdup in progress. They say the victim, who owns the business, had called 911 to report someone trying to steal his vehicle.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO