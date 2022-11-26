Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Film review: What happened to LSU's defense in the loss to Texas A&M?
Perhaps you don’t want to think about this game anymore, and if that’s the case, we don’t blame you. After five straight wins put LSU in position to at least reach a New Year’s Six bowl and possibly reach the College Football Playoff, the Tigers got pushed around Saturday night in a way they had not been all year.
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines Texas A&M for rushing field after win over LSU
Texas A&M has been hit with another fine from the SEC following the Aggies’ upset win over LSU in Saturday’s season finale. The SEC announced Sunday that it has fined Texas A&M $250,000 for rushing Kyle Field after defeating No. 5 LSU 38-23. Texas A&M was fined last year for the same violation after the home upset win over Alabama. Saturday marked Texas A&M’s third violation of the access to competition area policy.
LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25
LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
theadvocate.com
It's SEC Championship week, and LSU-Georgia betting line is on the move; see odds here
The SEC championship game is five days away, and though LSU's College Football Playoff hopes were dashed with a loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, they still play for a conference title against No. 1 Georgia. But if you watch the betting line, it'll be a tough road for the...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Punch Ticket to NCAA Tournament
BATON ROUGE, La. – For the first time since 2017 the LSU Tigers Volleyball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. “This is what we have worked for all season long,” said head coach Tonya Johnson. “I feel like this team has put in the time and effort to be rewarded with this. I could not be more excited and prouder of a group of young women and what they stand for. I am super excited that they represent LSU.”
Video: College Fan Gets Destroyed During Field Storming
A massive upset took place in college football on Saturday. Texas A&M, who was 4-7 heading into its game against LSU, beat the latter by 15, 38-23. The loss ended up knocking LSU out of contention for the College Football Playoff since it now has three losses. After the game,...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (November 27, 2022) - The Southeastern Conference announced today that Texas A&M University will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against Louisiana State University on November 26. Texas A&M will...
theadvocate.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides injury update on Jayden Daniels, other players
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seemed to hurt his ankle late in the second half of the game against Texas A&M on Saturday, and returned to the field with it taped. On Sunday, LSU coach Brian Kelly said he was optimistic about Daniels’ status going into the Southeastern Conference championship week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU faces backlash from fans and media as Texas A&M upset dashes Playoff hopes
Brian Kelly and LSU saw their College Football Playoff hopes go up in smoke at Kyle Field on Saturday night as Texas A&M delivered its biggest win of the season. The Aggies prevailed 38-23 to finish the season 5-7. LSU fell to 9-3 with the SEC Championship Game on deck next week in Atlanta against Georgia.
extrainningsoftball.com
I Committed: Sa’Mya Jones, Ranked Top 5 in the 2024 Extra Elite 100, Reveals Why LSU Was the School That Won Her Heart
You know it’s going to be a very Happy Holidays for Sa’Mya Jones, the outstanding athlete ranked in the Top 5 of the latest 2024 Extra Elite 100 as she now knows what she wants for Christmas (and will likely get): pretty much anything LSU Tigers related!. During...
theadvocate.com
LSU notebook: Tigers come up short in bid for another 10-win regular season as Texas A&M prevails
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — LSU’s bid for a 10-win regular season, which would have been its ninth in the past 20 seasons and 11th overall, was spoiled by a determined Texas A&M team on Saturday night. Even though LSU is headed to Atlanta for next week’s Southeastern Conference...
LSU football Twitter in absolute shambles after embarrassing loss vs. Texas A&M
The season all but ended for LSU football on Saturday night after they suffered a heartbreaking 38-23 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M. The Tigers were the favorites to win this one as they looked to keep their playoff hopes alive. Apparently, the Aggies never got the memo. LSU...
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Texas A&M
While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
theadvocate.com
What you need to know about LSU's opponent: Texas A&M
Texas A&M entered the season ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason Top 25 after hauling in what was the best recruiting class in modern football history. Equipped with seven of the nation’s 34 five-star recruits, including A&M's first five-star quarterback since 2015 in Connor Weigman, the Aggies had high expectations.
Game Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Texas A&M
The Tigers enter their matchup against Texas A&M looking to replicate the same success they have had in conference play as they close out the season. As this program continues to rebuild under Brian Kelly, they have jumped hurdle after hurdle, but facing a talented SEC squad on the road will be a huge test in the regular season finale.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida
Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
theadvocate.com
Smiley: It's like baseball, only funnier
I'm getting so many hilarious stories about boys and girls playing T-ball that I'm beginning to suspect parents and grandparents enjoy that particular sport more than the kids who play it. Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, says, "Just before my son Ryan was 5 years old, I registered him with...
theadvocate.com
Balanced Broncos run their way past Southside to advance to the semifinals
Eli Holstein and Camren Stewart provided a one-two punch that helped fifth-seeded Zachary oust No. 4 Southside 48-37 in a Division I nonselect quarterfinal game played Friday night at St. Martinville High. Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed an efficient 16 of 19 passes for 228 yards, two touchdowns and no...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the 3rd round of the playoffs
The high school football postseason enters the third round in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across...
