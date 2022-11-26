Well we are coming up on December and it is Colorado so I think it's safe to say it's to be expected when you live about a mile high above sea level. After some pretty mild temperatures over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, reality is about to set in (at least for a couple of days this week) as a massive cold front is expected to drop some snow and send temperatures into a free fall to near zero and even a little below zero overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO