Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win
As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
Peter Bart: ‘She Said’ Team Should Have Investigated Hiring Oscar-Winning ‘Spotlight’ Writer
Tom McCarthy is a very clever writer who has succeeded in drawing audiences to a difficult genre: thrillers about newspapers. He won an Original Screenplay Oscar for Spotlight, made in 2015, was a riveting movie about how the Boston Globe exposed a cover-up involving a defrocked priest. His new ABC series Alaska Daily focuses on a hot New York journalist (Hilary Swank) who is exiled into covering crime in Anchorage. Related Story Looking For Lessons In The ‘She Said’ Box-Office Beatdown Related Story 'She Said' Global Launch Boosts Former Harvey Weinstein Survivors' Campaign To Stop Misuse Of NDAs As Time's Up UK Gives Backing Related...
2023 Oscars: Best Picture Predictions [UPDATED: November 28]
After a second consecutive awards season up-ended by the pandemic, the 2023 Oscars should see a return to relative normalcy. The 95th Academy Awards is set for March 12, 2023 in its traditional home, the Dolby Theater. Films released theatrically from January 1 to December 31 of 2022 are eligible for consideration. Scroll down for the 2023 Oscars Best Picture predictions. (Only movies confirmed for release in 2022 are included; keep checking back as new contenders enter the race.) Some of the early Oscar hopefuls were launched at Sundance in January and Cannes in May. Four more film festivals — Telluride...
Oscar Experts Typing: Are we underestimating Tom Hanks? Dissecting some supporting actor dark horses
Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we consider some long shots in supporting actor. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s Thanksgiving weekend, when extended families gather together to talk about the Best Supporting Actor race? For our purposes, let’s imagine that world and dive into a race we’ve somewhat neglected in recent weeks. Maybe that’s because of how solid it is compared to other spots. While I could make the cases for multiple different groups of five in the...
Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter
Reflecting on a dark time. Emma Thompson opened up about her split from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, who had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during their marriage. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Oscar winner, 63, told The New Yorker in a profile published earlier this month. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
Scarlett Johansson Just Had a Baby — How Much Is the ‘Black Widow’ Star Worth?
Scarlett Johansson is one of the most famous & wealth actresses in the world, starring in many popular movies. Find out how much the Black Widow star is worth.
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Jodie Foster Doesn’t Seem to Regret Turning Down ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ Sequel, ‘Hannibal’
Why wouldn't a second go at an Oscar-winning role in 'The Silence of the Lambs' be attractive to Jodie Foster?
Magic Mike’s Last Dance Looks Steamier And Sexier Than Ever. How The Channing Tatum Movie Will Up The Ante
Steven Soderbergh reveals to Empire his number one goal when returning to the Magic Mike franchise: bigger and sexier dance sequences.
Steve Carell (‘The Patient’) could make SAG Awards history as first actor with nominations in all possible categories
With his shared nomination in Best TV Drama Ensemble at the 2022 SAG Awards, “The Morning Show” star Steve Carell set a precedent as the first performer to earn recognition in seven categories. Excluding stunt categories, there are eight in which male actors can be honored by the guild, and Carell is only one Best TV Movie/Mini Actor bid away from having competed for every possible Screen Actors Guild prize. Thanks to his work on the new limited series “The Patient,” that feat is imminently achievable. FX on Hulu’s 10-episode thriller “The Patient” stars Carell as Alan Strauss, a recently widowed...
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega explains how she avoided ‘ripping off’ Christina Ricci’s Addams Family performance
Jenna Ortega, the star of Netflix’s Wednesday, has explained how she avoided “ripping off” Christina Ricci.Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in the new series, adapted from the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The role was previously played by Ricci in two live-action films in the 1990s: The Addams Family and its sequel, Addams Family Values.Wednesday has garnered mixed reviews from critics – including a critical two-star write up from The Independent’s Nick Hilton – but has been warmly received by viewers, with its Rotten Tomatoes score setting a milestone for Addams Family adaptations.Ricci also appears in the series, playing...
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
'Manifest's J.R. Ramirez Explains Why Jared Deserves a Happy Ending
The NBC-turned-Netflix series Manifest finally returned with the first part of its fourth and final season earlier this month. The saved drama series largely focuses on Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and his family after they mysteriously disappeared on Flight 828 for five and a half years. Throughout the series, he and the others followed "Callings" that led them down various, mystery-solving paths. However, one non-passenger has been instrumental in helping the Stones, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) specifically, as they try to work out the mystery of 828 — Jared (J.R. Ramirez).
Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were
Love actually … not? Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh went from working together to falling in love in real life — while also weathering his affair with Helena Bonham Carter — before the pair ultimately split. The British actors met in 1987 while filming the series Fortunes of War and started to date shortly after. […]
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Are Not All Right in Noah Baumbach’s Apocalyptic ‘White Noise’ Trailer
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are not OK in Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 satire about an Airborne Toxic Event that threatens an already tenuous community. Netflix releases the dark comedy in select theaters on November 25 before it streams December 30. Watch the new trailer below. Two-time Oscar nominee Driver stars as college professor Jack Gladney, who has made a name for himself in academia by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Yet when that aforementioned toxic omen takes over his fictional university town, Jack and his wife Babette (Gerwig) are determined to protect their family,...
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ With Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie Screens For Hollywood Crowd — Does It Have The Stuff Of Oscars?
One of the most anticipated presumed Oscar contenders, and one of the very few remaining to debut before year-end, dropped last night with the first screening of Academy Award winning director Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. Paramount’s big Christmas release, and hopeful awards magnet chose the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theatre for the unveiling in front of entertainment pundits, industry members, and most importantly guild and Oscar voters, a perfect venue with both sides of the massive screen bookended by those imposing large Oscar statues. In addition to the screening there was a post Q&A with Chazelle...
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
