20 Things You Probably Did Not Know About Colorado
There are so many cool and interesting facts about Colorado, you just can't pack them all into one place. Even if you have lived in Colorado for a super long time, you never stop learning. And considering the fact that you've probably forgotten half of the facts about our state that you previously discovered, this will be like learning all about Colorado for the very first time. There is so much to know.
What Do Frogs and Toads Do During the Winter in Colorado?
Certain species, such as black bears and small rodents, survive Colorado's cold winters by hibernating through the entire season. Other kinds of wildlife, like deer and elk, aren't phased at all by the freezing temperatures or snow on the ground. And for some animals, that aren't seen often as it is, what they do during the wintertime is even more of a mystery.
25 Colorado Towns You Should Visit at Least Once
Colorado is quite a diverse state with not only famous locations like Vail and Aspen but hidden treasures as well. Here are 25 Colorado towns you should visit at least once.
Celebrate Colorado’s Love for Log Cabins with 12 Cozy Rentals
Colorado and comfy log cabins are a match made in heaven. We love them, and they are the perfect place to stay when escaping for a weekend in the wilderness. From cool places like Uncle Buds Hut to the log cabins around Vega Lake State Park, with a little searching, you can find some pretty great cabins and cottages in Colorado to enjoy this winter.
Rustic Colorado Artist’s Cabin is the Ultimate Place to Recharge
For travelers wanting to escape life's daily hustle and bustle, a rustic artist's cabin deep in the woods of Colorado is the perfect place to go. Recharge at this Enchanting Artist's Cabin in the Woods. Book a Stay at this Secluded A-Frame.
12 Strange Things You See on the Side of the Road in Colorado
Road trips in Colorado mean a chance to check out some of our state's strange roadside attractions. Today we will be making 12 stops. Colorado is home to all kinds of interesting oddities like Bishop Castle, the largest fork sculpture in America, an 18-ton hotdog, a UFO watchtower, and even a statue of a headless chicken.
Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune
The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
The Ultimate Colorado National Parks and Monuments Road Trip
We're taking the ultimate road trip around the state of Colorado to visit all the National Parks and Monuments in our state. If you've ever dreamed of making this trip we are about to help you game plan. We're gonna make a counter-clockwise loop around the state making 13 stops....
10 Places to Find Ancient Petroglyphs in Colorado
Petroglyphs are fascinating pieces of history, that allow humans in modern times to get a glimpse at what life was like hundreds and thousands of years ago. These ancient rock relics can be found all over the world, appearing mostly on the sides of cliffs or on the walls of caves.
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
Colorado’s Brand New Bridge of Lights Will Elevate the Holidays
A brand new drive-through experience coming to Colorado is bound to elevate anyone's holiday season. America's highest suspension bridge spans the Royal Gorge, connecting two twoers, nearly one thousand feet above the Arkansas River. Beginning in mid-November, the Royal Gorge Bridge will be transforming into a drive-through holiday lights display.
30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
Popular Colorado Holiday Light Event Opens This Week. Have You Been?
'Tis the season for Colorado families and those visiting to seek out holiday fun around our great state. This newer holiday tradition is set to return again for 2022, with its opening night happening this Friday, November 25th. Popular Holiday Light Event Is Back In Colorado For 2022. Pardon me...
Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway
Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns
When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
If You Find an Arrowhead in Colorado, Can You Keep It?
It's really pretty fascinating to think of all the native American Indian tribes that have called Colorado home at one time or another. They came long before we did but they helped shape the land and our state into what we see today. While out exploring the great outdoors in...
Ever Wondered What Wyoming Cowboys Really Ate On The Trail?
The life of a cowboy isn't an easy life. It's hard work, long hours and you're never what you're going to get into. When you watch cowboys on tv or in the movies, Hollywood has a tendency to dramatize the lifestyle a little....I know, wild right?. If you've read books,...
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign
Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
