This Abandoned Colorado Mine Was Set to Be An Amusement Park, What Happened?
There are several abandoned mines in Colorado including one very iconic mine located along I-70. If you've ever traveled I-70 through Idaho Springs you have probably passed by one of the most iconic abandoned mines in the state, but do you know about its past - or better yet its future?
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
25 Colorado Towns You Should Visit at Least Once
Colorado is quite a diverse state with not only famous locations like Vail and Aspen but hidden treasures as well. Here are 25 Colorado towns you should visit at least once. Colorado is quite a diverse state with not only famous locations like Vail and Aspen but hidden treasures as well. Here are 25 Colorado towns you should visit at least once.
Celebrate Colorado’s Love for Log Cabins with 12 Cozy Rentals
Colorado and comfy log cabins are a match made in heaven. We love them, and they are the perfect place to stay when escaping for a weekend in the wilderness. From cool places like Uncle Buds Hut to the log cabins around Vega Lake State Park, with a little searching, you can find some pretty great cabins and cottages in Colorado to enjoy this winter.
15 Colorado Towns That Have the Dirtiest Sounding Names
Colorado is loaded with unique town names that help tell the unique story of our state. Some of these names are historic, some keep the names of significant people around for us to remember, and others are just totally strange. Get ready for a bunch of uncontrollable snickering as we...
Colorado’s Largest Ghost Town was Once Home to 2,500 People
Because of Colorado's rich history, our great state is full of reminders of the past, including numerous ghost towns. However, one Colorado ghost town is unique in that it was once home to roughly 2,500 people, making it the largest ghost town in the state. That town is the now-abandoned Ashcroft, Colorado.
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Check Out 25 Restaurants That Opened in Colorado This Year
Colorado isn't just known for mountains and marijuana — the Centennial State is famous for its food too. Our state has long boasted a plethora of local cuisine, from home-grown green chile restaurants to mountain crust pizzerias to award-winning breweries. Colorado residents aren't the only ones who enjoy our...
25 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Colorado You Must Visit Once
Traveling across Colorado is something everyone should do at least once. Our great state is full of so many unique towns and attractions that truly make it stand out above the rest. Now, if you find yourself on a road trip across Colorado, because of the vast options when it...
Rustic Colorado Artist’s Cabin is the Ultimate Place to Recharge
For travelers wanting to escape life's daily hustle and bustle, a rustic artist's cabin deep in the woods of Colorado is the perfect place to go. Recharge at this Enchanting Artist's Cabin in the Woods. Book a Stay at this Secluded A-Frame.
What Are the Top Five Highest Towns in Colorado?
One thing Colorado is well-known for is its high elevation, but have you ever wondered which towns are actually the highest? Sure, we know that Olympic athletes train in Colorado Springs because of the altitude, but the Olympic City is far from the highest in the state. Let's take a...
25 Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado
No matter where you are, there are certain personalities that you'll encounter on the roads. However, because Colorado has certain characteristics and types of people, some of the types of drivers you meet on the roads are only found in the Centennial State. What Kind of Drivers Will You Encounter...
Sub Zero Temperatures And Snow Coming To Colorado This Week
Well we are coming up on December and it is Colorado so I think it's safe to say it's to be expected when you live about a mile high above sea level. After some pretty mild temperatures over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, reality is about to set in (at least for a couple of days this week) as a massive cold front is expected to drop some snow and send temperatures into a free fall to near zero and even a little below zero overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Colorado Restaurants Ranked As Best in the U.S. By TripAdvisor
Good eats are always a vibe and some new rankings are giving a few Colorado restaurants major bragging rights. TripAdvisor recently released the ultimate dining directory with the "2022 Best of the Best Restaurants" and Colorado restaurants made a few appearances. Best Fine Dining Restaurant in Colorado. If you're looking...
30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
The 15 Largest Lakes Found in Colorado
Some states boast to have tens of thousands of lakes within their borders. Colorado doesn't have ten thousand of them, but many are surrounded by the Rocky Mountains and it makes our lakes and reservoirs much nicer to look at. Colorado is home to thousands of lakes and reservoirs state-wide....
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune
The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign
Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
Plan a Colorado Staycation at This Secluded A-Frame
Most of us have heard of glamping, where campers are provided with more of a luxurious experience than the typical tent in the woods – but have you ever heard of a hipcamp?. According to the official website, hipcamp is a "growing community of good-natured people and the most comprehensive resource for unique outdoor stays." The concept creates opportunities for landowners to host travelers on their properties in RVs, cabins, treehouses, or other tent camping and glamping options. Differing from vacation booking sites like Airbnb, hipcamps are all about connecting travelers to nature through outdoor accommodations and experiences.
