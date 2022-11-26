Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100 — with live updates

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100?

Black Friday is usually the best time to pick up big-ticket items such as TVs and mattresses, but there also are deals to be had if you’re on a tighter budget.

You can actually find impressive deals on plenty of items that are less than $100. This year, we’ve noticed significant discounts on items like the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Plus 2 Speed Juice Extractor, the JBL Tune 230 True Wireless Headphones and the Fitbit Luxe. For those on a budget, we’ve targeted six categories with the best deals for under $100 right now: trending products, tech items, kitchen and home goods, toys for the kids, fitness gear, and beauty and wellness products.

We will continue to update this piece even as the deals start to change from being marked for “Black Friday” to “Cyber Monday.” Keep checking back for the best offers.

Last updated 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Trending deals from Fitbit, Hamilton Beach and more

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker : 38% off

This stylish-looking fitness tracker can keep track of key workout and health data right from your wrist. It buzzes when you reach target heart-rate zones to help you get the most out of your workouts. It provides five days of battery life on a single charge, too.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless In-ear Noise-canceling Headphones : 50% off

These wireless earbuds feature 10-millimeter drivers that deliver rich, clear sound and active noise cancellation to prevent interruptions. They also have four microphones for taking phone calls and offer up to 40 hours of battery life per charge.

Sold by Amazon

Sunny Health and Fitness Magnetic Underdesk Standing Elliptical : 31% off

Get in shape even at the office with this standing elliptical machine that fits conveniently under your desk. It doesn’t make much noise to disturb your co-workers and offers eight levels of magnetic resistance to customize your workout.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet : 50% off

This user-friendly Amazon tablet lets you browse the web, check email, stream videos, play games and listen to your favorite music. It also allows for hands-free Alexa use to control your smart home devices.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Blue Snowball Ice USB Microphone : 20% off

This easy-to-use microphone is an ideal choice for those interested in podcasting. It features a retro design and a built-in stand.

Sold by Amazon

Chromecast with Google TV : 20% off

This streaming stick makes it easy to watch your favorite movies and television shows in 4K. You can use voice commands to navigate the menus.

Sold by Amazon

Other top trending deals

This Belif Hydrators-On-the-Go Kit is a steal at 30% off.

The Sun Joe MJ401E-Pro Electric Mower is a great value at 10% off.

The Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow is available for 47% off.

Elevate your home cooking with this useful Meater Smart Thermometer at 20% off.

This Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker is a great way for kids to track their fitness levels, and it’s 38% off.

With a built-in sleep monitor and sedentary reminder, the Fitbit Inspire fitness tracker will keep you on your feet. It’s 12% off.

At a 14% discount, this Hamilton Beach Electric Tea Kettle is a great choice for brewing the perfect cup.

There is no better way to prepare breakfast than with this Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, which is 30% off.

At a 30% discount, you’ll be making toasted bagels in no time with this Hamilton Beach 2-in-1 Countertop Oven and Long Slot Toaster.

These Jabra Elite 4 Active In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds are available in eight colors. You can buy them at a 33% discount.

The Lifestraw is an excellent gift for campers and hikers. It’s currently on sale for 75% off.

Tech deals from Apple, Samsung and more

Apple TV 4K 2nd Generation : ADD TO WISHLIST

Stream your favorite movies and shows from Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+ and more with this powerful streaming device. Its 4K frame rate provides sharp, fluid video, while Dolby Atmos audio offers rich, full sound. It also has a Siri remote with a touch-enabled click pad to make it easy to search for titles.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung T7 Shield 1-terabyte Portable SSD : 38% off

This fast, compact solid-state drive boasts an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, meaning it’s highly durable. It can transfer massive files in seconds and is compatible with PCs, Macs, Androids, gaming consoles and more.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi router : 35% off

Boost your home’s Wi-Fi speed with this high-performing router that’s super fast and reliable. It covers a large area and can support multiple devices for a busy household, too.

Sold by Amazon

Ring Stick Up Security Cam : 30% off

Protect your home with this HD security camera by Ring. It’s easy to set up and offers convenient control and alerts on your phone.

Sold by Amazon

Anker Wireless Charger : 33% off

Never run out of power for your smartphone or earbuds with this convenient wireless charger. It charges devices quickly and is compatible with many devices. The compact design doesn’t take up much space, either.

Sold by Amazon

Beats Studio Buds : 40% off

These pair with Android and iOS devices with little effort. These last around 8 hours on a full charge. They are available in numerous colors.

Sold by Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 : 38% off

This features an 8.7-inch display and a 13-hour battery life. It comes with 32 gigabytes of built-in storage and is compatible with microSD cards.

Sold by Target

Other top tech deals

The Samsung BAR Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive is available for 56% off.

Keep your laptop protected with this Mobile Edge SmartPack 16-inch Laptop Backpack, on sale now for 31% off.

The Superdanny Five-outlet Surge Protector is available for 32% off.

At 42% off, this iRobot Roomba j7 knows what to clean up and what to avoid in your home.

The Blink Two-way Doorbell provides clear imagery and crisp audio, along with peace of mind. It’s discounted at 30% off.

An entertaining and educational Fire tablet for kids is 50% off.

Enjoy a range of content in stunning 4K with this popular Roku streaming stick, now 50% off.

Keep an eye on your family with this Blink Mini indoor security camera. It’s discounted by 54%, and you can buy three for under $100.

Listen to music at the best possible quality with these Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds. Grab them now at a 40% discount.

Ensure your Apple AirTag stays where it should with this Apple AirTag Leather Loop, which is discounted by 44%.

Upgrade your headphones to the amazing Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset, discounted by 50%.

The Philips S4807 Outdoors Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is discounted by 50%, which is a great deal on outdoor audio.

This wireless controller is compatible with the Xbox Series S and Series X. It’s available at a 33% discount.

This PS5 controller features haptic feedback and is available in numerous colors. You can buy it for 35% off.

Home and kitchen deals from Farberware, Instant Pot and more

Cosori Pro Air Fryer : 23% off

This features numerous presets and customizable settings. It’s durable, and its operation is straightforward. It comes with a cookbook featuring 100 recipes.

Sold by Amazon

AcuRite Pro Humidity Meter and Thermometer : 26% off

This handy meter detects changes in temperature and humidity every 10 seconds to protect items in your home. It can sit on your tabletop or be mounted with a magnet and offers a backlight feature to make it easy to read.

Sold by Amazon

Keurig K-Mini : 50% off

This is stylish and compact, making it an ideal choice for smaller kitchens. It’s available in seven colors. You can brew a cup of coffee in just a few minutes.

Sold by T arget

Furinno Go Green Home Computer Desk : 48% off

This simple, elegant computer table is made of durable medium-density composite wood and polyvinyl chloride tubes, so it can easily hold your computer or laptop. It has a storage shelf for your central processing unit and two drawers for all your office supplies. It’s easy to put together, too.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Plus : 38% off

Replace several appliances in your kitchen with this versatile multi-cooker. It works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker and more, and it’s large enough to prepare meals for the whole family.

Sold by Amazon

Other top home and kitchen deals

This set of extra-large hot beverage tumblers is on sale for 50% off.

Grab this easy-to-clean Gotham Steel 9.5-inch Frying Pan for 36% off.

This Lush Decor Leah Shower Curtain with a modern floral print is available for 69% off.

The CucinaPro 12-inch Griddle and Crepe Maker is on sale for 38% off.

This bamboo silverware drawer organizer is a great value at 23% off.

Available for 48% off, this dish towel set is made from quality material that dries quickly.

This versatile cube shelf can be positioned in a few different ways to suit your needs. It’s discounted at 52% for Black Friday.

This small yet effective air purifier is ideal for the bedroom and is 30% off.

Bake the perfect cookies with the 14% discounted Farberware Nonstick Bakeware Set, which includes two nonstick cookie sheets.

Every â€œStar Warsâ€ fan needs the Instant Pot 3 Quart “Star Wars” Duo Mini in their kitchen, and it’s discounted by 15%.

If space is limited in your kitchen, this Instant Zest 8-cup One-touch Rice Cooker is a perfect option. It’s discounted by 20%.

Breakfast is made easy with this 20% off GE Stainless Steel Two-slice Toaster.

At a 15% discount, this Black and Decker Digital Microwave Oven is a great deal.

Toy deals from DC Comics, Lego and more

Melissa and Doug On the Go Water Wow! Reusable Color with Water Activity Pad : 18% off

This six-pack of activity pads features watercolor pages that children can color with the easy-to-hold water pen. Each pad has four reusable white pages that let the color show up when wet but turn back to white when dry. This set is ideal for kids ages 3 to 7.

Sold by Amazon

Gund Slumbers Premium Classic Teddy Bear : 18% off

This large, cuddly teddy bear makes a perfect gift for children ages 1 and up. It has a classic teddy bear design, with super-soft brown fur, tan accents on the chest and large paw pads. The surface is washable, so you can clean up messes with ease.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Queer Eye Fab Five Loft : 41% off

This Lego set for kids and adults features the Fab Five and the iconic loft from Queer Eye. With almost 1,000 pieces, it features stunning detail, cute jokes and plenty of interactive play.

Sold by Amazon

L.O.L Surprise Dolls OMG Dance Gurl : 8% off

These fun dolls don’t just provide hours of entertaining play; they give kids the opportunity to open several surprises, too. These surprises can include clothing, shoes, accessories and even stickers.; this dancing doll reveals even more under a black light.

Sold by Amazon

Magic Mixies Crystal Ball : 25% off

This toy responds to the included magic wand with lights, sounds and more. It’s available in pink or blue. You can buy refill packs for additional character reveals.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box : 20% off

This set includes 484 classic Lego bricks that are compatible with other sets. The included storage case is shaped like a giant Lego brick.

Sold by Amazon

Other top toy deals

This Baby Gund My First Purse Stuffed Baby Playset is an excellent value at 18% off.

Score this Hatchimals Crystal Flyers Pink Magical Flying Pixie Toy for 24% off right now.

This Melissa and Doug Mine to Love Boy Baby Doll is available for 11% off.

Grab this adorable Gund Pusheen Plush Snackables Stuffed Cat with Sushi and Chopsticks for 11% off.

This Bobike Balance Bike for toddlers is available for 41% off.

A National Geographic Science Set appeals to those kids who like gooey and interesting experiments at 24% off.

A most popular card game that features tense gameplay and amusing cards is Exploding Kittens at 50% off.

At 6% off, Iron Man fans can enjoy this Hall of Armor Lego set that includes five minifigs.

This Baby Shark Melody Pad is sure to be a popular gift this year. You can buy it at a 43% discount.

The PicassoTiles 60-piece Set is an excellent gift for children who love building. It’s available for 56% off.

Fitness and sports deals from Champion Sports, SereneLife and more

Champion Sports Medicine Ball : 23% off

Whether you’re a fitness beginner or an expert, this medicine ball comes in handy for plenty of exercises. Its exterior is made of synthetic leather that offers a nonslip grip to provide control over the ball. It also features premium stitching for improved durability.

Sold by Amazon

SereneLife 3-wheel Golf Push Cart : 29% off

This push golf cart makes it easy to get your golf clubs around the course. It has a heavy-duty aluminum frame, so it can hold up to 33 pounds. It has a rear wheel brake to keep it from rolling away, too.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Running Shoes : 29% off (depending on size)

These sharp-looking running shoes offer plenty of cushioning and support when you’re pounding the pavement. They also provide excellent traction and shock absorption for running, walking and other activities.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Reebok Crewneck Sweater : 35% off (depending on size)

This comfortable sweater features an understated design with a small logo on the front. It’s machine washable and is available in three colors.

Sold by Amazon

CAP Barbell Adjustabell Adjustable Dumbbell : 22% off

These let you increase your workout intensity over time without taking up much space in your home gym. They’re durable and easy to use.

Sold by Amazon

Other top fitness and sports deals

This Yes4All Plastic Wobble Balance Board can help improve balance and core strength. Grab it now for 13% off.

This BalanceFrom Cast Iron Weight Plate is ideal for weightlifting and cross-fit. You can get it right now for 7% off.

Score this Everyday Essentials All-Purpose Vinyl Coated Kettlebell for 26% off.

The ProSource Slam Ball, ideal for full-body workouts, is on sale now for 57% off.

These Trademark Innovations Speed Training Hurdles are an excellent value at 19% off.

This Champion Sports Playground Ball Set is a great option if you have a large family or often have kids over. It’s discounted by 20%.

Need a ball to kick around? This Champion Sports Rhino Skin Molded Foam Soccer Ball is discounted by 27%.

Always have table tennis ready with this Champion Sports Anywhere Table Tennis Set. It’s discounted by 32%.

If you need some time to relax, this SereneLife Full Body Vibrating Massage Mat is discounted by 23%.

At 10% off, this SereneLife Portable Camping Sink With Towel Holder is an excellent choice if you need a portable basin when camping.

Beauty, health and wellness deals from Amazon

Makeup Eraser : 40% off

This reusable washcloth can remove all your makeup with only water. The material is durable enough to last up to five years and machine-washable for easy cleaning. It’s excellent for sensitive skin, too.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Sculpting Wax : 30% off

This highly effective wax makes it easy to sculpt your eyebrows into the shape you want. Most said it lasted through the day.

Sold by S ephora

LEVOIT Air Purifier : 15% off

You can keep the air in your home clean and allergen-free with this air purifier. It doesn’t make much noise and offers energy-efficient operation. The controls are user-friendly, too.

Sold by Amazon

Hot Tools Professional Gold Curling Iron : 50% off

This versatile curling iron can create voluminous curls in even the straightest hair. It heats up quickly and evenly to prevent damage to the hair. It also features a stay-cool tip to avoid burns to your scalp and fingers.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Pure Enrichment Cool Air Humidifier : 36% off

Keep your hair and skin from getting dry and your respiratory condition from acting up this winter with this convenient humidifier. It doesn’t make much noise, so it won’t disturb you while you sleep. Its water reservoir is large to avoid frequent refilling, too.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Other top beauty, health and wellness deals

The Lucky Brand Lucky You Men’s Cologne makes an excellent stocking stuffer. It’s on sale now for 68% off.

To keep your hair soft, this Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo is 30% off.

The Joico Heat Hero Glossing Thermal Protector keeps you from having split ends and has your hair looking healthy for 30% off.

Keep your facial hair in good condition with the Braun Men’s Electric Razor and Beard Trimmer, which is now at a 43% discount.

At 36% off, this Lovespejo Light Up Makeup Mirror is an excellent choice.

The Revlon One-Step Blowout Curling Iron is 40% off, which is a great deal if you need to upgrade your hair accessories.

Take control of blemishes with the 17% discounted NuDerma Clinical Skin Therapy Wand.

At a 46% discount, this KeShi Waxing Kit is perfect for removing unwanted hair.

This Babe Original Lash Serum can help give you lush lashes at 30% off.

The Lilah B. Glisten + Glow Highlighting Skin Illuminator is a top-notch moisturizer for dry, cold months. You can buy it at a 50% discount.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.