Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Schmooze With Qatari Royalty at World Cup

By Nick Schager
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pnQA_0jNsAbvW00
Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner spent Thursday with Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani in a private box at the World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia in Qatar. Along with their three children, the couple were spied spending time with various politicians and Middle Eastern businessmen during the course of the contest, including Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a Qatari billionaire businessman and president of France’s soccer club, Paris Saint-Germain. The duo’s latest dalliance with the region’s wealthy and powerful comes on the heels of Senate finance committee chairman Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) raising questions about whether Qatar was secretly involved in a $1.2bn (£1bn) bailout—while Kushner served in Donald Trump’s White House—of a Fifth Avenue property owned by the Kushner family. Despite these geopolitically charged interactions, Ivanka says she won’t be a part of her father’s upcoming 2024 presidential campaign.

Comments / 19

Genevieve Rafferty
1d ago

Who knows about Jared Kushner and his Baltimore slum landlord days, during which he ruined people's lives and His father hustling in NYC. After Ivanka met with HyVee upper management, HyVee no longer employee owned. Building a Corporate Behemoth.

Reply
7
Marcia Connell
1d ago

Let’s not forget that they received 2 billion from the Saudis… Don’t trust them !!

Reply
11
guest
2d ago

She and her hubby said she never met an Arab bribe they didn’t love😆🤮🖕🤡🤡

Reply
12
