▶️ Humane Society’s ‘Black Furday’ adoption special continues Saturday

'I told myself I'd never see the bottom of Haystack Reservoir, but I've seen it.' Leonard Lang In the 38 years Leonard Lang has tended the dam at Haystack Reservoir, he's never seen it like this. "I told myself I'd never see the bottom of Haystack Reservoir, but I've seen it," said Lang. "I feel sorry for all the fish that passed." Lang remembers only one other time the district partially drained the reservoir, in order to inspect underwater equipment. This year the North Unit Irrigation District drained the reservoir completely to repair an emergency gate. ...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO