▶️ Humane Society’s ‘Black Furday’ adoption special continues Saturday

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
Fun and fundraising at Boy Scout Troop 90’s Christmas Tree sales lot
Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is soon, and for the Boy Scouts that means Christmas Tree sales time. Troop 90 has set up shop with a big selection of noble firs, and they look forward to making the holiday season merry and bright. “Being able to to enjoy the experience...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Santa makes a pre-Christmas visit to Old Mill District
Someone named Saint Nick took a break from his Christmas workshop to head down to the Old Mill in Bend Friday. Santa Claus flew in by helicopter — because, you know, Rudolph and the rest of the team are in training for their Christmas marathon. Santa made sure all...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Redmond Holiday Village Market is back
The Redmond Holiday Village Market opened for the season Friday. But don’t worry if you missed it. There are more chances coming. The event is held in Centennial Park with food, crafts, toys and more. The vendors will be back out on Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
KTVZ
Bend rapper again gives back to those in need with free Thanksgiving meal
For a fifth year, Bend rapper JMeast staged (and cooked) a free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday at the Domino Room, which he funded at first but now has donations and a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/j-meast-and-domino-room-free-thanksgiving-dinner. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
centraloregondaily.com
Small Business Saturday has a big impact on local retailers
A decade old marketing campaign by a credit card company still provides a boost to local businesses’ bottom line. An impact that is evident at the Workhouse, a studio and retail space for artists in Southeast Bend. “It really has been a movement to focus people’s attention on what’s...
bendsource.com
Smash Burgers in Bend
Several years ago my family hosted an exchange student from Bend's sister city, Belluno, Italy. Being the food family that we are, one of the first questions we asked her upon arrival was what American food was she looking forward to eating. "Hamburger," was the immediate reply. Since it would...
kpq.com
Oregon Climbing Instructor Accused of Molesting Teen Student in Leavenworth
A rock-climbing instructor from Bend, Oregon is accused of molesting his 15-year-old female climbing student in Leavenworth this past summer. 37-year-old Brady Wayne Kendrick has been charged with third-degree child molestation. On July 3, 2022, Kendrick allegedly inappropriately touched the 15-year-old student while camping at the Bridge Creek Campground in...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange
By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville says goodbye to beloved restaurant for a final time
A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow, and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
Bone dry Haystack Reservoir a startling sight
'I told myself I'd never see the bottom of Haystack Reservoir, but I've seen it.' Leonard Lang In the 38 years Leonard Lang has tended the dam at Haystack Reservoir, he's never seen it like this. "I told myself I'd never see the bottom of Haystack Reservoir, but I've seen it," said Lang. "I feel sorry for all the fish that passed." Lang remembers only one other time the district partially drained the reservoir, in order to inspect underwater equipment. This year the North Unit Irrigation District drained the reservoir completely to repair an emergency gate. ...
17-year-old lobbies for safety on US Highway 97
Uriel Mejia of Culver testifies before Oregon Department of Transportation Uriel Mejia, 17, travels almost daily between Culver and Bend on U.S. Highway 97. He lives in Culver and goes to school in Bend. "It's incredibly dangerous for how heavily trafficked the roadway is." Mejia took his concerns to the Oregon Department of Transportation by testifying before the Oregon Transportation Commission Thursday, Nov. 17. Speaking for himself and other commuters, Mejia said, "We're putting our lives at risk. Highway 97 is one of the deadliest highways in Oregon, with fatal head-on collisions occurring on almost a monthly basis." Mejia pointed out...
Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras
Two people were killed, one a 13-year-old boy, and two others were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash involving a passing vehicle on foggy U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 1