Upworthy
Family’s Thanksgiving dinner tradition has a tablecloth embroidered with 16 years of signatures
Thanksgiving is one of the most special times for families—they come together to share a meal and most importantly, create memories that could be cherished for years to come. Knowing this, a Missouri woman started a tradition in 2000 in which each person who joins their Thanksgiving dinner gets to sign her white tablecloth.
'I Refuse To Spend Thanksgiving With Anyone'
In an original essay, Trent Arant tells Newsweek why he's planning to spend Thanksgiving alone.
Spouse's Reason for Forcing Wife to Spend Thanksgiving Alone Dragged
Newsweek spoke about the situation to a clinical psychologist who said: "It's not about getting your way, it's about giving a little to get to a resolution."
Beyond the Byline: Espionage is not a holiday tradition
WILKES-BARRE — Now that holiday shopping is in full swing, we must all be on our best behavior. We wouldn’t want to do anything that might upset Santa enough that he would skip visiting our homes with all those presents. Right?. We will always choose nice over naughty,...
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
Tim McGraw Pumped for ‘Favorite’ Thanksgiving Meal, Prepared by Faith Hill
Tim McGraw isn't shy about his love of carbs, but the star watches his waistline, doing his best to avoid them. However, all bets are off on Thanksgiving, when he dips into delicious dishes prepared by his wife, Faith Hill. "Thanksgiving is one of my favorite meals of the year...
Festive Mini returns with 3,000 twinkling lights to ‘bring joy’ this Christmas
The driver of a Mini decorated in 3,000 twinkling lights hopes to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” this Christmas and raise over £10,000 for charity.Nicholas Martin, 33, is celebrating his fifth year behind the wheel of his “Festive Mini” but has gone to new lengths to create an illuminative show with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.With each individual light available to sponsor for £2, Mr Martin will take to the streets of his local town Bracknell, in Berkshire, in the run-up to Christmas with an...
Washington Examiner
My fiance told me to abort my baby on Thanksgiving. Instead, I chose life
“This is going to ruin your life.” “You have to drop out of college.” “This is a mistake.” “Abort the baby .”. These words, uttered by people whom I trusted and loved most in this world, struck me like a knife. When I learned...
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50
These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
This Personalized Ornament Will Be the Most Treasured Gift Anyone Gets This Holiday Season
This is so cool and so easy!
macaronikid.com
10 Special Events and Holidays Happening This December
December is known for Christmas, of course. But there are a lot of other holidays happening this month too --- some of which you've heard of, and some of which are likely new to you. So we've rounded up 10 special (and some just silly!) holidays and events that your...
macaronikid.com
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
macaronikid.com
Simple Christmas Traditions
When I was a kid, Christmas was one of my favorite holidays. I loved the way the garland hung in our house, singing My Favorite Things, and thinking I sounded amazing. I remember the baking, crafts, and sitting next to the radio at night listening to all the Christmas music I could bear. Now that I’m an adult, my Christmaas goals are to create that same magic for my children. I always look for ways to make the next Christmas better than the previous one.
Christmas carolers sing and march around sleeping teen girl at 3 a.m. without waking her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother grew up in the same predominantly Roman Catholic Portuguese neighborhood I did, nearly three decades later. Of course, there were many differences by the time I was born. For example, Christmas caroling was popular in the neighborhood when my mother grew up; I've never even seen a Christmas caroler except on television and in movies.
Why do Americans celebrate Thanksgiving?
Turkeys, Black Friday, and novelty parade blimps all come to mind when one thinks of Thanksgiving - but what is the historical significance of the holiday?Americans sit down to enjoy a traditional meal every year on the fourth Thursday in November, typically including bread stuffing, potatoes, cranberries, pumpkin pie, and of course, the aforementioned turkey.The spread is believed to pay homage to a 1621 harvest feast shared by the English colonists of Plymouth and the native Wampanoag people.This video walks us through the celebration which is rich in legend and symbolism.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Family and ‘stranger’ celebrate Thanksgiving together after iconic 2016 text mix-upLemurs enjoy Thanksgiving feast at Chicago zooGiant turkey and Baby Yoda feature in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in NYC
When In Doubt This Thanksgiving, Get Help from the Pros
The Butterball Hotline is ready for all your last minute issues this Thanksgiving. Carol is a professional and has been assisting with Thanksgiving for over 23 years, the whole team has been training since October and if you are in a pinch you can call 1-800-Butter-Ball, check their website, live chat with professionals, watch videos, or find them social media and beyond!
The “15th Annual” Toys for Kids Golf Classic in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, December 3rd the “15th Annual” Toys for Kids Golf Classic will be held at the Pine Hill Country Club. The format will be a 4-Person Blind Draw Scramble (A-B-C-D). The cost is $65 + an unwrapped toy and 2 mulligans for $10.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A Christmas Mystery’ on HBO Max, A Yuletide Mystery That’s Fun For The Whole Family
A Christmas Mystery on HBO Max is your classic yuletide whodunnit. 100 years ago, a set of jingle bells fell from Santa’s sleigh in the town of Pleasant Bay, Oregon, bringing prosperity to everyone who lived there. When the bells go missing from the museum that holds them, everyone in town panics and 11-year-old Violet Pierce is determined to find out who stole them.
TODAY.com
Millions begin holiday journey back home after Thanksgiving
The Sunday after Thanksgiving could be the busiest travel day of the entire holiday season after some 55 million Americans head back home from holiday gatherings. Forecasted storms could throw travelers and their plans for a loop. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Sunday TODAY.Nov. 27, 2022.
