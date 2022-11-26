Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we consider some long shots in supporting actor. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s Thanksgiving weekend, when extended families gather together to talk about the Best Supporting Actor race? For our purposes, let’s imagine that world and dive into a race we’ve somewhat neglected in recent weeks. Maybe that’s because of how solid it is compared to other spots. While I could make the cases for multiple different groups of five in the...

2 DAYS AGO