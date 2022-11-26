Read full article on original website
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Viral Facebook Post About Buffalo Will Give You The Chills
This Facebook post has gone viral about Buffalo, New York. As it should. It proves that Buffalo is not only the City of Good Neighbors but also that these snowstorms in Western New York often gets, define us. After 80+ inches of snow fell in parts of Western New York,...
Lancaster New York Woman Roasted On Social Media
A woman from Lancaster found out the hard way that if you voice your opinion on social media you are opening yourself up for other people to comment on your post. The Lancaster Christmas parade happened over the weekend and one woman decided to voice her displeasure with her experience on a Lancaster Facebook group.
6 More Sonic’s Coming To WNY, But There’s 1 Major Problem
SIX more Sonic's are coming to Western New York. The man who brought the first 2 Sonic locations to Western New York is gearing up for more. He was granted 8 locations that he can build and is getting ready for the following restaurants. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro wants 6 more...
Massive Cash Payout Coming In New York State
Christmas is now just a couple of weeks away and the rush to get the shopping done is also here! With Small Business Saturday behind us and Cyber Monday here, the shopping continues online this week. But if that bank account takes a hit, there may be good news this week.
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
SantaCon Is Coming Back To Buffalo
If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit by downing some spirits this Saturday is the perfect day for you. The 11th annual SantaCon returns to downtown Buffalo this Saturday, December 3rd, and is the perfect event for you to get together with family and friends and kick off the Christmas season with some adult beverages.
Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo
Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
Bills Fans in Awe of What the Patriots Are Wearing on Thursday Night
The Buffalo Bills are 8-3 after their Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions this past Thursday. Despite that impressive record, it's only good for 5th in the AFC standings. The Bills are behind the Miami Dolphins, who are also 8-3, but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with their week 3...
New Viral Song About Buffalo, New York Legend [WATCH]
The Buffalo Bills have won their last two games! Although the Bills now are facing some big injuries on both sides of the ball, they are sitting at 8-3 and getting plenty of attention from around the leaugue. As the Buffalo Bills get ready for their next game this Thursday...
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Chances Slim Of Coming to Buffalo Bills?
Why an incident that happened this weekend may spell the end of any hopes of the star wide-out coming to Buffalo. After recovering from a knee injury, all-star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is visiting teams around the NFL. He is a free agent and appears to be looking for a long-term deal with a winning franchise. The Buffalo Bills have been linked to him since the offseason, mainly by star edge rusher Von Miller who has constantly posted teases on social media about OBJ coming to Buffalo.
New York’s Official Warning To Snowmobile Owners
Making a monthly payment on a loan for a snowmobile is not too hard to swallow when the snow is flying! You work hard all summer to make the payments and get the sled ready for winter and the season is almost here! But there are a few things that you need to do before you hit the trails.
Holiday Valley + Kissing Bridge Closed After Massive Snowfall
A week after Western New York got hit with a big storm, ski country in Western New York is closed down. Parts of the Buffalo area got over 80 inches of snow (that is taller than almost every Buffalo Bills player on the roster) the weekend before Thanksgiving. In true...
One last time; Pastor Eric Johns has seen it all in 24 years and has one more in him
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - When Pastor Eric Johns of the Buffalo Dream Center set out 24 years ago to bring attention to the plight of the homeless, things were different.
The Buffalo Bills Bring Back Fan Favorite Player
The Buffalo Bills will be off until Thursday, when they play at the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. The 8-3 Bills are currently a half-game behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the number one seed in the AFC. They’re also a half-game ahead of the Miami Dolphins for the lead in the AFC East. The margin of error is small the last six weeks of the season.
Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York
There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
19-year-old dies in mid-day shooting in Buffalo
Anyone with information that could help them solve this case is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Buffalo pastor, his 2 sons call attention to people experiencing homelessness
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A host of volunteers got busy Saturday after a Buffalo pastor and his two sons wrapped up their annual week spent living with people who are experiencing homelessness. This is the 24th year Pastor Eric Johns of the Buffalo Dream Center has done this, in an...
Buffalo city worker killed while assisting with snow removal
A public works employee was killed on Wednesday while assisting the ongoing snow removal efforts in Buffalo, New York, in an accident that local officials called "heartbreaking" as they confirmed that an investigation into the death is underway.The employee, who has not been identified, worked for the city for decades, said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at a news conference where he was joined by police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Based on a preliminary investigation, at around 11:15 a.m., the employee was fatally struck by a high lift vehicle that was shoveling snow and hit him while driving in reverse, according to...
Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
