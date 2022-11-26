ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Lancaster New York Woman Roasted On Social Media

A woman from Lancaster found out the hard way that if you voice your opinion on social media you are opening yourself up for other people to comment on your post. The Lancaster Christmas parade happened over the weekend and one woman decided to voice her displeasure with her experience on a Lancaster Facebook group.
LANCASTER, NY
Massive Cash Payout Coming In New York State

Christmas is now just a couple of weeks away and the rush to get the shopping done is also here! With Small Business Saturday behind us and Cyber Monday here, the shopping continues online this week. But if that bank account takes a hit, there may be good news this week.
BUFFALO, NY
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
BUFFALO, NY
SantaCon Is Coming Back To Buffalo

If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit by downing some spirits this Saturday is the perfect day for you. The 11th annual SantaCon returns to downtown Buffalo this Saturday, December 3rd, and is the perfect event for you to get together with family and friends and kick off the Christmas season with some adult beverages.
BUFFALO, NY
Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo

Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
BUFFALO, NY
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Chances Slim Of Coming to Buffalo Bills?

Why an incident that happened this weekend may spell the end of any hopes of the star wide-out coming to Buffalo. After recovering from a knee injury, all-star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is visiting teams around the NFL. He is a free agent and appears to be looking for a long-term deal with a winning franchise. The Buffalo Bills have been linked to him since the offseason, mainly by star edge rusher Von Miller who has constantly posted teases on social media about OBJ coming to Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
The Buffalo Bills Bring Back Fan Favorite Player

The Buffalo Bills will be off until Thursday, when they play at the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. The 8-3 Bills are currently a half-game behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the number one seed in the AFC. They’re also a half-game ahead of the Miami Dolphins for the lead in the AFC East. The margin of error is small the last six weeks of the season.
BUFFALO, NY
Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York

There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo city worker killed while assisting with snow removal

A public works employee was killed on Wednesday while assisting the ongoing snow removal efforts in Buffalo, New York, in an accident that local officials called "heartbreaking" as they confirmed that an investigation into the death is underway.The employee, who has not been identified, worked for the city for decades, said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at a news conference where he was joined by police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Based on a preliminary investigation, at around 11:15 a.m., the employee was fatally struck by a high lift vehicle that was shoveling snow and hit him while driving in reverse, according to...
BUFFALO, NY
Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
BUFFALO, NY
