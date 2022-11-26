Read full article on original website
'This Is A F—ing Nightmare!' Donald Trump's Team Scrambling After Former President's Controversial Dinner With White Supremacist Nick Fuentes
A member of Donald Trump's team is calling the former president's dinner with Kanye West and renowned white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes a "f—ing nightmare" as they scramble to run damage control for his 2024 campaign.The source, who served as a longtime advisor to the embattled politician, chose to remain anonymous to avoid angering him or being thought of as "disloyal," but still noted that they believed the meeting could easily spell disaster for Trump's immediate future in politics. "If people are looking at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to run against Trump, here’s another reason why," they...
Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’
Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Kanye West says Trump ‘really impressed’ with white supremacist Nick Fuentes after Mar-a-Lago meeting
Kanye West has said Donald Trump is really impressed with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, following his visit to meet the one-time president at his Mar-a-Lago residence.The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, made the comments in a two-minute campaign-style teaser video on Twitter.Ye began by saying the former president was perturbed about being asked to be his running mate in the 2024 presidential elections.“The thing that Trump was most perturbed about [is] me asking him to be my vice president,” Ye said in the video, titled “Mar-a-Lago debrief”.“I think that was, like, lower on the...
Kanye West claims Trump screamed at him and said he’d lose 2024 presidential run at Mar-a-Lago dinner
Kanye West has claimed that Donald Trump flew into a rage over the rapper’s plans to run for president in 2024 as they had dinner at Mar-a-Lago. West, who legally changed his name to Ye, described the chaotic exchange in a two-minute campaign-style teaser video posted to Twitter on Thursday evening, two days after his visit to Trump’s home in Florida.The rapper had previously said that he’d used the occasion to ask Mr Trump to be his running mate in 2024. According to West’s video, Mr Trump unsurprisingly does not want him to run at all. “When Trump started...
Famed Musician Asks Donald Trump to be Running Mate
Ye, the famed musician who previously went by the name Kanye West, says that he asked Donald Trump to be his running mate in the 2024 presidential race, Insider reports. Ye, in a tweet, said that he went to Mar-a-Lago and talked to Trump, asking him to be his running mate in the 2024 presidential race. The tweet also included a poll that asked his followers what they thought Trump's response to the question was.
Kanye West launches campaign videos for 2024 presidential run, discusses Mar-a-Lago meeting with Donald Trump
Days after visiting Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Kanye West has discussed the meeting in campaign videos in support of his 2024 presidential run. Earlier this week, West confirmed his bid for the White House, revealing that he’d enlisted controversial right-wing figure Milo Yiannopoulos to assist with his presidential campaign. Yesterday (November 24), it was reported that West had visited Trump – who likewise announced his candidacy last week – at the former-president’s Florida estate.
Christie rips Trump for 'awful lack of judgment' after dinner with white nationalist
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie said Tuesday’s Mar-a-Lago dinner with Donald Trump, Kanye West, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes shows the former president’s “lack of judgment.”. "This is just another example of an awful lack of judgment from Donald Trump, which, combined with his past poor...
Former Trump official reacts to Trump's 2024 announcement
Former President Donald Trump announced another run for the White House during a speech from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Mick Mulvaney, former acting chief of staff for President Trump, joins CNN's Anderson Cooper to discuss.
Trump and Melania ‘sick’ over Jan 6 detainees and will pardon them if reelected, Marjorie Taylor Greene says
Marjorie Taylor Greene defended former president Donald Trump from accusations that he could have pardoned people in prison for their role in the January 6 riot, saying he is “sick” over their treatment and would pardon them if he wins in 2024.The Georgia representative spoke on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s podcast after Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, posted a video talking about his dinner with Mr Trump and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. In the video, Ye said he asked Mr Trump why he did not free people who were involved in the January 6 riot....
Trump 2024: Watch the moment the Donald announced he is running for president again
The packed ballroom at former President's Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida erupted into cheers and applause as he announced another campaign for the White House in 2024. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump...
Trump says he ‘knew nothing about’ white supremacist Nick Fuentes before Mar-a-Lago event
Former president Donald Trump said he “knew nothing” about white supremacist Nick Fuentes before he and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, dined together at Mar-a-Lago. The former president made a statement on his networking platform Truth Social after Axios reported that Mr Fuentes and Ye dined with Mr Trump at his Palm Beach, Florida estate. “This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago,” he said. “Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the...
Ivanka Trump Is Retiring From Politics Ahead of Her Father’s Third Presidential Run
Ivanka Trump is retiring from politics ahead of her father’s third presidential run. And frankly, I’m happy for her—I can’t imagine a more toxic workplace than the White House during Donald Trump’s tenure. Notably, Ivanka was not in attendance when her father formally announced his 2024 presidential bid Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach, Florida, despite living a mere 90 minutes away in Miami.
Trump in damage control mode after dinner with infamous white nationalist
Former President Donald Trump responded after receiving backlash for dining with white nationalist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, saying he "didn’t know Nick Fuentes."
GOP rep: Trump ‘needs better judgment in who he dines with’
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) on Sunday said former President Trump “needs better judgment in who he dines with” after reports circulated that he shared a dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. “I would not take a meeting with that person,” Comer told NBC’s “Meet the Press”…
Trump news – live: Republicans hesitate to condemn Trump for meeting Kanye West and Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago
Leading Republicans have declined to criticize Donald Trump directly after he confirmed meeting at Mar-a-Lago with antisemitic rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, and his associate Nick Fuentes, one of the US’s most notorious white supremacist activists.The former president has sharply criticised Mr West and ramped up his efforts to distance himself from their recent meeting, in which the disgraced artist apparently told Mr Trump he was running for president in 2024.Mr Trump issued a statement via Truth Social calling the rapper a “seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black” and once again denied knowing Nick Fuentes, the...
Trump Ignored Pleas to Condemn White Supremacist Fuentes, Insiders Say
Donald Trump repeatedly refused to listen to advisers encouraging him to condemn white supremacist Nick Fuentes after the former president hosted the antisemite at Mar-a-Lago, according to a report. Insiders told the Guardian that Trump rebuffed the advice because he was worried about alienating part of his base. Instead, Trump made three statements on Friday about the dinner—also attended by Kanye West—and took to his Truth Social platform to say that he “didn’t know Nick Fuentes” and claim that West “expressed no antisemitism.” Fuentes has previously made comments denying the Holocaust and attended the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017. He praised Trump’s comments in the wake of the demonstration, where counter-protester Heather Heyer was killed by a white supremacist.
Rift in Trump’s inner circle over 2024 presidential campaign announcement
With the ex-president facing heat for the GOP’s midterm washout, there is conflict on if he should hold off next week’s event
Trump talks with white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago dinner
Former President Trump dined and conversed with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday night, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Why it matters: Trump's direct engagement with a man labeled a "white supremacist" by the Justice...
Biden condemns Trump’s dinner with Ye and Holocaust denier
President Biden and his administration are condemning a dinner hosted by former President Trump attended by a politically active white supremacist named Nick Fuentes and Kanye West. Trumps claims to not know Fuentes. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Sunday TODAY.Nov. 27, 2022.
