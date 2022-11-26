ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Things You Probably Did Not Know About Colorado

There are so many cool and interesting facts about Colorado, you just can't pack them all into one place. Even if you have lived in Colorado for a super long time, you never stop learning. And considering the fact that you've probably forgotten half of the facts about our state that you previously discovered, this will be like learning all about Colorado for the very first time. There is so much to know.
What Do Frogs and Toads Do During the Winter in Colorado?

Certain species, such as black bears and small rodents, survive Colorado's cold winters by hibernating through the entire season. Other kinds of wildlife, like deer and elk, aren't phased at all by the freezing temperatures or snow on the ground. And for some animals, that aren't seen often as it is, what they do during the wintertime is even more of a mystery.
25 Colorado Towns You Should Visit at Least Once

Colorado is quite a diverse state with not only famous locations like Vail and Aspen but hidden treasures as well. Here are 25 Colorado towns you should visit at least once. Colorado is quite a diverse state with not only famous locations like Vail and Aspen but hidden treasures as well. Here are 25 Colorado towns you should visit at least once.
Celebrate Colorado’s Love for Log Cabins with 12 Cozy Rentals

Colorado and comfy log cabins are a match made in heaven. We love them, and they are the perfect place to stay when escaping for a weekend in the wilderness. From cool places like Uncle Buds Hut to the log cabins around Vega Lake State Park, with a little searching, you can find some pretty great cabins and cottages in Colorado to enjoy this winter.
12 Strange Things You See on the Side of the Road in Colorado

Road trips in Colorado mean a chance to check out some of our state's strange roadside attractions. Today we will be making 12 stops. Colorado is home to all kinds of interesting oddities like Bishop Castle, the largest fork sculpture in America, an 18-ton hotdog, a UFO watchtower, and even a statue of a headless chicken.
Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune

The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
10 Places to Find Ancient Petroglyphs in Colorado

Petroglyphs are fascinating pieces of history, that allow humans in modern times to get a glimpse at what life was like hundreds and thousands of years ago. These ancient rock relics can be found all over the world, appearing mostly on the sides of cliffs or on the walls of caves.
Colorado Was Almost Named What?

Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
Colorado’s Brand New Bridge of Lights Will Elevate the Holidays

A brand new drive-through experience coming to Colorado is bound to elevate anyone's holiday season. America's highest suspension bridge spans the Royal Gorge, connecting two twoers, nearly one thousand feet above the Arkansas River. Beginning in mid-November, the Royal Gorge Bridge will be transforming into a drive-through holiday lights display.
Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway

Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns

When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign

Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
