Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
WIBW
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man headed the wrong way on a Kansas interstate early Sunday morning has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 29.3 on southbound I-135 - about half a mile south of U.S. Highway 50 - with reports of a crash.
WIBW
Oklahoma man who led police chase with stolen fuel sentenced to prison
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man who led Emporia officials on a chase with stolen fuel has been sentenced to prison for the robbery of two banks. KVOE reports that Jerry Ray Brown, 45, the Oklahoma man who led local officials on a police chase about a year prior, has been sentenced to prison for bank robbery.
WIBW
Teen driver hospitalized after rear-end collision causes interstate rollover
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teen driver has been hospitalized after a rear-end collision on a Kansas interstate caused her SUV to roll over. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 95.9 on northbound I-35 with reports of an injury crash.
ksal.com
Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on I 135
A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 135 early Sunday morning in South Central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima passenger car was headed north in the southbound lanes of I 135. The car collided head-on with an oncoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.
Fatal accident in Harvey County Sunday morning kills Wichita man
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. — A wrong way driver from Wichita died in an accident just south of Newton on I-135 just after midnight Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway when the Altima collided head-on with a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of San Francisco, California.
Wichita man, 45, dead after wrong-way, head-on collision on I-135 Sunday, report says
The other person involved was a man from San Francisco.
ksal.com
Three Killed in Crash
A woman from Salina was a passenger in a car which was involved in a crash near Marion that killed three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan was headed north on K 256 Highway. It pulled out onto US 56 Highway in front of a 2016 Ford Taurus passenger car and was struck on the passenger side. Both vehicles came to rest in the north ditch.
KAKE TV
Two dead in suspected overdoses Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating two suspected overdoses that proved fatal. The overdoses happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, near the intersection of S. Broadway and E. Carp Street, just south of the John Mack bridge. “I can confirm there are two deceased...
KAKE TV
One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead after an accident near Kellogg and I-135. Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed to KAKE News that an accident at the intersection of N I-135 and W. Kellogg has claimed the life of one person. The accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m.
16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Marion Co.
MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old Hillsboro teen has died after an ATV crash Saturday night in Marion Co, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP reports show around 9 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old was heading west on 170th St. when the teen failed to move around a curve in the road. The teen’s ATV […]
KWCH.com
Wrong way driver crash kills one in Harvey County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died, and another was injured on I-135 in Harvey County Sunday morning. Kansas Highway Patrol said just after midnight, a Nissan driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lane. KHP said he collided with another vehicle driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of California, traveling south.
Southwest Wichita home damaged in a fire
The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) is battling a house fire in southwest Wichita.
Marion County crash kills three
A minivan was traveling north on K-256 when the driver pulled out in front of a car traveling west on US-56. The car struck the minivan on the passenger side and the vehicles came to rest in a ditch.
WIBW
One person found dead in overnight trailer fire
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was found dead inside a trailer that caught fire overnight on Monday in Junction City. The Junction City Fire Department responded to the fire at a a trailer home at 948 Grant Ave. around 12:53 a.m. on November 28. When crews arrived, they...
Wichita Tractor in South Hutch is off road volume dealer
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Market South Hutch Business of the Month for October is Wichita Tractor. Manager Jesse McCullough is keeping the family tradition alive. "I was kind of born into it," McCullough said. "My grandfather started the company back in 1971. Last year in December was our 50th year in business. We're going on 51 years this year. I kind of grew up in the shop as a technician, wrenching on things when I wasn't playing baseball throughout the years. Grew up a little bit, went to college and started selling for Dad in '09, doing the tractors and the Bad Boy Mowers down there in the Wichita platform. At that time we had owned a smaller dealership up here in Pleasantview for a matter of years. 2015 comes along and we approach Polaris for some off-road opportunities in the side-by-side world, which they granted us December of 2015. That, then prompted a new location, which we built here in South Hutch, moved the whole facility and all of our people over here and we've been growing ever since."
Police: Two Wichitans dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified one of the two victims of a deadly suspected fentanyl poisoning.
Ponca City News
Abducted child found near Tonkawa
Body On Mon., Nov. 20, at approximately 7:40 pm Oklahoma City Comm Center put out a BOLO for a gold SUV. Benjamin Brady abducted a 6-year-old girl from Wichita, Kansas in a carjacking attempt. Brady was last seen southbound on Interstate 35 in Wichita at roughly 6:49 pm. Officer Langston...
Remodeled downtown park to tell the story of Wichita sit-in, which sparked a movement
The city has committed $1 million and plans to work with the NAACP to tell the story of the first successful student-led sit-in of the civil rights movement.
Woman shot in south Wichita
Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
Comments / 0